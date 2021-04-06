COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE

This page is updated at least once daily; newest in blue

April 6: 2 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,533) / 25,740 VACCINATIONS (14,270 COMPLETED)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 2 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,533. (101 of the 6,533 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 109 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 3 more in Summerland, 2 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more non-Florida resident, 1 more Marathon resident, 6 less in Big Pine and 1 less in Key West. (See more details below).

Today there were 7 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

April 6, 2021 FDOH report (data for April 5)

Total 6,533 (6,531 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

3,067 Key West residents, (1 less) 992 Key Largo residents, (2 more) (includes Upper Key Largo & Ocean Reef) 738 Marathon residents, (1 more) 482 Tavernier residents, (2 more) ( This includes nursing home cases ) 227 Islamorada residents, 168 Su mmerland Key residents, (3 more) 146 Big Pine residents, (6 less) 70 Cudjoe Key residents, 64 Stock Island residents, 43 Key Colony Beach residents, 33 Sugarloaf residents, 28 Little Torch Key residents, 26 Long Key residents, 19 Ramrod Key residents, 6 Duck Key residents, 6 Rockland Key residents, 4 Conch Key residents, 3 Cross Key residents, 3 Plantation Key resident, 1 Big Torch Key resident, 1 Homeless resident, 1 Grassy Key resident, 25 missing location information, 372 non-FL residents (1 more)



TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 25,740 (14,270 completely vaccinated)

as of April 5, 2021

Florida vaccine distribution plan here: https://www.flgov.com/2020/12/10/governor-ron-desantis-providesupdate-on-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-plan-2/

VACCINATION ELIGIBILITY

A MESSAGE FROM DOH-MONROE

• As of April 5, all Florida residents shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration.

• Persons ages 16-17: The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons age 16 and up. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccines are authorized for persons age 18 and up. All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form. To download a copy of the form, click here.

• To see the latest Executive Order related to vaccine eligibility, click here. Visit

floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines for more information.

• For Monroe County vaccine information, where to register, or make an appointment, visit

monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.

• Remember, if you have symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19, or were a close contact of a positive person, to quarantine or self-isolate, you must separate yourself from others in the home. Stay in a separate bedroom and use a separate bathroom, if possible.

• If a contact tracer calls you, please cooperate and answer the phone or call right back

VACCINATION AVAILABILITY

TESTING

The local DOH has provided an updated list of known COVID-19 testing sites in Monroe County. CLICK HERE.

Oral-fluid Swab Testing

(an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs)

COVID-19 testing startup Curative is offering walk-up testing at Bernstein Park in Stock Island on weekdays and Founders Parks in Islamorada daily from 8AM-6PM, with more than 500 tests per day available to the public. Curative offers an oral-fluid swab testing—an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. The observed and directed self-collected oral fluid swab involves having the person cough first, which releases virus from the upper and lower respiratory tract. The virus is then caught in the saliva. The patient then swabs the inside of their cheeks and the roofs of their mouths. Once complete, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to a medical professional to be administered in the lab. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email. Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at www.curative.com. No insurance necessary. Walk-ups welcome.

Rapid Testing

Keys Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) Executive Director Michael Cunningham said that the 3,000 tests have arrived and will begin being deployed today (January 15). Free rapid testing crucial for anyone who has been exposed and cannot afford to wait for a swab test.

According to Cunningham, the free rapid tests are available for residents of Key West and employees of businesses licensed in the city. In order to find the locations for the tests, visit www.keysahec.org and click on “Key West Rapid Tests.” Appointments are strongly encouraged.

When to Resume Normal Activities if Test is Positive

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reminds residents that the “CDC’s symptom-based strategy” is followed when determining when COVID-19-positive individuals can resume their normal activities of work, school, travel, etc. Persons with COVID-19 may discontinue isolation under the following conditions:

At least 10 days* have passed since symptom onset/ or test date in those showing no symptoms and

At least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Other symptoms have improved. There are some caveats to this; You can read them at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html.

