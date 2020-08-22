The Upper Keys League of Women Voters invites students to enter the Constitution Day student essay contest. This is the second year that the Upper Keys League of Women Voters (UKLWV) has conducted this essay contest.

The essay contest is for middle and high school students attending school from Marathon north to the County Line, including public, private, charter and home-schooled students. The first prize winner will receive $ 250, second prize, $100 and third prize $ 50.

The topic for the students is Women Power the Vote – One hundred years ago, in the midst of a deadly pandemic, women won the right to vote. They used their new-found power to vote in the 1920 election, turning out in great numbers. Like our great-grandmothers, we face a virus that could make voting a challenge in 2020. Explain how people today can honor the strong women who persisted in their fight to gain the right to vote despite all that was in their way.

Entries should be between 600 and 1000 words. Only online submissions will be accepted and only one essay per student will be accepted. By entering the contest, entrants agree that the Upper Keys League of Women Voters will have the right to use their essay.

Details on the essay contest can be found at upperkeyslwv.org. The deadline is midnight Sept. 4, 2020. The prizes and presentation of the winning essays will be awarded at the Constitution Day Celebration that will take place virtually on Sept. 17 from 5:30 – 7 pm.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization that works to secure democracy’s promise through voter education, issue advocacy and citizen outreach.