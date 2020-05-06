Note: This page is updated at least once daily (most recent in blue).

LATEST Update May 7: For the fifth day in a row FDOH has had no new cases of COVID-19 to report for the Florida Keys. There were 32 additional test results returned since last night. 51 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs where most of the testing is being done. There have been 1,487 COVId-19 tests performed to date in Monroe County according to most up-to-date FDOH information (about 2% of the population); 5% of those tested have been positive (this percentage has been steadily decreasing over time) According to Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, effects, if any, on the number of new COVID-19 cases as a result of loosening of restrictions (which began on Monday) will not be seen for several days. The incubation period for the novel coronavirus (SARS-Co-V-2 RNA) is between 2 and 14 days according to the most recent information provided by the CDC:



“When is someone infectious?… The onset and duration of viral shedding and the period of infectiousness for COVID-19 are not yet known. It is possible that SARS-CoV-2 RNA may be detectable in the upper or lower respiratory tract for weeks after illness onset, similar to infections with MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. However, detection of viral RNA does not necessarily mean that infectious virus is present. There are reports of asymptomatic infections (detection of virus with no development of symptoms) and pre-symptomatic infections (detection of virus prior to development of symptoms) with SARS-CoV-2, but their role in transmission is not yet known. Based on existing literature, the incubation period (the time from exposure to development of symptoms) of SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses (e.g. MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV) ranges from 2–14 days.” ~ https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/faq.html

A message from the Monroe County Department of Health:

Monroe County Needs to Remain Vigilant About COVID-19

Monroe County Needs to Remain Vigilant About COVID-19

Regardless of the measures currently being taken to relax restrictions, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County implores residents to continue implementing safe practices to prevent COVID-19. Bob Eadie, Administrator and Health Officer for the department states, "Now, more than ever, residents are asked to follow measures to prevent the spread of infection." Practice social distancing and keep six feet between yourself and others; wear a cloth face cover in public; avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth; cover coughs and sneezes; stay home when sick; and clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces. COVID-19 is still in the community and the possibility of infection exists and will for some time. For more information, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov. The CDC has also developed guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting your home and workplace here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/reopen-guidance.html."

Wed May 6: For the fourth day in a row FDOH has had no new cases of COVID-19 to report for the Florida Keys. There were 28 additional test results returned since last night. 45 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs where most of the testing is being done. There have been 1,455 COVId-19 tests performed to date in Monroe County according to most up-to-date FDOH information; 5% of those have been positive (this percentage has been steadily decreasing over time) According to Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, any effects, if any, on the number of new COVID-19 cases as a result of loosening of restrictions on businesses (which began on Monday) will not be seen for several days.

Tues May 5: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County for the third day in a row. There were 52 additional test results returned since last night. 15 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs where most of the testing is being done. There have been 1,427 COVId-19 tests performed to date in Monroe County according to most up-to-date FDOH information; 6% of those have been positive (this percentage has been steadily decreasing over time).

Mon May 4: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County today. There were 10 additional test results returned since last night. 27 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs where most of the testing is being done. There have been 1,375 COVId-19 tests performed to date in Monroe County according to most up-to-date FDOH information; 6% of those have been positive (this number has been steadily decreasing over time). This morning, Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County DOH, announced during a countywide COVID-19 coordinating meeting that there are currently no COVID-19 patients in Monroe County hospitals.

The County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner held another COVID-19 coordinating meeting this morning. Here is a brief summary of information of interest:

FWC: Captain David Dipre said that FWC is seeing a large numbers of non-residents in the County.

“The FWC was out on the water this weekend. A large number of out of town people on boats – definitely non-residents – we did a lot of checks. But that is what was expected once Miami began to open up the boat ramps. About 150 boats – maximum – at Whale Harbor. Rodriquez was also busy. Playa Largo was also very busy on the water. We worked all of those areas.”

“North of the checkpoint – on Card Sound – it’s still Monroe County area – but it was overwhelmed by numbers of people from Miami in that area. Eventually we stopped telling everybody that they had to leave because there was no way to keep up with the number of people that they had up there. So north of the checkpoint there were lots of people. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been doing a great job from the checkpoint south but otherwise we were overwhelmed this weekend… We’re getting a large number of non-residents in the County at this time based on what we’re seeing.”

Department of Health: Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County DOH stated that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County and that no one who has tested positive for COVID-19 is currently hospitalized in Monroe County. He added that now that authorities have begun loosening restrictions the department will be closely monitoring to see what effect, if any, that will have on the number of cases. He said that it would take several days before we begin to see any effect. Eadie said the task force working on testing is making headway and that Monroe County has an adequate supply of the PCR tests (the tests that reveal whether a patient is currently infected with the virus). He said the COVID-19 PCR tests that the state has are used during the DOH’s contract tracing investigations. Eadie said that as more tests are conducted and more positive results are found there will be an increase in the workload related to contact tracing and he anticipates his office may need to reach out to the state for help with staffing. Plantation Key nursing home update: A staff member of an Upper Keys nursing home tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The state sent in a “strike team”. Eadie said that the strike team has tested all staff and clients of the nursing home and is awaiting results which are expected later this week. Eadie said no persons associated with the nursing home have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and that the department is monitoring staff and clients for signs of the illness. Total Cases v “active cases”? Mayor Heather Carruthers asked Eadie for information about the 80 persons who have tested positive – how many active cases are there now – how many no longer test positive (ie. how many have recovered)? Eadie stated that the DOH plans to re-test but cautioned that there are those who will still have the virus present after 4-5 weeks and will show a positive result but are no longer considered infectious.

Hospitals: David Clay of Lower Keys Medical Center announced that the hospital is beginning to perform elective surgeries as of today. He said that all patients get COVID-19 screened 72 hours prior to surgery. The hospital has three zones set up in order to keep different populations of patients separated and safe. The ‘no visitors’ policy still stands. All patients and staff wear masks at all times and all staff is tested prior to working their shift. He said the hospital has serologic COVID-19 testing that has been validated and verified. The spokesperson for Mariner’s and Fishermen’s hospitals stated that they are de-mobilizing their surge tents.

State Representative Holly Raschein: Representative Raschein told the group that there are “food supply issues” down in the Lower Keys – and in Key West – that are being resolved. Unemployment benefits: Raschein said that she is happy to report that people are starting to get paid “more and more.” Vacation Rentals: She also mentioned that residents who earn money by way of vacation rentals are “pretty upset” that being able to (at least) take reservations for vacation rentals is not included in Phase 1 of reopening. (Vacation rentals remain prohibited during Phase I of the governor’s plan and there is no set date for when they will be reopened to visitors.) Raschein said that she expects that vacation rentals may be able to open in phase 2. She said that County Attorney Bob Shillinger and other attorneys around the Keys are working on that issue.

GRAPHING MONROE COUNTY COVID-19 CASE DATA ( as of May 6 )

Note: Graphs shown below were put together by The Blue Paper. The graphs are not “official” or “government approved.” Although we have spent many hours tracking the data and creating these graphs and have done our best to make them accurate and we believe they are accurate, it is possible that there may have been an inadvertent error when transferring the data. If you find any mistakes please let us know so that we can correct immediately.

TESTING MAY 7 FDOH Report:

Tests: 1,487 (1,455 last night)

Negative: 1,407 (1,375 last night)

Positive: 80 (80 last night)[5% of those tested have tested positive.]

