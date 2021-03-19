This page is updated at least once daily; newest in blue

Latest Update:

March 19: 10 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,191) / 18,245 VACCINATED (10,061 COMPLETED) / 6 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 10 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,191. (97 of the 6,191 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key West, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Sugarloaf and 1 more non-Florida resident. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

Today the FDOH report shows one additional COVID-19 related death in Monroe County. This death has not yet been confirmed by the local Department of Health.

NEW CASES

March 19, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 18)

Total 6,191 (6,181 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

2,966 Key West residents, (7 more) 910 Key Largo residents, (5 less) (includes Upper Key Largo & Ocean Reef) 701 Marathon residents, (1 more) 449 Tavernier residents, ( This includes nursing home cases ) 202 Islamorada residents, 166 Su mmerland Key residents, 131 Big Pine residents, 64 Stock Island residents, 61 Cudjoe Key residents, 41 Key Colony Beach residents, 31 Sugarloaf residents, (1 more) 26 Little Torch Key residents, 26 Long Key residents, 18 Ramrod Key residents, 6 Duck Key residents, 6 Rockland Key residents, 4 Conch Key residents, 3 Cross Key residents, 3 Plantation Key resident, 1 Big Torch Key resident, 1 Homeless resident, 1 Grassy Key resident, 25 missing location information, 336 non-FL residents (1 more)



TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 18,245 (10,061 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 18, 2021

Florida vaccine distribution plan here: https://www.flgov.com/2020/12/10/governor-ron-desantis-providesupdate-on-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-plan-2/

VACCINATION ELIGIBILITY

VACCINATION AVAILABILITY

Monroe County Department of Health: A statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals 60 and older and frontline health care workers has been launched. Individuals can pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.

If someone does not meet these eligibility requirements below, they will not be able to pre-register.

• Long-term care facility residents and staff;

• Persons 60 years of age and older; and

• Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Bring proof of Florida residency to the appointment.

Mariners Hospital (Tavernier): “Due to supply constraints, Baptist Health is not offering self-booked appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who would like to receive a vaccine should visit the state’s new website, myvaccine.fl.gov to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

https://baptisthealth.net/en/locations/hospitals/mariners-hospital

Lower Keys Medical Center (Stock Island): “We are currently providing vaccines to our frontline healthcare workers and employees. As more vaccine becomes available, it will be offered to additional people, based on certain qualifications like age and health conditions, with the ultimate goal of providing the opportunity for vaccination to every American. The best source of information about vaccine availability in our community is the local health department.” https://www.lkmc.com/covid-19

Publix Pharmacy: “Publix Pharmacy now administers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, subject to availability. Please reference the table below for your next opportunity to book an appointment.” https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida

Winn Dixie Pharmacy: Winn-Dixie will announce when our pharmacy is able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Our pharmacists are experienced in safely providing regular vaccines, such as flu, shingles and pneumonia. As always, we will follow all CDC and state recommended guidelines. Vaccines will be administered by appointment only.”

https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Veterans only:

ONE DAY, ONE SHOT

BY APPOINTMENT OR WALK-IN

WHILE SUPPLIES LAST, CALL NOW TO REGISTER

COVID-19 Vaccinations

for Veterans

MARCH, 20 | 8 A.M. – 4 P.M.

COLLEGE OF THE FLORIDA KEYS

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS THEATER

This is the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Veterans who

want a different vaccination, contact the VA for availability

VA eligibility determination available on-site the day of or by preregistering.

There are only 500 vaccinations available for this event, preregistration is highly recommended, but not required.

Call 305-293-4863 (Key West VA) or 305-451-0164 (Key Largo VA)

to pre-register or reschedule an already scheduled appointment

Only VA eligibility required, no age or medical conditions required

Traveling Veterans can receive their vaccine at this event

For additional questions, Monroe County Veterans Affairs can also

help, call 305-295-5150.

Monroe County veterans 60 years old or older seeking to receive their COVID-19 vaccination should schedule directly with his or her care team. The Key West Outpatient Clinic is doing a vaccine clinic every Wednesday by appointment for veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

To schedule an appointment, veterans 60 years old or older can call their care team:

Key West VA Outpatient Clinic: 305-293-4863

Key Largo VA Outpatient Clinic: 305-451-0164

Miami VA Hospital: 305-575-7000

Veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA healthcare benefits and must be able to return to the same site for the second dose.

The Miami VA Healthcare System will expand services and notify additional groups of veterans who are eligible to receive the vaccine at the VA as they become available. Veterans may also visit http://www.miami.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp for information and updates. Monroe County specific updates for veterans can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/va.

TESTING

The local DOH has provided an updated list of known COVID-19 testing sites in Monroe County. CLICK HERE.