Close Contacts to COVID-19 Case

If you have been in close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes) with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or in the 48 hours prior to them showing symptoms, please visit the links that follow from the CDC.

*A negative test does not negate the need to quarantine if you have known close contact to someone who tested positive due to the incubation period of the virus being 2-14 days.

For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

COVID-19 Hospitalizations to date (as of April 5, 2021): 253

The FDOH reports there have been 253 COVID-19 hospitalizations to-date in Monroe County hospitals with primary diagnosis of COVID-19. (*This is 4% of all confirmed cases however this does not include Monroe County residents with a COVID-19 diagnosis who were or are being cared for in hospitals outside the Keys.

Current local Hospitalizations as per local DOH on April 6, 2021: 7: 4 at LKMC and 3 at Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

DEATHS

COVID-19 related DEATHS to date: 49 confirmed (1% of confirmed cases) (47 residents and 2 non-Florida residents):

PREVIOUS UPDATES

April 5: 8 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,531) / 25,374 VACCINATIONS (13,712 COMPLETED)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 8 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,531. (101 of the 6,531 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 109 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 5 more Big Pine residents, 3 more Key West residents, 3 more Islamorada residents, and 1 more Cudjoe resident. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

April 5, 2021 FDOH report (data for April 4)

Total 6,531 (6,523 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 25,374 (13,712 completely vaccinated)

as of April 4, 2021

April 4: 19 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,523) / 25,155 VACCINATIONS (13,344 COMPLETED)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 19 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,523. (101 of the 6,523 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 109 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 4 more non-Florida residents, 4 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Marathon, 4 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Big Pine resident. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

April 4, 2021 FDOH report (data for April 3)

Total 6,523 (6,504 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 25,155 (13,344 completely vaccinated)

as of April 3, 2021

April 3: 29 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,504) / 24,857 VACCINATIONS (13,141 COMPLETED)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 29 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,504. (101 of the 6,504 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 109 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 9 more in Key West, 7 more in Marathon, 4 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland and 1 more in Key Colony. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

April 3, 2021 FDOH report (data for April 2)

Total 6,504 (6,475 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 24,857 (13,141 completely vaccinated)

as of April 2, 2021

April 2: 25 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,475) / 24,230 VACCINATIONS (12,942 COMPLETED) / 3 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 25 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,475. (101 of the 6,475 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 109 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 9 more in Key West, 5 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Marathon, 2 more non-Florida residents, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Big Pine and 1 more in Cudjoe. (See more details below).

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

April 2, 2021 FDOH report (data for April 1)

Total 6,475 (6,450 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 24,230 (12,942 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of April 1, 2021

April 1: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 49) / 22 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,450) / 23,427 VACCINATIONS (12,699 COMPLETED) / 3 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 68-year-old-male resident of Monroe County. There are now 49 total resident deaths in Monroe County. (47 residents and 2 non-Florida residents.)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 22 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,450. (100 of the 6,450 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 108 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 9 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Marathon, 3 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Summerland and 1 more in Big Pine. (See more details below).

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

April 1, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 31)

Total 6,450 (6,428 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 23,427 (12,699 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 31, 2021

March 31: 14 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,428) / 22,991 VACCINATIONS (12,067 COMPLETED) / 5 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 14 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,428. (99 of the 6,428 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 108 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 4 more in Key Largo, 3 more non-Florida residents, 2 more in Key West, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Summerland and 1 more in Islamorada. (See more details below).

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 31, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 30)

Total 6,428 (6,414 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 22,991 (12,067 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 30, 2021

March 30: 17 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,414) / 22,520 VACCINATIONS (11,721 COMPLETED) /

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 17 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,414. (99 of the 6,397 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 108 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Key West, 2 more non-Florida residents, 2 more in Islamorada, 1 more in each Tavenier, Key Colony Beach, and Big Pine. (See more details below).