Pending Results: 51 (45 last night; this number reflects only the number of tests sent to a state lab – state lab tests are, for the most part, used during contact tracing investigations; the majority of testing of sick patients is currently being done in the private sector by private labs – that number is not provided.)

CASES

Total 80 cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

39 Key West residents,

17 Key Largo residents,

8 are non-residents,

5 Marathon resident,

4 Tavernier residents, (one case that was formerly counted as a Tavernier resident was moved to the non-resident classification on April 21 and another Tavernier case was removed entirely from the Monroe County count on April 28th)

2 Summerland Key resident,

2 Islamorada resident,

1 Cudjoe resident,

1 Sugarloaf,

1 Key Colony Beach,

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS TO DATE: 11 (9 Residents and 2 Non-residents) (reduced by one on April 26, one resident was actually a Dade-County resident)

What does “Hospitalizations” mean on the FDOH dashboard?

The dashboard shows the total number of “hospitalizations” to date. This number includes all patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been treated in a hospital as an in-patient at some point during their illness. That number is currently eleven (11). Three (3) Monroe County patients who were hospitalized have died. All three reportedly had underlying conditions that contributed to their deaths. FDOH does not currently provide information regarding how many persons who have tested positive and were hospitalized have been discharged. FDOH is not providing information at this time that would allow us to arrive at the number of patients who are currently hospitalized.

However, on Monday, May 4th Monroe County DOH Administrator Bob Eadie announced that there were no COVID-19 patients then hospitalized in the Florida Keys. There may be Florida Keys residents who are hospitalized in other Counties such as Miami-Dade.

COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS: 3

To date three (3) Monroe County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. All three had underlying medical conditions that made it difficult to recover and contributed to their deaths. Two died at Lower Keys Medical Center. One Upper Keys resident was transferred to a Dade County hospital where he died. According to data provided by the FDOH, all three were men, all three were infected in the Keys, two had been in direct contact with another person who tested positive, two were 55 years old and one was 75 years old.

COMMUNITY SPREAD:

Travel Related: 21 (presumed to have been infected while traveling outside the Keys)

Community Spread: 51 (infected here in the Keys through “community spread”) ;

Still Under Investigation: 8

AGE/GENDER:

Ages range from 6 to 80

42 are male, 38 are female

CASES (FDOH MAY 7 report, Total 80 cases/11 hospitalizations/3 deaths)

TO ACCESS THE FDOH DASHBOARD WHICH IS UPDATED TWICE EACH DAY CLICK HERE.

FOR DETAILED INFO FROM DOH ON CASES AND TESTING CLICK HERE [scroll down to find links to both the DASHBOARD and the twice daily summary of cases and testing.]

RECENT UPDATES

Sun May 3: FDOH reported no new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County today. The total number of cases remains at 80. There were 41 additional test results returned since last night. 36 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs where most of the testing is being done. There have been 1,365 COVId-19 tests performed to date in Monroe County according to most up-to-date information from FDOH; 6% have been positive. (See updated graphs below.)

Sat May 2: FDOH reported one new COVID-19 patient in the Florida Keys today bringing the total number of cases to 80. The newest patient is a 59-year-old man who is a resident of Key West. There were 42 additional test results returned since last night. 32 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs where most of the testing is being done. There have been 1,324 COVId-19 tests performed to date in Monroe County according to most up-to-date FDOH information; 6% have been positive.

A Message from the Monroe County Department of Health: Monroe County Needs to Remain Vigilant About COVID-19

“Regardless of the measures currently being taken to relax restrictions, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County implores residents to continue practices of COVID-19 prevention. Bob Eadie, Administrator and Health Officer for the department states, “Now, more than ever, residents are asked to follow measures to prevent the spread of infection.” Practice social distancing and keep six feet between yourself and others; wear a cloth face cover in public; avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth; cover coughs and sneezes; stay home when sick; and clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces. COVID-19 is still in the community and the possibility of infection exists and will for some time. For more information, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov. The CDC has also developed guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting your home and workplace.”

An employee of an Upper Keys assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19. Crystal Health and Rehab Center is a 120-bed facility on Plantation Key. An Incident Response Team from the Florida Department of Health is currently investigating whether any of the nursing home clients or other staff members have been infected with the virus. Two of the Center’s clients recently died.

Fri May 1:

Just in: Dr. Elias Gerth, of Key West Medical Center, on Flagler Avenue reported one new positive case today that has not yet appeared in a publicly released FDOH report. We expect to see that new case appear in tomorrow’s FDOH report. Case rate of increase remains low (between 0% and 1% increase in number of cases per day since April 25th.)

FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County today. There were 29 additional test results returned since last night. 33 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs where most of the testing is being done. There have been 1,282 COVId-19 tests performed to date in Monroe County according to most up-to-date FDOH information; 6% of those have been positive. Yesterday, County Administrator Roman Gastesi announced during a BOCC meeting that there were currently no COVID-19 patients in Monroe County hospitals.

MORE DETALS REGARDING RELAXATION OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN THE CITY OF KEY WEST: The City of Key West has adopted the Governor’s order on easing COVID-19 restrictions. Bars and nightclubs must remain closed. Personal services, which include hair and nail salons must also remain closed, but may sell their retail products in accordance with the restriction to 25 percent occupancy within the building. Gyms, too are to remain closed. Some restaurants may begin opening up with very strict guidelines. Those with certain state licenses may allow on-premises dining as long as they adopt appropriate social distancing measures and limit their indoor occupancy to no more than 25 percent of the building’s allowable occupancy. In addition, outdoor seating is permissible with appropriate social distancing. Appropriate social distancing requires maintaining a minimum of six feet between parties, only seating parties of 10 or fewer and keeping bar counters closed to seating. Retail establishments may open storefronts as long as they operate at no more than 25 percent of their building occupancy. Museums and libraries fall under this same strict guideline. The City’s directive for wearing facial coverings inside where there are more than 10 people remains in effect. The order stresses the continued recommended distance of 6 feet between individuals and no more than 10 people in a gathering.

The Governor’s Order at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/egov/documents/1588272861_09642.pdf.

MOVING TOWARDS “THE NEW NORMAL”: Governor DeSantis made his announcement about re-opening Florida’s businesses yesterday. Quick Summary: The governor did not include Florida hot spots (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County) from the re-open plan for now in recognition of the higher number of COVID-19 cases in those areas. The governor said the restrictions, which were set to expire Friday, will be lifted “in a very measured, thoughtful and data-driven way,” Under “phase one,” which will go into effect on Monday, May 4th, retail stores and restaurants can reopen, but only at 25 percent capacity. Eateries will be allowed to seat people outside, but they will have to maintain 6 feet of social distancing between tables. Bars and bar seating in restaurants must remained closed. Bars are considered a business that derives more than 50 percent of its revenue from alcohol sales.Elective surgical procedures will be allowed to resume. Schools, bars, gyms, hair salons, nursing homes and long-term care facilities will remain closed until further notice. People should continue avoiding large gatherings of more than 10 people and wear nose and mouth coverings whenever possible, the governor said. “We’re not going to fine people if they’re not doing it,” DeSantis said.

MONROE COUNTY: Monroe County commissioners discussed next moves for Monroe County in light of the governor’s announcement during the BOCC virtual meeting today. The commissioners appeared generally in favor of following the governor’s phase 1 plan, although the County does have the authority to be more restrictive. Commissioners emphasized the importance of maintaining the roadway checkpoints that block visitors to the Keys because the counties to the north have high numbers of COVID-19 positive residents and are still experiencing a steady increase in the numbers of cases.