Oral-fluid Swab Testing

(an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs)

COVID-19 testing startup Curative is offering walk-up testing at Bernstein Park in Stock Island on weekdays and Founders Parks in Islamorada daily from 8AM-6PM, with more than 500 tests per day available to the public. Curative offers an oral-fluid swab testing—an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. The observed and directed self-collected oral fluid swab involves having the person cough first, which releases virus from the upper and lower respiratory tract. The virus is then caught in the saliva. The patient then swabs the inside of their cheeks and the roofs of their mouths. Once complete, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to a medical professional to be administered in the lab. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email. Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at www.curative.com. No insurance necessary. Walk-ups welcome.

Rapid Testing

Keys Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) Executive Director Michael Cunningham said that the 3,000 tests have arrived and will begin being deployed today (January 15). Free rapid testing crucial for anyone who has been exposed and cannot afford to wait for a swab test.

According to Cunningham, the free rapid tests are available for residents of Key West and employees of businesses licensed in the city. In order to find the locations for the tests, visit www.keysahec.org and click on “Key West Rapid Tests.” Appointments are strongly encouraged.

When to Resume Normal Activities if Test is Positive

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reminds residents that the “CDC’s symptom-based strategy” is followed when determining when COVID-19-positive individuals can resume their normal activities of work, school, travel, etc. Persons with COVID-19 may discontinue isolation under the following conditions:

At least 10 days* have passed since symptom onset/ or test date in those showing no symptoms and

At least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Other symptoms have improved. There are some caveats to this; You can read them at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html.

Close Contacts to COVID-19 Case

If you have been in close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes) with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or in the 48 hours prior to them showing symptoms, please visit the links that follow from the CDC.

*A negative test does not negate the need to quarantine if you have known close contact to someone who tested positive due to the incubation period of the virus being 2-14 days.

For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

COVID-19 Hospitalizations to date (as of March 18, 2021): 244

The FDOH reports there have been 244 COVID-19 hospitalizations to-date in Monroe County hospitals with primary diagnosis of COVID-19. (*This is 4% of all confirmed cases however this does not include Monroe County residents with a COVID-19 diagnosis who were or are being cared for in hospitals outside the Keys.

Current local Hospitalizations as per local DOH on March 19, 2021: 6: 4 at LKMC and 2 at Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

