Monroe County Code Compliance has an established a hotline number for those who wish to report businesses not in compliance with current COVID-19 State Executive Orders and/or Monroe County Emergency Directives in unincorporated Monroe County. The protective measures include but are not limited to:

Facial coverings for employees and customers in indoor settings.

Seating violations (groups of more than 10 people or seating at a bar top)

Exceedance of occupancy limits (currently 50 percent for retail and restaurants and 25 percent in personal care services)

Failure to adhere to social distancing requirements of 6 feet of more.

When a complaint is received, inspectors will visit the business. If violations are found, a written warning will be issued with a follow up visit the next day. If the business is still in violation or receives multiple violations, the inspection results will be immediately turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office to address the situation.

Monroe County Code Compliance will attend to businesses in unincorporated Monroe while municipal code compliance departments will respond to reports of businesses within their jurisdictions.

Code Compliance numbers include:

Unincorporated Monroe County Dedicated Non-Compliance Number: 305-289-2819

Key West 24-hour Code Compliance Number: 305-809-1101

Marathon Code Compliance: 305-289-5024

Key Colony Beach Code Compliance: 305-289-1212 ext. 3

Islamorada Code Compliance: 305-664-6435

Layton Code Compliance: 305-664-4667

If it is after hours, or the weekend, leave a message and the complaint will be addressed the following business day. After hour or weekend issues needing immediate attention outside of the City of Key West, call the Monroe County Sheriff Office Non-Emergency Line at 305-289-2351. [The City of Key West has a 24-hour Code Compliance number (above)].

Monroe County Emergency Directives can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/covid19.