County Mayor Carruthers expressed concerns about restaurants and non-essential businesses opening in the Keys possibly attracting residents from the counties to the north, where those businesses remain closed. She said, the residents of the counties to north might be incentivized to come up with more creative ways of making their way past the checkpoints.

The County Attorney is currently drafting a letter seeking reassurances from the governor that the Keys checkpoints will remain. The letter, that will be sent to the governor and signed by the County mayor and the other five mayors of the municipalities in the Keys, will essentially state that the Keys would like to begin opening non-essential businesses in a measured way as per the governor’s phase 1 plan but that it is important that we can do so safely and that means maintaining the checkpoints. Monroe County is expected to announce details on next moves for the Keys early next week.

Monroe County announced this afternoon that it will keep in place its visitor directive that requires vacation rentals and other lodging establishments to remain closed until further notice. The directive can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/covid19 under “airport, lodging, and travel.” The County will continue the directive of using facial coverings in public settings. Senior citizens and individuals with an underlying medical condition are still strongly encouraged to stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Checkpoint information can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/checkpoint. The Governor’s Order can be read in its entirety at https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-112.pdf.

Thurs April 30:

FDOH reported one new COVID-19 case today. This patient is a 38-year-old woman who resides in Key Largo. There were 59 additional test results returned since last night. 15 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs where most of the testing is being done. There have been 1,253 COVId-19 tests performed to date in Monroe County according to most up-to-date FDOH information. Today, County Administrator Roman Gastesi announced during a BOCC meeting that there were currently no COVID-19 patients in Monroe County hospitals.

Wednesday April 29: FDOH reported no new cases today. 2 more patients, previously counted, have been confirmed to have become infected through “community spread” (infected here in the Keys) bringing that number up to 47 out of 78 cases (10 are still under investigation). 15 more negative test results were added to the Monroe County database. 30 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs where most of the testing is being done. Most recent information from local hospitals about the number of patients currently hospitalized in Monroe County was provided on Monday morning when a Lower Keys Medical Center representative said that there were no COVID-19 patients or patients suspected of having the disease at LKMC. The representative of Mariner’s and Fishermen’s hospitals did not specify the number of current patients but typically does give that information so it is presumed those hospitals had no COVID-19 patients at that time either. Some Monroe County patients may be hospitalized outside of the Keys as some residents choose to leave the Keys to seek care and others are transferred out from local hospitals. Residents who are hospitalized outside the Keys are counted in the FDOH database as Monroe County hospitalizations (now up to 11).

Tues April 28: Today FDOH reduced the number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County by one. A patient who was formerly listed as a Tavernier resident was removed from the Monroe County list of cases. FDOH added 12 more negative test results to the Monroe County data. 23 patients are awaiting test results from state labs. An unknown number of patients are awaiting test results from private labs. Most of the testing for Monroe County is being done by private labs.

Yesterday the City of Key West opened parks and beaches while still restricting groups (other than family members) to 6-foot separation, 10 persons and under. The City is urging everyone to wear masks wherever practical. For more info CLICK HERE.

Monroe County has set up several citizen task forces to give input on how to move forward, when the time comes, with relaxing social distancing measures, opening up recreational areas and non-essential businesses and finally allowing tourists to enter the Keys. County Mayor Heather Carruthers has said that the lifting of current restrictive measures will only occur once public officials in conjunction with public health professionals determine it is safe to do so. Monroe County has announced that opening up the Keys to visitors will be a final step that will not occur for some time and will depend on the local trend in new COVID-19 cases and the availability of testing, while taking into account the status of other counties, the country, and even the international community. Monroe County expects the checkpoints and airport screenings currently in place that restrict tourism in the Keys to continue through the month of May and possibly beyond. For more information about who has been appointed to the various Monroe County task force committees CLICK HERE.

For a summary of what was said during the countywide conference yesterday about relaxing measures, rapid testing, decontamination machine for N-95 masks and more or to view the video of the countywide coordinating meeting yourself CLICK HERE.

Governor DeSantis is expected to make an announcement tomorrow (Wednesday April 29th) about how he plans to begin re-opening Florida. Local officials, including County Mayor Heather Carruthers are hoping that the Governor will allow local governments to maintain their own restrictions and to make their own decisions about relaxing measures based on local circumstances. DeSantis traveled to Washington today to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office. His lockdown order expires on May 1st. On Monday DeSantis held a press conference while visiting a hospital in Tampa and said efforts to return the state to pre-COVID-19 normal would be “methodical, slow and data driven.” Stay tuned.

Mon April 27: This morning Monroe County Emergency Management Director, Shannon Weiner, held her weekly countywide coordinating meeting. We learned from Department of Health Administrator, Bob Eadie, that there has been one additional case added since yesterday bringing the total number of cases in Monroe County up to 79. The FDOH report shows that the new patient is a 39-year-old Key West man who had been in direct contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. There have been an additional 31 test results added to the FDOH database. There are 27 patients in Monroe County awaiting test results from state labs and an unknown number of patients awaiting test results from private labs. The majority of testing is currently being done by private labs. Lower Keys Medical Center reported they currently have no patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or patients who are suspected of having the disease. All three hospitals reported they are having difficulties obtaining enough gowns. And all three hospitals reported having a plan in place to be able to safely begin performing elected procedures as soon as the Governor lifts the order banning all “non-essential” medical procedures.

For a summary of what was said during this morning’s conference about relaxing measures, rapid testing, decontamination machine for N-95 masks and more or to view the video of the countywide coordinating meeting yourself CLICK HERE.

Sun April 26: Total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Monroe County is now 78, an increase of 1 from yesterday. The newest patient is the first Sugarloaf Key resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. The FDOH report states the patient is a 43-year-old man who was infected in the Keys and had direct contact with someone who has been confirmed positive. The FDOH has begun releasing just one report per day instead of two. One patient who had been listed as a Marathon resident was actually a Key West resident. The number of cases in Key West is now 37 and the number of cases in Marathon is 5. There were only 8 test results added to the database today. There are 16 patients awaiting test results from state labs and an unknown number of patients awaiting results from private labs. The majority of testing is being done by private labs. Most recent information from the FDOH is that turnaround time for state labs is 24 – 48 hours and 7-10 days for private labs.

Meanwhile Governor DeSantis is asking Florida residents to weigh in on re-opening Florida. You’ll find the link below to provide your comments.

The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians. Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis. All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy. Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form.

Sat April 25, PM: Total cases: 77; Governor DeSantis wants to hear from you

The Florida Department of Health announced that, in order to provide more comprehensive data, the Department will now release their report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard will also provide updates once per day.

The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians. Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis. All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy. Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form.

Sat April 25, AM: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County remains at 77 this morning. There has been one more hospitalization reported, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to date to 12. There have been 54 more negative test results reported since last night.

Update Fri April 24, PM: FDOH added one more case of COVID-19 in its evening report for a total of 3 new cases today in Monroe County. There are now 77 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus listed for Monroe County. The newest patient is a 63-year-old Key West woman bringing the number of cases in Key West up to 36. FDOH has confirmed that she was infected here in the Keys through “community spread” and that she had no known contact with anyone who has tested positive. A total of 35 new test results were reported today for Monroe County. There are 24 patients who are awaiting test results from state labs and an unknown number of patients awaiting test results from private labs.

