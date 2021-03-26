This page is updated at least once daily; newest in blue

Latest Update:

March 26: 25 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,328) / 21,244 VACCINATED (11,343 COMPLETED) /6 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

VACCINATION NEWS: All Florida residents over the age of 18 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5th, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. DeSantis made the announcement in a video released from the Governor’s office, saying the eligibility age would be lowered to 40 and older starting Monday before lowering it to all adults the following week.

“We have now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” DeSantis said. “And we are ready to take this step.”

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 25 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,328. (98 of the 6,328 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key West, 7 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Cudjoe and 1 more in Islamorada and 1 more in Big Pine. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 25, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 24)

Total 6,328 (6,303 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

3,000 Key West residents, (7 more) 944 Key Largo residents, (7 more) (includes Upper Key Largo & Ocean Reef) 710 Marathon residents, (4 more) 460 Tavernier residents, (2 more) ( This includes nursing home cases ) 213 Islamorada residents, (1 more) 161 Su mmerland Key residents, 136 Big Pine residents, (1 more) 64 Stock Island residents, 65 Cudjoe Key residents, (2 more) 41 Key Colony Beach residents, 32 Sugarloaf residents, 28 Little Torch Key residents, 26 Long Key residents, 19 Ramrod Key residents, 6 Duck Key residents, 6 Rockland Key residents, 4 Conch Key residents, 3 Cross Key residents, 3 Plantation Key resident, 1 Big Torch Key resident, 1 Homeless resident, 1 Grassy Key resident, 25 missing location information, 347 non-FL residents



TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 21,244 (11,343 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 25, 2021

Florida vaccine distribution plan here: https://www.flgov.com/2020/12/10/governor-ron-desantis-providesupdate-on-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-plan-2/

VACCINATION ELIGABILITY

VACCINATION AVAILABILITY

Monroe County Department of Health: A statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals 50 and older and frontline health care workers has been launched. Individuals can pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.

If someone does not meet these eligibility requirements below, they will not be able to pre-register.

• Long-term care facility residents and staff;

• Persons 50 years of age and older; and

• Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Bring proof of Florida residency to the appointment.

Mariners Hospital (Tavernier): “Due to supply constraints, Baptist Health is not offering self-booked appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who would like to receive a vaccine should visit the state’s new website, myvaccine.fl.gov to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

https://baptisthealth.net/en/locations/hospitals/mariners-hospital

Lower Keys Medical Center (Stock Island): “We are currently providing vaccines to our frontline healthcare workers and employees. As more vaccine becomes available, it will be offered to additional people, based on certain qualifications like age and health conditions, with the ultimate goal of providing the opportunity for vaccination to every American. The best source of information about vaccine availability in our community is the local health department.” https://www.lkmc.com/covid-19

CVS: “We’re administering the vaccine by appointment only based on local eligibility guidelines. No cost with insurance or through federal program for the uninsured.” https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

Publix Pharmacy: “Publix Pharmacy now administers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, subject to availability. Please reference the table below for your next opportunity to book an appointment.” https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida

Winn Dixie Pharmacy: Winn-Dixie will announce when our pharmacy is able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Our pharmacists are experienced in safely providing regular vaccines, such as flu, shingles and pneumonia. As always, we will follow all CDC and state recommended guidelines. Vaccines will be administered by appointment only.”

https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Veterans only:

Monroe County veterans 60 years old or older seeking to receive their COVID-19 vaccination should schedule directly with his or her care team. The Key West Outpatient Clinic is doing a vaccine clinic every Wednesday by appointment for veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

To schedule an appointment, veterans 60 years old or older can call their care team:

Key West VA Outpatient Clinic: 305-293-4863

Key Largo VA Outpatient Clinic: 305-451-0164

Miami VA Hospital: 305-575-7000

Veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA healthcare benefits and must be able to return to the same site for the second dose.

The Miami VA Healthcare System will expand services and notify additional groups of veterans who are eligible to receive the vaccine at the VA as they become available. Veterans may also visit http://www.miami.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp for information and updates. Monroe County specific updates for veterans can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/va.

TESTING

The local DOH has provided an updated list of known COVID-19 testing sites in Monroe County. CLICK HERE.

Oral-fluid Swab Testing

(an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs)

COVID-19 testing startup Curative is offering walk-up testing at Bernstein Park in Stock Island on weekdays and Founders Parks in Islamorada daily from 8AM-6PM, with more than 500 tests per day available to the public. Curative offers an oral-fluid swab testing—an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. The observed and directed self-collected oral fluid swab involves having the person cough first, which releases virus from the upper and lower respiratory tract. The virus is then caught in the saliva. The patient then swabs the inside of their cheeks and the roofs of their mouths. Once complete, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to a medical professional to be administered in the lab. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email. Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at www.curative.com. No insurance necessary. Walk-ups welcome.

Rapid Testing

Keys Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) Executive Director Michael Cunningham said that the 3,000 tests have arrived and will begin being deployed today (January 15). Free rapid testing crucial for anyone who has been exposed and cannot afford to wait for a swab test.

According to Cunningham, the free rapid tests are available for residents of Key West and employees of businesses licensed in the city. In order to find the locations for the tests, visit www.keysahec.org and click on “Key West Rapid Tests.” Appointments are strongly encouraged.

When to Resume Normal Activities if Test is Positive

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reminds residents that the “CDC’s symptom-based strategy” is followed when determining when COVID-19-positive individuals can resume their normal activities of work, school, travel, etc. Persons with COVID-19 may discontinue isolation under the following conditions:

At least 10 days* have passed since symptom onset/ or test date in those showing no symptoms and

At least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Other symptoms have improved. There are some caveats to this; You can read them at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html.

Close Contacts to COVID-19 Case

If you have been in close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes) with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or in the 48 hours prior to them showing symptoms, please visit the links that follow from the CDC.

*A negative test does not negate the need to quarantine if you have known close contact to someone who tested positive due to the incubation period of the virus being 2-14 days.

For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

COVID-19 Hospitalizations to date (as of March 23, 2021): 247

The FDOH reports there have been 247 COVID-19 hospitalizations to-date in Monroe County hospitals with primary diagnosis of COVID-19. (*This is 4% of all confirmed cases however this does not include Monroe County residents with a COVID-19 diagnosis who were or are being cared for in hospitals outside the Keys.

Current local Hospitalizations as per local DOH on March 19, 2021: 6: 3 at LKMC and 3 at Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

DEATHS

COVID-19 related DEATHS to date: 48 confirmed (1% of confirmed cases) (47 residents and 1 non-Florida resident):

~~~~

PREVIOUS UPDATES

March 25: 20 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,303) / 20,751 VACCINATED (11,114 COMPLETED) /6 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

VACCINATION NEWS: All Florida residents over the age of 18 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5th, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. DeSantis made the announcement in a video released from the Governor’s office, saying the eligibility age would be lowered to 40 and older starting Monday before lowering it to all adults the following week.

“We have now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” DeSantis said. “And we are ready to take this step.”

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 20 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,303. (97 of the 6,303 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key West, 7 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Cudjoe and 1 more in Islamorada and 1 more in Big Pine. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 25, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 24)

Total 6,303 (6,283 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 20,751 (11,114 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 24, 2021

March 24: 19 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,283) / 20,192 VACCINATED (10,902 COMPLETED) /7 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 19 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,283. (97 of the 6,283 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key West, 4 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more non Florida residents and 1 more in Big Pine. (See more details below).

Today there were 7 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 24, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 23)

Total 6,283 (6,264 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 20,192 (10,902 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 23, 2021

For Prefiou