Pour your favorite beverage, download Hometown’s 2020 Election Guide, and watch the local election year begin from the comfort of your home, office or other properly distanced environment.

The ballot for the August 18, 2020 primary election will be official as of noon on Friday, June 12th. At 5:30 pm that same day, Hometown! will live stream our election year “Meet the Candidates” event. It will be the voters’ first opportunity to see and hear from the official roster of 2020 candidates.

Be the first to know who has qualified, as well as hear from the candidates as to why they are running and why they want you to vote for them. Go to www.hometownkeywest.com and click on 2020 ELECTION GUIDE, download and follow along.

Watch Live Stream on Hometown Key West’s Facebook and YouTube channel as well as Comcast Channel 76 and ATT UVerse/XFINITY Channel 99.

The 2020 local elections in Monroe County include State Senate, State and U.S. Representatives, three County Commission seats, Clerk of Courts, Sheriff, Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, State Attorney, Public Defender and four judgeships. City of Key West Mayor and three Key West City Commission seats, two Monroe County School Board and two Florida Keys Mosquito Control District seats will also be on the 2020 ballot, as well as the Key West and second KEYS Energy Lower Keys seats.