Update Fri April 24 AM: FDOH reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County this morning. The patients are residents of Key Largo and Marathon. Both are men; one is 63-years-old, the other is 42. FDOH is still investigating the particulars such as whether their infections are travel-related and whether they have had direct contact with a known infected person. (The 63-year-old old woman has since been confirmed to have been infected in the Keys.) 33 test results were reported since the previous release of information last evening. Monroe County sent out a press release this morning clarifying that visitors will not be allowed back into the Keys anytime soon: “In detailed discussions with the Florida Dept. of Health in Monroe County, it is not anticipated that Monroe County will reopen to visitors in May. Monroe County understands there has been community discussion on opening dates for lodging and attractions, but because of the continued threat of COVID-19 in areas outside of Monroe County, not allowing visitors back to the Florida Keys will still be in place throughout May, and potentially longer given the state of the virus.” The County is working on a framework for a staged re-opening that would begin with amenities and non-essential businesses serving the local population but when any relaxing of social distancing measures will start to happen depends on the spread of the virus and on the availability of testing: “the relaxing of protective measures may be considered when there are no new cases or a steady downward trend in the Florida Keys for at least two weeks, and analysis of results as testing becomes more widespread. The timeline for applying any benchmarks will not be tied to specific dates and the potential phases may move faster or slower. If issues re-arise, protective measures could be re-implemented.” Widespread testing in the Keys is dependent on first getting the tests (we do not have swab test kits in sufficient quantities for mass testing and those that the state has are going to hot spots in priority; we do not yet have any local antibody testing capabilities) and second, finding the manpower and lab capacity to administer the testing program locally.

Thurs April 23 PM: One more case of COVID-19, in Monroe County, was reported in the FDOH’s evening report. The patient is a 45-year-old woman who was infected in the Keys. The woman, who resides in Summerland Key, had no known contact with anyone who had tested positive for COVId-19. Good news: There has been no increase in the number of deaths (3) or hospitalizations (11). 46 test results were recorded by FDOH today with only 1 positive. There are 29 patients who are awaiting test results from state labs and an unknown number of patients awaiting test results from private labs.

Thurs April 23 AM: After four full days with no new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monroe County, again this morning the FDOH report shows zero new cases. The local case count remains at 73. Another 11 negative test results were added to the database this morning. Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County DOH warned on Monday, during a countywide coordinating meeting, that there are still active cases and clusters in our community and that we need to take a very careful approach to reducing social distancing measures. No new cases or a leveling off of cases for at least two weeks will be the first requirement before local officials take measures to open up amenities such as public spaces and non-essential businesses. Local officials are coordinating a phased approach with the counties to our north. Miami-Dade’s case count has reached 10,356 this morning, more than 1/3 of all cases in the state (28,832) [residents and non-residents]. Another important component is the availability of testing. At this time most of the testing being done in the Keys is by private labs that continue to have a lag time of 7-10 days, according to Eadie. These are the swab tests used for diagnosis of active infection on those with symptoms or those who have had direct contact with someone who has tested positive. Monroe County does not as yet have antibody tests that can be used to reveal whether healthy individuals have been infected with the novel coronavirus which can often be asymptomatic. Additionally, once enough test kits of both kinds are delivered to support a robust testing program in the Keys, there are still issues with finding enough personnel to perform the tests and conduct contact-tracing investigations as well as issues with lab capacity. CLICK HERE to find out what else was said during the conference about testing (swab and the pinprick antibody tests), and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more… Recent studies such as one is Santa Clara County have shown that there may be as many as 50 -85 times more persons infected in the community than the number of confirmed cases. For Monroe County that would mean that between 3,650 and 6,205 residents (including the 73 confirmed cases) may have been infected with COVID-19. (Using 74,000 population that means between 4% and 8% of the local population.) We have updated our graphs through yesterday, April 22nd, below.)

Wed April 22 PM: For the fourth day in a row the FDOH reports no new cases in Monroe County. (The total number of cases remains 73.) The number of negative test results during those four days were as follows: Sun – 17, Monday – 25, Tuesday – 16, Wednesday (today) – 17. The ratio of positive results to total number of tests has dropped down to 7%. Based on the best information we have at this time, there are likely 3 persons currently hospitalized in the Florida Keys who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 42 patients awaiting test results from state labs and an unknown number of patients awaiting test results from private labs. Bob Eadie, the Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, told a large group of public officials during a countywide coordinating conference on Monday that most testing is being performed by private labs and that testing capacity and turnaround time is a continuing issue: “There are still tests out there now that are taking 7-10 days to come back and that’s in the private sector. The state lab will get them back in 24 hours to 48 hours but the vast majority is being done privately and they said they had the capacity but they don’t really yet. It’s not ramped up.” CLICK HERE to find out what else was said during the conference about testing (swab and the pinprick antibody tests), and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more…

Wed April 22, AM: There have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported to FDOH since Saturday. Another 14 negative test results were reported this morning. Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County DOH warned on Monday, during a countywide coordinating meeting, that there are still active cases and clusters in our community and that we need to take a very careful approach to reducing social distancing measures. No new cases or a leveling off of cases for at least two weeks will be the first requirement before local officials take any measures to open up amenities such as public spaces and non-essential businesses. Another important component is the availability of testing. At this time most of the testing being done in the Keys is by private labs that continue to have a lag time of 7-10 days, according to Eadie. Monroe County does not as yet have antibody tests that can be used to reveal whether healthy individuals have been infected with the novel coronavirus which can often be asymptomatic. Recent studies such as one is Santa Clara County have shown that there may be as many as 50 -85 times more persons infected in the community than the number of confirmed cases. For Monroe County that would mean that between 3,650 and 6,205 residents (including the 73 confirmed cases) may have been infected with COVID-19. (Using 74,000 population that means between 4% and 8% of the local population.)

Tues April 21, PM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 today in Monroe County. The case count remains 73. There have been no cases added for Monroe County since Saturday when 4 new cases were confirmed. The case count for Tavernier was reduced to 5 (formerly 6) as one patient who was previously thought to be a Tavernier resident turned out to be a non-resident. 40 of the 73 patients are confirmed to have been infected in the Keys. 12 patients’ infections are confirmed to have been travel-related and 12 are still under investigation. Only 16 new test results for Monroe County were reported by FDOH today. Only 58 test results have been reported to FDOH for Monroe County since Saturday evening. As of the 5:00 pm report FDOH is awaiting results for 37 patients. Bob Eadie, the Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, told a large group of public officials during a countywide conference yesterday that most testing is being performed by private labs and that testing capacity and turnaround time is a continuing issue: “There are still tests out there now that are taking 7-10 days to come back and that’s in the private sector. The state lab will get them back in 24 hours to 48 hours but the vast majority is being done privately and they said they had the capacity but they don’t really yet. It’s not ramped up.” CLICK HERE to find out what else was said during the conference about testing, and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more…

Tues April 21, AM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 this morning in Monroe County. Likewise, there were no new cases reported on Sunday or Monday. This morning there were an additional 8 negative test results returned. Only 50 test results have been reported for Monroe County since Saturday evening. Bob Eadie, the Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, told a large group of public officials during a countywide conference yesterday that testing capacity and turnaround time is a continuing issue: “There are still tests out there now that are taking 7-10 days to come back and that’s in the private sector. The state lab will get them back in 24 hours to 48 hours but the vast majority is being done privately and they said they had the capacity but they don’t really yet. It’s not ramped up.” CLICK HERE to find out what else was said this morning about testing, and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more…

April 20, PM: FDOH reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus today in Monroe County. FDOH reported 2 new hospitalizations bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 11. The Lower Keys Medical Center reported during a countywide coordinating meeting that obtaining isolation gowns and testing swabs “are a big challenge right now.” LKMC has three persons under investigation for COVID-19 hospitalized and one patient who tested positive for COVID-19 hospitalized.