DEATHS

COVID-19 related DEATHS to date: 48 confirmed (1% of confirmed cases) (47 residents and 1 non-Florida resident):

~~~~

PREVIOUS UPDATES

March 18: 20 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,181) / 17,933 VACCINATED (9,784 COMPLETED) / 5 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 20 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,181. (97 of the 6,181 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 9 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Summerland and 1 more in Big Pine. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

Today the FDOH report shows one additional COVID-19 related death in Monroe County. This death has not yet been confirmed by the local Department of Health.

NEW CASES

March 18, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 17)

Total 6,181 (6,161 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 17,933 (9,784 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 17, 2021

March 17: 22 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,161) / 17,709 VACCINATED (9,663 COMPLETED) / 4 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 22 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,161. (97 of the 6,161 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 6 more in Key West, 5 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Summerland, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Big Pine and 1 more in Marathon. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 17, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 16)

Total 6,161 (6,139 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 17,709 (9,663 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 16, 2021

March 16 (in progress): 10 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,139) / 16,521 VACCINATED (9,362 COMPLETED) / 5 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 10 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,139. (97 of the 6,139 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 5 more in Key West, 2 more in Summerland, 2 more in Big Pine, 1 in Marathon, 1 in Sugarloaf. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

March 15: 13 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,129) / 16,521 VACCINATED (9,362 COMPLETED) / 6 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 13 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,129. (97 of the 6,129 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 5 more in Marathon, 5 more in Tavernier, 4 more in Key West, 2 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf and 1 more non-Florida resident. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 15, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 14)

Total 6,129 (6,116 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 16,521 (9,362 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 14, 2021

March 14: 9 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,116) / 16,187 VACCINATED (9,153 COMPLETED)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 9 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,116. (96 of the 6,116 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 4 more in Key West, 2 more in Big Pine, 1 more in each: Marathon, Plantation, and Big Coppitt. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 14, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 13)

Total 6,116 (6,107 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 16,187 (9,153 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 13, 2021

March 13: 21 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,107) / 16,001 VACCINATED (8,993 COMPLETED)

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 21 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,107. (96 of the 6,107 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 3 more in each: Key West, Key Largo, Marathon, Tavernier, Big Pine, 2 more in Summerland and 2 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Ramrod, and the first case in Big Coppitt. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 13, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 12)

Total 6,107 (6,086 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 16,001 (8,993 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 12, 2021

March 12: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,086) / 15,605 VACCINATED (8,816 COMPLETED) / 4 Hospitalized Locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,086. (96 of the 6,086 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key West, 7 more in Marathon, 3 more non-Florida residents, 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Sugarloaf, and 1 more in Ramrod. (See more details below).

Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 12, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 11)

Total 6,086 (6,059 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 15,605 (8,816 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 11, 2021

March 11: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH / 21 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,059) / 15,056 VACCINATED (8,554 COMPLETED) / 6 Hospitalized Locally

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 75-year-old-male resident of Monroe County. There are now 47 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 21 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,059. (96 of the 6,059 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 12 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Marathon, 1 more in each: Tavernier, Summerland, Stock Island, and Long Key. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 6 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 11, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 10)

Total 6,059 (6,038 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 15,056 (8,554 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 10, 2021

March 10: 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,038) / 14,703 VACCINATED (8,356 COMPLETED) / 10 Hospitalized Locally

VACCINATION NEWS:

Bernstein Park Vaccination Event is By Appointment Only

The College of the Florida Keys and the Florida Department of Health are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event at Bernstein Park in Stock Island this Saturday, March 13. This event is strictly by appointment only. Those who have an appointment are individuals who registered on MyVaccine.FL.Gov or those who registered by calling the registration hotline. Individuals are scheduled in the order in which they registered.

No walks in will be allowed. Anyone who arrives without an appointment will not be eligible for vaccination at this event. In the rare case there are extra doses, additional individuals who registered will be called in the order in which they registered.

Please direct all questions to the helpline and not the local county health department. The helpline phone number is 833-540-2081 and the Regional helpline phone number is 833-540-2046. The local CHD does not have access to the registration schedule, but the helpline will be able to assist anyone who has questions about their registration or appointment.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Monroe County, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,038. (96 of the 6,038 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 9 more in Key West, 2 in Summerland, 1 more in each: Key Largo, Marathon, 1 more in Big Pine. (See more details below).

Today there were 9 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 8 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

The FDOH report today shows 1 additional COVID-19 related death in Monroe County. This new death has not yet been confirmed by the Monroe County DOH.

NEW CASES

March 10, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 9)

Total 6,038 (6,023 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 14,703 (8,356 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 9, 2021

March 9: 18 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,023) / 14,181 VACCINATED (7,858 COMPLETED) / 10 Hospitalized Locally

VACCINATION NEWS:

Federal Sites to Vaccinate Persons Deemed Extremely Vulnerable

On March 3, the State of Florida expanded the criteria for vaccine eligibility to include persons deemed medically vulnerable by a physician.

A form (CLICK HERE) must be completed and signed for an individual to be deemed eligibly vulnerable for a vaccination:

According to the new Executive Order, vaccines for persons deemed medically vulnerable may only be administered by a physician, advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), or licensed pharmacist.

Our local hospitals, including Lower Keys Medical Center, Fishermen’s, and Mariners are not able to provide vaccination for medically vulnerable individuals at this time, and all calls should be directed to a Federally Supported Vaccination Site or Federal Retail Pharmacy.