Yesterday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 5 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 30, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 29)

Total 6,414 (6,397 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 22,520 (11,721 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 29, 2021

March 29: 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,397) / 22,096 VACCINATIONS (11,609 COMPLETED) / 6 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

VACCINATION UPDATE: Individuals 40 and above are eligible for the vaccine as of today. (Scroll down for information on where to make an appointment for a vaccination.)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,397. (99 of the 6,397 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 108 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 5 more in Key West, 5 more in Key Largo, 2 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Big Pine and 1 more in Cudjoe. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 5 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 28, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 27)

Total 6,397 (6,382 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 22,096 (11,609 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 28, 2021

March 28: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,382)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,382. (99 of the 6,382 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 108 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 9 more non-Florida residents, 6 more in Tavernier, 4 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Marathon, 2 more in Key West, 2 more in Islamorada, and 1 more in Sugarloaf. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 7 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 28, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 27)

Total 6,382 (6,355 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

March 27: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,355) / 21,862 VACCINATED (11,496 COMPLETED)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,355. (98 of the 6,355 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 13 more in Key West, 4 more in Islamorada, 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Marathon, 1 more in Big Pine and 1 more non-Florida resident. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 7 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 27, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 26)

Total 6,355 (6,328 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

3,021 Key West residents, (13 more) 957 Key Largo residents, (3 more) (includes Upper Key Largo & Ocean Reef) 714 Marathon residents, (3 more) 465 Tavernier residents, (2 more) ( This includes nursing home cases ) 218 Islamorada residents, (4 more) 162 Su mmerland Key residents, 137 Big Pine residents, (1 more) 65 Cudjoe Key residents, 64 Stock Island residents, 41 Key Colony Beach residents, 32 Sugarloaf residents, 28 Little Torch Key residents, 26 Long Key residents, 19 Ramrod Key residents, 6 Duck Key residents, 6 Rockland Key residents, 4 Conch Key residents, 3 Cross Key residents, 3 Plantation Key resident, 1 Big Torch Key resident, 1 Homeless resident, 1 Grassy Key resident, 25 missing location information, 348 non-FL residents (1 more)



TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 21,862 (11,496 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 26, 2021

March 26: 25 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,328) / 21,244 VACCINATED (11,343 COMPLETED) /7 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

VACCINATION NEWS: All Florida residents over the age of 18 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5th, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. DeSantis made the announcement in a video released from the Governor’s office, saying the eligibility age would be lowered to 40 and older starting Monday [March 29th] before lowering it to all adults the following week.

“We have now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” DeSantis said. “And we are ready to take this step.”

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 25 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,328. (98 of the 6,328 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 10 more in Key Largo, 8 more in Key West, 3 more in Tavernier, 1 more in each: Marathon, Islamorada, Summerland Key. (See more details below).

Today there were 7 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 26, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 25)

Total 6,328 (6,303 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 21,244 (11,343 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 25, 2021

March 25: 20 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,303) / 20,751 VACCINATED (11,114 COMPLETED) /6 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

VACCINATION NEWS: All Florida residents over the age of 18 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5th, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. DeSantis made the announcement in a video released from the Governor’s office, saying the eligibility age would be lowered to 40 and older starting Monday before lowering it to all adults the following week.

“We have now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” DeSantis said. “And we are ready to take this step.”

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 20 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,303. (97 of the 6,303 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key West, 7 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Cudjoe and 1 more in Islamorada and 1 more in Big Pine. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 25, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 24)

Total 6,303 (6,283 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 20,751 (11,114 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 24, 2021

March 24: 19 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,283) / 20,192 VACCINATED (10,902 COMPLETED) /7 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 19 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,283. (97 of the 6,283 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key West, 4 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more non Florida residents and 1 more in Big Pine. (See more details below).

Today there were 7 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 24, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 23)

Total 6,283 (6,264 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 20,192 (10,902 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 23, 2021

For previous updates CLICK HERE.