April 20, AM: FDOH reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus this morning in Monroe County. The Lower Keys Medical Center reported during a countywide coordinating meeting that obtaining isolation gowns and testing swabs “are a big challenge right now.” LKMC has three persons under investigation for COVID-19 hospitalized and one patient who tested positive for COVID-19 hospitalized. CLICK HERE to find out what else was said this morning about testing, and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more…

April 19, 8:00 PM: FDOH reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus today in Monroe County. A total of 17 test results were added to the state’s database today for Monroe County, all were negative.

April 19, 4:00 PM: No news cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County in FDOH’s morning report. The total case count remains at 73. 14 more negative test results were reported.

April 18, 8:00 PM: No new cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County in FDOH’s evening report, however 5 new cases were added earlier today bringing the total number of cases to 73. See the updated graphs plotting the FDOH’s COVID-19 data for the Florida Keys below.

FDOH has begun tracking race and ethnicity for COVID-19 cases. Here is the information for April 18 for Monroe County:

April 18, 11:30 AM: Cases jumped to 73 from 68 last night. The FDOH dashboard is showing 73 total cases of the novel coronavirus this morning for Monroe County. One new patient is a six-year-old boy. There are 4 new Key West residents and 1 new Key Largo resident who have tested positive. In addition to the 6-year-old boy, the other patients are three men ages, 34, 51, and 58 and one woman, age 26. Four of the five new patients have been in contact with another person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The 34-year-old has been confirmed as a case of “community spread” as opposed to “travel-related” while the other four cases are still under investigation.

April 17, 7:30 PM: FDOH reported two new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County this evening. There are now a total of 68 reported cases for the Florida Keys. One patient is a 10-year-old girl who is not a longterm resident, the other is a 66-year-old woman who resides in Tavernier. Both were infected in the Florida Keys. Whether or not they had been in contact with someone who has been confirmed by testing as infected with the novel coronavirus is still under investigation. There were a total of 50 new test results reported by the FDOH today, 48 were negative and 2 were positive. The current ratio of positive test results is 8%. There have not been any new hospitalizations since Monday April 13th. County Mayor Heather Carruthers reported today during a Facetime Livestream Q&A that there are only 2 patients currently hospitalized in the Keys, although a total of 9 of the 68 Monroe County patients have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Hospital capacity in the Florida Keys is not at all strained at this time.

April 17, 2:00 PM: Another reassuring COVID-19 case report from the FDOH this morning. There have been no new cases of novel coronavirus reported for Monroe County since the April 15th evening report came in. The total number of cases for the Keys remains at 66. 27 more negative test results were added to the FDOH database this morning for the Keys.

April 16, 7:30 PM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County today. The case count remains at 66. There have been no new hospitalizations. There were a total of 39 new negative test results documented by FDOH today.

April 16, 2:00 PM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County this morning. The case count remains at 66. There have not been any new hospitalizations. 23 more more negative test results have been added to the database since yesterday’s 5:00 PM report.

April 15, 9:00 PM: FDOH reported two new cases this evening. One in Key West and one in Key Largo. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County is now 66. The Key West total is 31 and the Key Largo total is now 14. One new patient is a 59-year-old woman whose travel history is under investigation and who has been in direct contact with someone who tested positive and the other is a 35-year-old man who was infected here in the Keys and had no known contact with a confirmed positive patient.

Bob Eadie, the Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, gave an update at the BOCC meeting this afternoon:

“We have had 9 total hospitalizations. Out of those hospitalizations there have been three deaths. Currently Lower Keys Medical Center has one positive case; three that are under investigation. They discharged someone yesterday. Mariner’s discharged its patient today which was a success story. It was someone who had been there for 18 days who fortunately had been able to avoid intubation which is a good thing. Given that we have had 28 people people out of 64 who would have been considered to be recovered – that the two-week passage – or the time for them to develop the disease or to become more seriously ill has passed. There are 33 who are out there. They’re not showing any symptoms that we know. We are still getting more cases on a regular basis – every day or so.”

April 15, 12:30 PM: FDOH has reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus in Monroe County since Monday. Five new cases had been reported on Monday, April 13th. On Tuesday, April 14th FDOH reported 64 negative test results and this morning another 6 tests were reported negative. 8% of COVID-19 tests performed in Monroe County have returned from labs with a positive result. There have been 785 tests completed to date. There are currently 59 patients awaiting test results.

April 14, 6:45 PM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County today. There was a change in the number of infected Key West residents as the case with the “missing city” designation has now been assigned to Key West. Key West now has at total of 30 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. 64 new test results were reported by FDOH for Monroe County in the evening report. All were negative.

April 14, 2:00 PM: There were no new cases reported this morning in Monroe County in the FDOH’s COVID-19 update. The number of total cases is currently 64 for Monroe County. This is the total number of those who have tested positive. This is not the number of current patients who are sick with the disease; it does not take into account that many people have recovered. Of the 9 people whose symptoms were so severe that they needed hospitalization, 3 have recovered, 3 have died and 3 are currently being cared for at local hospitals. As of today, 14% of those listed by FDOH as positive for the virus have needed hospitalization at some point during their illness (9 out of 64). The overall rate of positive test results vs negative test results lowered to 8% this morning from a steady 9% for the previous 5 days. There have been a total of 759 COVID-19 tests completed so far in Monroe County with 64 positive and 695 negative. There are an additional 55 patients who are awaiting the results of their tests according to the most recent information provided by the FDOH. Tomorrow at approximately 2:00 pm Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County DOH will address the Board of County Commissioners at their first virtual BOCC meeting. CLICK HERE to find out how to take a look at the full agenda and view/listen/participate in the BOCC meeting which begins at 9:00 am on April 15th.

April 13, 8:30 PM: FDOH reported one more case of COVID-19 this evening as well as 2 more hospitalizations. The total case count has now reached 64 in the Florida Keys and the total number of patients who have been hospitalized during their illness is 9. The number of patients currently hospitalized is 3 according to most recent information we have been able to obtain. 3 of the 9 patients hospitalized have recovered. 3 Monroe County residents have died COVID-19 related deaths. The newest patient is a 48-year-old Key West man bringing the total number of cases in Key West to 29. The percentage of cases returning from labs with a positive result has remained steady at 9% for the past 5 days.

April 13, 12:30 PM: FDOH reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County so far today. We learned this morning during a countywide virtual status conference that three of the seven Monroe County patients who had been hospitalized at some point during their illness have since recovered. Only one Florida Keys COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalized. Let’s all take a moment to send our “virtual” well wishes. Two patients reported this morning to have tested positive for the coronavirus live in Marathon, one lives in Islamorada, and the third is the first patient who resides in Cudjoe.

April 12, 7:00 PM: There were no new cases added to the FDOH database for Monroe County today. This marks the first time since March 22nd that there has not been at least one new case added to the list. There were however a smaller than usual number of test results today; only 12 new test results were documented since yesterday. All were negative. There are 59 cases for Monroe County of those 7 patients have been in-patients at a hospital at some point during their illness. Last night County Mayor Heather Carruthers, in a video statement posted on her Facebook page, stated that only 2 patients remained hospitalized at that time. Three of the hospitalized patients have died. All three had underlying conditions that contributed to the patient’s death. Two of the seven patients hospitalized have been discharged and have or are expected to fully recover.