Vaccines for individuals who are medically vulnerable are only administered at Federally Supported Vaccination Sites or Federal Retail Pharmacies and are not available through registration at MyVaccine.FL.gov or the local hospitals.

Please visit FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine and scroll to the drop down for “Federally Supported Vaccination Sites” and “Federal Retail Pharmacies.” The Federal Retail Pharmacies in Monroe County are Publix and Winn Dixie. The closest Federally Supported Vaccination Site to Monroe County is Miami Dade Community College. For more information about vaccines in Monroe County, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 18 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,023. (96 of the 6,023 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 8 more in Key West, 5 more in Key Largo, 1 more in each: Marathon, Islamorada, Big Pine and Ramrod. (See more details below).

Today there were 10 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 9 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 9, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 8)

Total 6,023 (6,005 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 14,181 (7,858 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 8, 2021

March 8: 19 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 6,005) / 13,586 VACCINATED (7,829 COMPLETED) / 9 Hospitalized Locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 19 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 6,005. (96 of the 6,005 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 5 more in Key West, 4 more in Islamorada, 3 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in each: Key Colony, Sugarloaf, Long Key and Ramrod. (See more details below).

Today there were 9 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 8 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 8, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 7)

Total 6,005 (5,986 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 13,586 (7,829 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 7, 2021

March 7: 11 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,986) / 13,499 VACCINATED TO DATE [7,719 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 11 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,986. (96 of the 5,986 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key West, 1 more in each: Tavernier, Islamorada, Summerland, Big Pine and Long Key. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 10 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 7 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 7, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 6)

Total 5,986 (5,975 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 13,499 (7,719 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 6, 2021

March 6: 17 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,975) / 13,168 VACCINATED TO DATE [7,565 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 17 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,975. (96 of the 5,975 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 6 more in Key West, 5 more non-Florida residents, 2 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland, and 1 more in Big Pine. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 10 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 7 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 6, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 5)

Total 5,975 (5,958 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 13,168 (7,565 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 5, 2021

March 5: 21 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,958) / 12,857 VACCINATED TO DATE [7,294 Completed] / 10 HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 21 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,958. (96 of the 5,958 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 8 more in Key West, 5 more in Marathon, 3 more in Tavernier, 3 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Key Largo and 1 more in Ramrod. (See more details below).

Today there were 10 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 7 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 5, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 4)

Total 5,958 (5,937 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 12,857 (7,294 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 4, 2021

March 4: 26 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,937) / 12,460 VACCINATED TO DATE [7,138 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 26 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,937. (96 of the 5,937 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 8 more in Key West, 6 more in Marathon, 5 more in Key Largo, 3 more. in Summerland, 1 more in each Tavernier, Islamorada, Key Colony Beach, and non-Florida. (See more details below).

Today there were 8 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 5 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 4, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 3)

Total 5,937 (5,911 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 12,460 (7,138 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 3, 2021

March 3: 19 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,911) / 12,172 VACCINATED TO DATE [6,973 Completed]

VACCINATION NEWS: The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County wants to reassure residents that the vaccine allocation methodology has not changed. Those who have registered already on Sharecare (myvaccine.fl.gov or called 866-201-7069) will be contacted in the order in which they registered. These individuals will be contacted in chronological order regardless of the group they fit under with the expansion of eligible people under the Governor’s Executive Order.

Additional Updates:

The department is still prioritizing healthcare workers with direct patient contact to get vaccinated. Monroe County residents who are healthcare workers with direct patient contact can email dohmonroe@flhealth.gov, indicate they are a healthcare worker in Monroe County, and provide the name of the healthcare facility.

Monroe County residents who are healthcare workers with direct patient contact can email dohmonroe@flhealth.gov, indicate they are a healthcare worker in Monroe County, and provide the name of the healthcare facility. Physicians who have deemed patients to be extremely vulnerable may refer to the COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form to fill out. Pursuant to Executive Order 21-47, individuals with a COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form completed by their physician can then be vaccinated by a physician, advanced practice registered nurse, or pharmacist. Those who are deemed extremely vulnerable and do not fall under the executive order eligibility requirements cannot register on the Sharecare system.

Those who are deemed extremely vulnerable and do not fall under the executive order eligibility requirements cannot register on the Sharecare system. Residents who have registered on Sharecare can update their information at the Vaccine Assistant at vaccine.healthsecurity.sharecare.com/vaccine. By doing so, the resident stays in control of their contact information, and will get all communication from Sharecare going forward. Making any changes will not affect their place in line.

can update their information at the Vaccine Assistant at vaccine.healthsecurity.sharecare.com/vaccine. By doing so, the resident stays in control of their contact information, and will get all communication from Sharecare going forward. Making any changes will not affect their place in line. Those who have registered and are waiting on a phone call for an appointment should answer unknown numbers. When answering, the phone system representative will announce themselves as “The Monroe County First Dose Scheduling Line.”

For those who have already been contacted to set up an appointment via Sharecare, they can check their appointment time at vaccine.sharecare.com/appt-lookup.

For anyone who does not have access to the internet to register, they may call the toll-free line for Monroe County at 866-201-7069 or for TTY (Text Telephone Relay) at 833-990-2908. For additional assistance, please call the Monroe County helpline at 833-540-2081 or Regional helpline at 833-540-2046.

For more information about the vaccine, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 19 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,911. (96 of the 5,911 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Key West, 6 more in Marathon, 1 more in Cudjoe and 1 more in Long Key. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 3, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 2)