April 12, 12:00 PM: There have been no changes since the evening report. Total number of cases remains at 59.

April 11, 10:00 PM: Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers provided us with an important piece of information tonight in a video statement she posted to her Facebook page. We learned that only 2 Florida Keys patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. To date 7 of the 59 Monroe County patients have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. 3 of those 7 have died. All of the patients who died had underlying conditions. 2 patients have been discharged from the hospital and either already have or are expected to fully recover.

April 11, 8:00 PM: The FDOH reported one more case this evening, a total of 4 today, bringing the overall number of cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys to 59. The newest case is a 42-year-old woman who is a resident of the Keys. She has been confirmed by the FDOH to have been in direct contact with a person who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Whether her infection will be categorized as travel-related or a case of “community spread” is still under investigation.

April 11, 1:00 PM: The FDOH reported 3 more cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys this morning. 1 more in Key West and 2 more in Key Largo. One patient is a 71-year-old man who had recently travelled to New York. The other patients are a 56-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man who were both infected here in the Keys.

April 10, 8:00 PM: No new cases reported this evening by FDOH. It has been confirmed, this evening, that the 63-year-old patient reported earlier today was infected in the Florida Keys through community spread; this patient had no known contact with a person who has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

April 10, 2:30 PM: The Department of Heath’s COVID-19 dashboard is showing 55 cases in Monroe County this morning; the total number of hospitalizations to date remains the same (7) as does the number of deaths (3). The two new cases are residents of Key West and Tavernier. The two women are age 49 and age 63. Both cases are still under investigation regarding whether or not their coronavirus infections are travel-related and whether they had been in direct contact with another confirmed positive patient.

PATIENT TESTING

Testing Criteria: Monroe County is in the queue for rapid testing equipment however an ETA for arrival is still unknown; hot spots in the state are receiving the testing equipment in priority.

Testing may occur at the discretion of a doctor or healthcare professional. For CDC guidelines for physicians CLICK HERE.

“State public health lab testing is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness; commercial and hospital laboratories are available for all other testing.” ~ Florida Department of Health

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

QUESTIONS ABOUT HOSPITAL CAPACITY

County Mayor Heather Carruthers announced April 1st, during a Facebook Live Q&A (you can watch by clicking here) that she had asked the head of the Florida Department of Emergency Management to get us more ventilators for our hospitals. She said the number of ventilators has been “doubled” and we will be getting more. The following information has been extremely difficult to obtain from local officials and hospitals who have either claimed they had “no knowledge” or refused to respond (multiple times since March 5) to our direct questions, but we (finally) managed to pull some information together from various sources: Key West’s hospital, Lower Keys Medical Center has 10 ICU beds with ventilators and yesterday claimed to have “5 more on the way”. (They have a total of 167 beds if they expand by dedicating a wing at the hospital on College Road that is not now now being used and also use a floor and a half at their DePoo Hospital on Kennedy Drive. The Baptist South owned hospitals in the Keys (Fishermen’s and Mariner’s) have 8 ICU beds combined. Their surge plan includes sending patients to their hospitals in Miami-Dade. (Miami-Dade currently has 12,063 cases (April 30, 3:00 PM), by far the most of all the counties in Florida. The Sheriff has banned the use of the Trauma Star helicopters for patients suspected or confirmed with Covid-19 infection.) We do not, at this time, have specific information on how many of the currently hospitalized patients are using ventilators or a breakdown of patients per hospital. One patient died at Lower Keys Medical Center, his death was confirmed by FDOH on April 3rd, a second on April 4th. Both were 55-year-old men with underlying conditions. A third patient, an Upper Keys resident, died at a Dade County hospital, after being transferred from one of the Florida Keys Baptist South hospitals. The percentage of those who have tested positive that are/were hospitalized is 14% of those infected (as of May 2 PM). (Data from China showed 19% of patients testing positive were hospitalized, further breakdown: 15% severe symptoms and 4% critical, needing intensive care.)

DRIVE-THRU TESTING

Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) continues to serve on the front lines of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with drive through COVID-19 testing in both Marathon and south Miami-Dade. So far, the non-profit organization has screened more than 1,650 people and tested more than 420. Among the results, 19 have tested positive as of March 25, 2020. [Editor’s Note: We asked for breakdown Miami v Marathon. We were told the information was not available] Patients with positive test results have received a call from the CHI care team informing them and educating them on next steps. In addition, patients have access to the online patient portal to enable real time access to their results. CHI tells those positive patients that the Department of Health (DOH) will also be contacting them as CHI shares all positive results with the DOH. Those looking to get tested need to meet the following criteria: They have recently traveled to any of the high-risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath. Drive through testing will be as follows: Doris Ison Health Center 10300 SW 216 St. Miami, FL 33190 Monday through Friday from 9am to noon. (No need to call first for this testing location and no appointment necessary) CHI Marathon Health Center 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 every Saturday from 11am to 12:30pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Must be a resident of Monroe County and meet testing criteria. Call first (305)216-2107 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org.





REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE

April 2: Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-93, directing the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and other executive agencies to take necessary actions to improve DEO’s Reemployment Assistance Program.

April : Link to download paper application for reemployment assistance if you are having trouble applying online: http://www.floridajobs.org/Reemployment-Assistance-Service-Center/reemployment-assistance/claimants/rapaperapplication

April 8: On April 8th the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced a new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance available at www.FloridaJobs.org/ RAApplication.

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURES AND EVICTIONS

April 2: The Governor also issued Executive Order 20-94, providing targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions for 45 days, without relieving an individual’s obligation to make mortgage payments and rent payments.

SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES TAKEN

VISITOR BAN STILL STANDS

Hotels:

Monroe County: Beginning 6:00 pm Sunday March 22 all hotels, short term (less than 28 days) vacation rentals, and other transient rentals like marinas, RV parks, and time shares will cease renting to tourists for 14 days. The ban does not include rentals for military, first responders, health care workers, and construction workers actively engaged in projects in Monroe County. Hotels were directed to no longer take reservations effective immediately [Thursday March 19], the visitors already here were to leave by Sunday at 6 p.m. The only exception is for long-term renters in vacation homes and R/V parks with contracts of 28 days or more, who are presently in the Keys. They are to be allowed to remain until the conclusion of their contracts.

Air Travelers:

Statewide: On March 23rd Florida Governor DeSantis announced that he is issuing an Executive Order to require anyone that travels to Florida from New York to self-isolate for 14 days or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Florida, whichever is shorter. Violating the order is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for up to 60 days and a fine of up to $500.

Click here to view a Facebook Live Q&A: County Mayor Heather Carruthers talks about air travel to the Keys.

TOURIST BAN ENFORCEMENT PROTOCOL – March 24th

The Emergency Directive 20-02 (Tourist Ban) Enforcement Protocol was collaboratively developed by Monroe County and the five municipalities with input from the Tax Collector, the Sheriff, and the State Attorney. Law enforcement officers are not prevented from taking steps to enforce Emergency Directive 20-02 if, in the officer’s discretion, immediate action is warranted.

Complaints: call 1-855-422-4540, the Tax Collector’s hotline.

Tax Collector will reach out to account holders and warn against renting during this State of Emergency and will warn those without accounts of consequences of renting without an account.