Total 5,911 (5,892 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 12,172 (6,973 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 2, 2021

March 2: 31 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,892) / 11,871 VACCINATED TO DATE [6,787 Completed]

VACCINATION NEWS: Governor DeSantis has expanded the groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in this first phase of distribution. Beginning March 3, eligible residents will include:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Those who are eligible for the vaccine can register at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7069 or for TTY at 833-990-2908. For additional assistance, please call the helpline at 833-540-2081. For more information and other locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 31 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,892. (96 of the 5,892 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 19 more in Key West, 5 more in Key Largo, 3 more. in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Ramrod, 1 more in Cudjoe and 1 more in Little Torch. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 2, 2021 FDOH report (data for March 1)

Total 5,892 (5,861 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 11,871 (6,787 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of March 1, 2021

March 1: 4 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,861) / 11,533 VACCINATED TO DATE [6,666 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 4 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,861. (96 of the 5,861 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts over the weekend, by location, include 2 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Sugarloaf and 1 more in Cudjoe. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

March 1, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 28)

Total 5,861 (5,857 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 11,533 (6,666 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 28, 2021

February 28: 35 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,857) / 11,427 VACCINATED TO DATE [6,588 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 35 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,857. (96 of the 5,857 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 10 more in Key West, 7 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Marathon, 4 more in Tavernier, 4 more in Summerland, 3 more in Big Pine, 2 more non-Florida residents and 1 in Grassy Key.

On Friday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 28, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 27)

Total 5,857 (5,822 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 11,427 (6,588 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 27, 2021

February 27: 23 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,822) / 11,314 VACCINATED TO DATE [6,453 Completed] / 6 Hospitalized Locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 23 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,822. (96 of the 5,822 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 11 more in Key West, 4 more in Tavernier, 4 non-Florida residents, 2 Key Largo, and 2 Summerland. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 27, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 26)

Total 5,822 (5,799 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 11,314 (6,453 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 26, 2021

February 26: 28 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,799) / 11,161 VACCINATED TO DATE [6,223 Completed] / 6 Hospitalized Locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 28 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,799. (96 of the 5,799 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 13 more in Key West, 7 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Stock Island, 1 more in Rockland, 1 more in Cross Key and 1 more non-Florida resident. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 26, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 25)

Total 5,799 (5,771 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 11,161 (6,223 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 25, 2021

February 25: 2 ADDITIONAL DEATHS / 24 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,771) / 10,993 VACCINATED TO DATE [6,050 Completed] / 5 Hospitalized Locally

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (FDOH-MC) received confirmation from the State Health Office regarding two additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. These individuals include an 86-year-old-male and a 77-year-old-female. Both individuals were residents of Monroe County. There are now 46 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

VACCINE REMINDER: FDOH-MC reminds everyone that COVID-19 vaccines remain only for those 65 years and older and healthcare workers with direct patient contact. No one under the age of 65, unless they are a healthcare worker, can register yet for the vaccine. The current Governor’s executive order has not been modified at this time to allow vaccination of additional groups. The State will issue a press release once additional groups are eligible to be vaccinated. Currently, teachers and law enforcement officers are not eligible to receive the vaccine unless they are 65 and older. For additional information, visit:

https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida/.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 24 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,771. (96 of the 5,771 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 15 more in Key West, 2 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Little Torch, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Rockland, and 1 more non-Florida resident. (See more details below).

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 25, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 24)

Total 5,771 (5,747 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 10,993 (6,050 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 24, 2021

February 24: 26 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,747) / 10,871 VACCINATED TO DATE [5,893 Completed] / 2 Hospitalized Locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 26 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,747. (96 of the 5,721 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 14 more in Key West, 5 more. in Key Largo, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Stock Island, 1 more in Little Torch and 1 more non-Florida resident. (See more details below).

Today there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 24, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 23)

Total 5,747 (5,721 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 10,871 (5,893 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 23, 2021

Florida vaccine distribution plan here: https://www.flgov.com/2020/12/10/governor-ron-desantis-providesupdate-on-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-plan-2/

February 23: 23 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,721) / 10,823 VACCINATED TO DATE [5,761 Completed] / 2 Hospitalized Locally

The College of the Florida Keys, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, is administering COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, February 28 in Marathon. This event is by appointment only. Appointments are being made in the order in which individuals registered on myvaccine.fl.gov. Vaccines go to people 65 and older or health care workers with direct patient contact. Registrations for future events can be made online at Sharecare at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7069 or for TTY (Text Telephone Relay) at 833-990-2908. The helpline is at 833-540-2081. Walk-ins are not allowed.

Monroe County now has more people that have been vaccinated against Covid-19 than the number who have been confirmed to have contracted the disease. There have been 5,721 confirmed cases (including 310 non-residents) and there have been 5,761 residents who have received both doses of the vaccine.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 23 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,721. (96 of the 5,721 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 9 more in Key West, 3 more in Summerland, 3 more in Little Torch, 3 more non-Florida residents, 2 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Islamorada and 1 more in Cudjoe. (See more details below).

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

Note: The FDOT report today reflects two additional deaths which are still under investigation.

NEW CASES

February 23, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 22)

Total 5,721 (5,698 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 10,823 (5,761 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 22, 2021