Tax Collector staff will refer complaints, as they come in, to the Code Compliance department within the jurisdiction for the property’s location.

The local Code Compliance Department will reach out to complainants to investigate. Code will advise owners, managers, and/or renters of the ban and consequences of non-compliance.

If Code Compliance does not obtain voluntarily compliance, Code will refer case to primary law enforcement agency for their jurisdiction. The State Attorney’s Office investigative division will also help with law enforcement responses.

Law enforcement will take code’s investigative information and initiate contact with violator(s) (owner, manager, and/or renter). If probable cause to believe there is a violation of Emergency Directive 20-02, law enforcement officer will issue a notice to appear (NTA) for violating an emergency directive issued during a state of emergency in violation of F.S. 252.50, a misdemeanor.

SAO will prosecute violations in County Court.

US 1/CARD SOUND ROAD TRAFFIC STOPS/TOURIST TURNAROUNDS

Checkpoint information can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/checkpoint.

On March 27th southbound traffic stop stations at mile marker 112.5 on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, and on State Road 905 (Card Sound Road), began operations to restrict access to the Florida Keys and to reinforce the island chain’s closure to visitors and non-residents. . Sheriff’s deputies reported 20-22 turnarounds per hour. An estimated 2000 visitors were turned around during the first 48 hours.

Only residents, property owners, and those actively involved in work in the Florida Keys are being admitted, including fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks.

Proof of residency can be demonstrated with a local identification, utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill. [As of April 6, 2020: Due to counterfeiting and other forms of abuse of the reentry sticker program these decals will no longer be adequate for proving residency.]

Those actively engaged in work in the Florida Keys, such as construction workers, will need to show a letter from their employer, employee identification, a paystub, or current construction contract in the Keys.

First responders, healthcare workers and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need proper IDs.

Long delays are possible at checkpoints and officials advise not to call 911 with non-emergency questions about U.S. 1.

~~~~~~~

MANDATORY 14-DAY SELF-QUARANTINE

Statewide: On March 24 and March 25 Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring persons who enter Florida from the New York-Tri-State Area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) and the State of Louisiana to self quarantine for a period of 14-days upon entering Florida. Failure to do so is a misdemeanor. The Governor has authorized check-points on highways and at airports to screen incoming travelers.

Key West International and Marathon Airports in the Keys: Beginning on April 8, all incoming passengers from all destinations are now being screened and required to self-quarantine for 14-days. CLICK HERE for more info.

PARTIAL REOPENING BEGINNING MAY 4TH.

VISITOR BAN FOR THE FLORIDA KEYS REMAINS IN EFFECT

MOVING TOWARDS “THE NEW NORMAL”:

Governor DeSantis made his announcement about re-opening Florida’s businesses yesterday. Quick Summary: The governor did not include Florida hot spots (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County) from the re-open plan for now in recognition of the higher number of COVID-19 cases in those areas. The governor said the restrictions, which were set to expire Friday, will be lifted “in a very measured, thoughtful and data-driven way,” Under “phase one,” which will go into effect on Monday, May 4th, retail stores and restaurants can reopen, but only at 25 percent capacity. Eateries will be allowed to seat people outside, but they will have to maintain 6 feet of social distancing between tables. Bars and bar seating in restaurants must remained closed. Bars are considered a business that derives more than 50 percent of its revenue from alcohol sales.Elective surgical procedures will be allowed to resume. Schools, bars, gyms, hair salons, nursing homes and long-term care facilities will remain closed until further notice. People should continue avoiding large gatherings of more than 10 people and wear nose and mouth coverings whenever possible, the governor said. “We’re not going to fine people if they’re not doing it,” DeSantis said.

CITY OF KEY WEST: The City of Key West has adopted the Governor’s order on easing COVID-19 restrictions. Bars and nightclubs must remain closed. Personal services, which include hair and nail salons must also remain closed, but may sell their retail products in accordance with the restriction to 25 percent occupancy within the building. Gyms, too are to remain closed. Some restaurants may begin opening up with very strict guidelines. Those with certain state licenses may allow on-premises dining as long as they adopt appropriate social distancing measures and limit their indoor occupancy to no more than 25 percent of the building’s allowable occupancy. In addition, outdoor seating is permissible with appropriate social distancing. Appropriate social distancing requires maintaining a minimum of six feet between parties, only seating parties of 10 or fewer and keeping bar counters closed to seating. Retail establishments may open storefronts as long as they operate at no more than 25 percent of their building occupancy. Museums and libraries fall under this same strict guideline. The City’s directive for wearing facial coverings inside where there are more than 10 people remains in effect. The order stresses the continued recommended distance of 6 feet between individuals and no more than 10 people in a gathering.

The Governor’s Order at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/egov/documents/1588272861_09642.pdf.

MONROE COUNTY:

Monroe County commissioners discussed next moves for Monroe County in light of the governor’s announcement during the BOCC virtual meeting today. The commissioners appeared generally in favor of following the governor’s phase 1 plan, although the County does have the authority to be more restrictive. Commissioners emphasized the importance of maintaining the roadway checkpoints that block visitors to the Keys because the counties to the north have high numbers of COVID-19 positive residents and are still experiencing a steady increase in the numbers of cases.

County Mayor Carruthers expressed concerns about restaurants and non-essential businesses opening in the Keys possibly attracting residents from the counties to the north, where those businesses remain closed. She said, the residents of the counties to north might be incentivized to come up with more creative ways of making their way past the checkpoints.

Monroe County announced this afternoon that it will keep in place its visitor directive that requires vacation rentals and other lodging establishments to remain closed until further notice. The directive can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/covid19 under “airport, lodging, and travel.”

The County will continue the directive of using facial coverings in public settings. Senior citizens and individuals with an underlying medical condition are still strongly encouraged to stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Checkpoint information can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/checkpoint. The Governor’s Order can be read in its entirety at https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-112.pdf.

BARS/NIGHTCLUBS REMAIN CLOSED – NO ONSITE CONSUMPTION

Statewide: March 17: All bars and nightclubs (establishments that receive more than 50% of revenue from sale of alcohol) are required to remain closed until further notice as per Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order.

Executive Order 20-71 suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink or in sealed containers for consumption on the premises at all licensed alcoholic beverage vendor premises. The order provides that such vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off the premises.

GATHERINGS OF 10 or MORE PEOPLE – INCLUDING CHARTER BOATS (CITY OF KEY WEST)

City of Key West: The City of Key West declared on Thursday March 19th that attractions and activities that support social gatherings of ten or more people in a limited area and operate within or from the City of Key West shall cease operations by 12 a.m. on Friday, March 20th. These include gymnasiums, fitness studios, movie theaters, museums, sightseeing vehicles carrying ten or more passengers and/or crew, attraction tour vessels and charter boats carrying ten or more passengers and/or crew, commercial motor coaches, tour buses and similar vehicles carrying ten or more passengers and /or crew. The City established a hotline — 305-809-1101– is staffed 24/7 to better answer your questions related to Covid-19 response efforts.

CRUISE SHIPS (CITY OF KEY WEST)

On March 13, Cruise Lines International Association suspended, for 30 days, all cruise ship operations to and from the United States.

April 9, 2020 Update

On April 9, 2020, CDC renewed the No Sail Order and Other Measures Related to Operations Order signed by the CDC Director on March 14, 2020—subject to the modifications and additional stipulated conditions as set forth in this Order. The Order is published in the Federal Register and effective as of April 15, 2020 (https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-07930external icon).

The extended Order is in effect until one of the following occurs:

The Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declares that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency, or

The CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations, or

100 days have passed from April 15, the date the extended order was published in the Federal Register external icon and went into effect. 100 days from April 15 is July 24.

See the attached order (print-only) pdf icon[PDF – 9 pages] for the full requirements.

GYMS & FITNESS CENTERS REMAIN CLOSED

Statewide: On March 20, 2020 the Governor ordered the closure of gymnasiums and fitness centers within the State of Florida. This order does not apply to gymnasiums and fitness centers which are: (i) amenities of hotels which have a capacity of 10 persons or less, (ii) are an amenity of a residential building, (iii) are interior to any fire or police stations or (iv) are located inside any single-occupant office building.

KOTS [KEYS OVERNIGHT TEMPORARY SHELTER]

City of Key West: Beginning March 27th, KOTS will go to 24-hour operation. Tents have been installed, spreading out the facility’s footprint, and allowing for social distancing for this particularly vulnerable population. SOS has arranged to provide three meals a day for those staying at KOTS.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

On March 20, the Sheriff’s Headquarters on Stock Island and the substations on Cudjoe Key, Marathon, Islamorada and Plantation Key were closed to the public until further notice. Citizens will not be to able access Sheriff’s Office lobbies or buildings, however non-emergency phone lines to the Sheriff’s Office offices will remain available during normal business hours.

Special Note: Please do not call 911 or the Communications Center non-emergency phone line for COVID-19 related questions. 911 is strictly for emergencies only.

SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSED THRU THE END OF THE SCHOOL YEAR

Florida K-12 schools are closed until April 15. All K-12 required testing and grading in Florida are canceled for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Grades will not be calculated, and parents will be able to choose if they wish to hold their children in the same grade for the 2021 school year. Updates can be found here, and here.

JUDICIAL SYSTEM SERVICES

Monroe County’s Chief Judge, Mark Jones, has issued an order restricting activities in courthouse facilities due to the Covid-19 state of emergency. See Chief Judge Mark Jone’s official order signed March 18, 2020 HERE.

CLERK OF COURT SERVICES

The Monroe County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Kevin Madok, has suspended all public walk-in and non-essential services at all three office locations, effective March 20, 2020. This directive will be reassessed in two weeks. Clerk employees will still be working with the 16th Judicial Circuit Court to continue proceedings that are deemed “mission critical” as defined in Administrative Order 2.077. The Clerk’s Office has also suspended all tax deed and foreclosure sales. Members of the public who are dropping off paperwork that requires a payment must pay with a check, money order or cashier’s check. The Clerk continues to encourage the public to conduct business using available on-line services where possible. Please feel free to contact us online at www.clerk-of-the-court.com or via phone at (305) 292-3458 Key West; (305) 289-6027 Marathon; and (305)852-7145 Plantation Key

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Kevin Madok, announced his office would resume limited marriage license services effective Mar 30. The Monroe County Clerk of

The services will be limited to Monroe County residents and will only be offered at the Marathon Clerk’s Office, 3117 Overseas Highway, Marathon, Florida by appointment only. We continue to be unable to conduct marriage ceremonies due to the requirement of social distancing. For an appointment you must call (305) 289-6347. Unfortunately, we remain unable to issue marriage licenses out of our Key West and Plantation Key locations at this time.

LIBRARIES

Monroe County: As of March 22, 2020 the Monroe County Library System branches are closed to in-person visits until April 6. Library staff will be available by telephone Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for reference, renewal of material, and assistance for new users in the creation of an E-Library card. The E-Library card will allow users access the library system’s digital collection and electronic resources. The “Ask-a-Librarian“ service will be expanded to provide reference services via chat and email. Librarians will provide, using the branch’s respective Facebook Live and website pages, daily virtual programming such as story time, book talk on our digital collection, and training sessions on our digital resources. Drop boxes will remain open at all locations and late fees will be suspended. Contact your local branch library or visit the library website at www.keyslibraries.org for additional links and information.

FERRY TERMINAL (CITY OF KEY WEST)

City of Key West: Beginning Tuesday March 17 the City will no longer be accepting arriving passengers at the Key West Ferry Terminal.

NON-ESSENTIAL MEDICAL SERVICES TO RESUME MONDAY MAY 4TH

NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL & COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES

City of Key West: As of 5:00 pm March 23, all non-essential retail and commercial establishments were ordered to cease operations. All essential establishments are listed in this directive. The directive also urges employers to utilize all reasonable measures to allow employees to work remotely whenever possible. The directive does not limit the number of people present at a religious service. But people attending such services are urged to practice social distancing such as keeping six feet between each other and limiting group size to less than ten people.

Monroe County: Gov. DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-91, which places the entire state of Florida under the “Safer at Home” initiative. This order, which has been implemented in Monroe, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties since Monday, March 30, states that all persons within the state of Florida shall limit the time spent outside their home to only essential activities.

This order still allows people to take care of pets and engage in outdoor recreational activities, as long as social distancing is observed. Senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Any business capable of providing delivery, or curbside service is encouraged to do so.

Click here to learn what Monroe County means by “essential services:

PROTECTIVE MEASURES FOR “ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES”

The City of Key West issued a new directive for “essential businesses”: B

Beginning midnight, April 7, 2020, all essential businesses shall:

Limit capacity and monitor entrances and exits to reduce maximum occupancy load by 50 percent.

Businesses that have multiple entrances and exits shall establish a protocol of entrance and exit points only.

Provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers for use by customers and employees, subject to the availability of supplies.

Provide disinfecting wipes at points of entrance, cash registers, and other appropriate locations. As an alternative, essential businesses shall designate staff responsible for disinfecting cars, shopping baskets, point of sales terminals and other areas as frequently as possible.

Implement procedures to ensure that both employees and customers remain at least six feet apart at all times. This can be accomplished with marking floors and other visible systems.

Close all salad bars and other self-serve food station.

Refrain from distributing free samples or conducting tastings.

All employees and customers of any essential business where ten or more people congregate shall be required to wear a form of covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the business. Examples of such businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, food distribution points and hardware stores. These coverings may include face masks a homemade mask or other cloth covering such as a scarf or bandana. In addition, employers are strongly urged to implement policies for employees to use other protective equipment like gloves.

The requirements of the directive shall not apply to any outdoor activity, except for persons providing delivery services.

In addition, the directive orders any person who has been diagnosed, or is reasonably believed to have been infected with COVID-19 shall separate themselves from all individuals who are not infected to present the possible spread of the disease.

Monroe County has adopted similar measures commencing Wednesday April 8. For more information on the new regulations CLICK HERE.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES

City of Key West: The City of Key West is requesting that any business with the City be conducted remotely.

For building permits:

Contact blg@cityofkeywest-fl.gov

Find the eTrakit instructions on the City’s website under the building department

Submit electronically at: http://etrakit.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/etrakit/

Walk through Wednesdays have been temporarily suspended.

Monroe County: Beginning Monday, March 23rd until further notice, Monroe County permitting and all in-office operations will be closed (for at least 14 days). The public may call or email the staff, so staff can continue to work on items that do not require in-office work. Contractor Licensing is continuing via email and phones. Code Compliance and Planning are continuing operating certain services via email and phones. All essential services, like solid waste, social services, animal control, and emergency management, will continue to operate. Please visit www.monroecounty-FL.gov to view department contact information.