February 22: 10 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,698) / 10,752 VACCINATED TO DATE [5,624 Completed] / 2 Hospitalized Locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 10 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,698. (96 of the 5,698 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 4 more in Marathon, 2 more in Key West, 2 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Tavernier, and 1 more in Islamorada. (See more details below).

Today there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 22, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 21)

Total 5,698 (5,688 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 10,752 (5,624 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 21, 2021

February 21: 31 ADDITIONAL CASES over past 2 DAYS (NOW 5,688) / 10,734 VACCINATED TO DATE [5,557 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 31 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County over the weekend. The cumulative case count is now 5,688. (96 of the 5,688 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts, by location, include 7 more in Key West, 6 more non-Florida residents, 5 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Marathon, 4 more in Tavernier, 4 more in Summerland, 1 more in Long Key and 1 more in Sugarloaf. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 21, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 20)

Total 5,688 (5,657 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 10,734 (5,557 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 20, 2021

February 19: 24 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,657) / 10,550 VACCINATED TO DATE [5,310 Completed] / 5 hospitalized locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 7 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,657. (96 of the 5,657 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 8 more in Key West, 6 more. in Key Largo, 5 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Cudjoe and 1 more in Sugarloaf. (See more details below).

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 19, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 18)

Total 5,657 (5,633 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 10,550 (5,310 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 18, 2021

February 18: 7 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,633) / 10,377 VACCINATED TO DATE [5,227 Completed] / 3 hospitalized locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 7 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,633. (96 of the 5,633 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 3 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Key West, 1 more in Summerland and 1 more non-Florida resident. (See more details below).

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 18, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 17)

Total 5,633 (5,626 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 10,377 (5,227 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 17, 2021

February 17: 2 ADDITIONAL DEATHS / 26 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,626) / 10,068 VACCINATED TO DATE [5,111 Completed] / 3 hospitalized locally

Two Additional Confirmed COVID-19-Related Deaths in Monroe County

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office regarding two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monroe County. These individuals include an 85-year-old-male and a 95-year-old-female. There are now 44 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 26 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,626. (96 of the 5,626 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 15 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Summerland and 1 more in Marathon (See more details below).

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 17, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 16)

Total 5,626 (5,600 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 10,068 (5,111 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 16, 2021

February 16: 7 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,600) / 9,655 VACCINATED TO DATE [4,995 Completed] / 4 hospitalized locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 7 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,600. (96 of the 5,600 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 4 more in Key West, 3 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Big Pine, and 1 more in Key Largo (See more details below).

Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

Deaths: The FDOH report today shows 2 additional Covid-19 related deaths in Monroe County although those deaths have not yet been confirmed by our local DOH.

NEW CASES

February 16, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 15)

Total 5,600 (5,593 previous day) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 9,655 (4,995 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 15, 2021

February 15: 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,593) / 9,512 VACCINATED TO DATE [4,929 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,562. (96 of the 5,562 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 15, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 14)

Total 5,593 cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 9,512 (4,929 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 14, 2021

February 14: 24 ADDITIONAL (NOW 5,586)

February 13: 21 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,562) / 9,086 VACCINATED TO DATE [4,767 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 21 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,562. (96 of the 5,562 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 10 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Big Pine, 3 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier.

Yesterday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 13, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 12)

Total 5,562 (5,541 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 9,086 (4,767 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 12, 2021

February 12: 13 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,541) / 8,524 VACCINATED TO DATE [4,491 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 13 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,541. (95 of the 5,541 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 6 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Key West, 3 more non-Florida residents, and 1 more in Marathon. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 12, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 11)

Total 5,541 (5,528 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 8,524 (4,491 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 11, 2021

February 11: 13 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,528) / 8,354 VACCINATED TO DATE [4,267 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 13 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,528. (95 of the 5,528 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 3 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Sugarloaf, and 1 more non-Florida resident. (See more details below).

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 11, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 10)

Total 5,528 (5,515 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 8,354 (4,267 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 10, 2021

February 10: 10 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,515)

February 9: 18 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,505)

February 8: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH / 7 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,487)

February 7: 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,480) / 7,740 VACCINATED TO DATE [3,288 Completed]

Updated return to work criteria for COVID-19 positive tested persons

The CDC and the Florida Department of Health do not advise retesting within three months of anyone who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in order to discontinue isolation. According to the CDC, recovered persons can continue to shed detectable viral particles at concentrations considerably lower than during illness and infectiousness is unlikely. Therefore, it is advised to use the symptom-based strategy rather than test-based strategy for ending isolation of patients so that persons who are no longer infectious are not kept unnecessarily isolated and excluded from work or other responsibilities. For more information visit the following links:

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,480. (93 of the 5,480 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 7 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Marathon and 1 more in Key Colony Beach. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

The FDOH report today shows 1 additional Covid-19 related death in Monroe County. This information has not yet been confirmed by our local DOH.

NEW CASES

February 7, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 6)

Total 5,480 (5,465 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 7,740 (3,288 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 6, 2021

February 6: 10 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,465) / 7,606 VACCINATED TO DATE [3,127 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 10 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,465. (93 of the 5,465 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 4 more in Islamorada, 3 more in Marathon, 2 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 each in Big Pine, Cudjoe, and Key Colony Beach. (See more details below).

On Friday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

The FDOH report today shows 1 additional Covid-19 related death in Monroe County. This information has not yet been confirmed by our local DOH.

NEW CASES

February 6, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 5)

Total 5,465 (5,455 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 7,606 (3,127 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 5, 2021

February 5: 30 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,455) / 7,387 VACCINATED TO DATE [2,570 Completed] / 6 Hospitalizations locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 30 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,455. (93 of the 5,455 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 9 more in Marathon, 7 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Key West, 4 more in Tavernier, 3 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Islamorada and 1 more in Key Colony Beach. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 5, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 4)

Total 5,455 (5,425 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 7,387 (2,570 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 4, 2021

February 4: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 41) / 12 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,425) / 7,176 VACCINATED TO DATE [2,103 Completed] / 5 Hospitalizations locally

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 95-year-old-female resident of Monroe County. There are now 41 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 12 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,425. (93 of the 5,425 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 7 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Key West, and 1 more in Islamorada. (See more details below).

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 4, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 3)

Total 5,425 (5,413 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 7,176 (2,103 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 3, 2021

February 3: 21 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,413) / 7,018 VACCINATED TO DATE [1,184 Completed] / 5 Hospitalizations locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 21 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,413. (94 of the 5,413 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 108 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 8 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Key West, 3 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more non-Florida residents and 1 more in Summerland. (See more details below).

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

Today the FDOH report shows one additional Covid-19 related death in Monroe County. This death Covid-19 related death has not yet been confirmed by our local Department of Health.

NEW CASES

February 3, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 2)

Total 5,413 (5,392 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 7,018 (1,184 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 2, 2021

February 2: 20 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,392) / 6,855 VACCINATED TO DATE [676 Completed] / 5 Hospitalized Locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 20 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,392. (93 of the 5,372 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 108 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 8 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Key West, 3 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more non-Florida residents and 1 more in Summerland. (See more details below).

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 2, 2021 FDOH report (data for February 1)

Total 5,392 (5,372 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 6,855 (676 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of February 1, 2021

February 1: 3 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,372) / 6,778 VACCINATED TO DATE [557 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 3 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,372. (93 of the 5,372 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 2 more in Key West, 2 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier. (See more details below).

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 5 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

February 1, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 31)

Total 5,372 (5,368 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 6,778 (557 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 31, 2021

January 31: 37 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,369) / 6,697 VACCINATED TO DATE [532 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 37 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,369. (93 of the 5,369 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 6 more in Islamorada, 6 more in Tavernier, 4 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Marathon, 2 non-Florida residents, 2 more in Key West, 2 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Key Colony Beach, 1 more in Cudjoe. 1 more in East Rockland and 6 cases for which residency has not yet been determined.

On Friday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 5 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 31, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 30)

Total 5,369 (5,332 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 6,697 (532 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 30, 2021

January 30: 44 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,332) / 6,579 VACCINATED TO DATE [519 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 44 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,332. (93 of the 5,332 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 15 more in Key West, 11 more in Marathon, 8 more non-Florida residents, 5 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Cudjoe and 1 more in Conch Key.

On Friday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 5 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 30, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 29)

Total 5,332 (5,288 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 6,579 (519 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 29, 2021

January 29: 26 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,288) / 6,419 VACCINATED TO DATE [485 Completed] / 6 Hospitalized Locally

Florida Launches Statewide Preregistration System for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Today [January 29, 2021], the state announced the launch of a statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals 65 and older and frontline health care workers. Individuals can pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.

This website will allow individuals who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be proactively contacted when vaccine appointments are available at state-supported vaccination sites. On the site, residents can select their county and submit their contact information. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

Vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties.

Additionally, as part of the statewide registration system, each county has a designated phone number that individuals can call and pre-register if they do not have Internet access. Please find the complete list of numbers by county here. Whether a resident calls by phone or visits myvaccine.fl.gov, their place in line will be reserved reliably using Sharecare software.

If someone does not meet these eligibility requirements below, they will not be able to pre-register.

• Long-term care facility residents and staff;

• Persons 65 years of age and older; and

• Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

Hospital providers, however, also may vaccinate persons who they deem to be

extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Please bring proof of residency to any appointment across the state.

~~~~~

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 26 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,288. (93 of the 5,288 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 8 more in Key West, 7 more in Marathon, 4 more non-Florida residents, 3 more in Key Largo, 1 more in each: Tavernier, Summerland, Big Pine, and Conch Key.

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 5 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 29, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 28)

Total 5,288 (5,262 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 6,419 (485 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 28, 2021

January 28: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH / 44 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,262) / 6,282 VACCINATED TO DATE [462 Completed] / 6 Hospitalized Locally

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 95-year-old-male resident of Monroe County. There are now 40 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 44 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,262. (92 of the 5,262 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 107 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 16 more in Key West, 8 more in Tavernier, 7 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Marathon, 2 more in Islamorada, 1 more in each: Little Torch, Summerland, and Ramrod and 2 more cases with residency not yet determined.

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 5 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 28, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 27)

Total 5,262 (5,218 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 6,282 (462 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 27, 2021

January 27: 19 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,218) / 5,990 VACCINATED TO DATE [383 Completed] / 6 Hospitalized Locally

MORE VACCINES: The Monroe County Department of Health (DOH-Monroe) reports it has received an additional 1300 doses of Covid-19 vaccine that are marked for persons who have already received their first dose. (Another 100 doses were received for people who are seeking a first dose.) Publix pharmacies in Islamorada and Key West received an additional 250 doses, according to DOH-Monroe.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 19 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,218. (92 of the 5,218 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 106 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 6 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in each: Islamorada, Summerland, Big Pine, Little Torch, and 1 more non-Florida resident.

Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 0 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 6 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

Note: The FDOH report today (Jan 27, 2021) reflects one additional death which is still under investigation.

NEW CASES

January 27, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 26)

Total 5,218 (5,199 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 5,990 (383 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 26, 2021

January 25: 26 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,184) / 5,670 VACCINATED TO DATE [323 Completed] / 9 Hospitalized Locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 26 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,184. (92 of the 5,184 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 105 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 10 more in Key West, 5 more in Marathon, 4 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Tavernier and 1 more in Summerland.

Today there were 9 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 6 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 25, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 24)

Total 5,184 (5,158 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 5,670 (323 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 24, 2021

January 24: 23 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,158) / 5,611 VACCINATED TO DATE [323 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 23 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,158. (92 of the 5,158 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 105 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 8 more in Tavernier, 5 more in Key West, 5 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Marathon and 1 more in each: Islamorada, Big Pine, and 1 more non-Florida resident.

On Friday there were 9 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 5 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 24, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 23)

Total 5,158 (5,135 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 5,611 (323 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 23, 2021

January 23: 30 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,135) / 5,497 VACCINATED TO DATE [323 Completed]

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 30 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,135. (92 of the 5,135 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 105 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 9 more in Key West, 8 more in Tavernier, 5 more in Islamorada, 3 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Marathon and 1 more in Big Pine.

On Friday there were 9 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 5 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 22, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 21)

Total 5,135 (5,105 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 5,497 (323 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 22, 2021

January 22: 49 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,105) / 5,088 VACCINATED TO DATE [311 Completed] / 9 Hospitalized Locally

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 49 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,105. (91 of the 5,105 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 105 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 40 more in Key West, 11 more in Marathon, 10 more in Key Largo, 5 more non-Florida residents, 4 more in Tavernier, and each in Islamorada, Summerland, and Long Key. (Note that 26 cases previously confirmed were reclassified to these locations.)

Today there were 9 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 5 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 4 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 22, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 21)

Total 5,105 (5,057 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 5,088 (311 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 21, 2021

January 21: 2 ADDITIONAL DEATHS CONFIRMED / 33 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,057) / 4,812 VACCINATED TO DATE [279 Completed] /

DEATHS: The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monroe County. These individuals –a 92-year-old-male and a 90-year-old-female – were Monroe County residents. There are now 39 confirmed resident deaths in Monroe County. The public dashboard reflects one additional death which is still under investigation.

VACCINATIONS: As of yesterday, 4,812 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 279 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations. The Monroe County Department of Health initially received 1300 vaccinations which have all been administered to health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, persons over the age of 65 with special needs. Local hospitals also received doses of the vaccine as did the Ocean Reef medical clinic (operated by Baptist Health of Miami).

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 33 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,057. (91 of the 5,057 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 105 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 15 more in Key West, 9 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Islamorada, 1 more in: Tavernier, Cudjoe, Key Colony Beach, non-Florida resident and 1 case for which residency has not yet been ascertained.

Yesterday there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 21, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 20)

Total 5,057 (5,024 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 4,812 (279 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 20, 2021

January 20: 31 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 5,024) / 4,481 VACCINATED TO DATE [272 Completed] / 5 Hospitalized locally

VACCINATIONS: All available COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix Pharmacy have been claimed. Starting Friday, January 22 after 6:00 a.m. EST, eligible customers can access appointment availability beginning Saturday, January 23: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida

As of yesterday, 4,481 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 272 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations. The Monroe County Department of Health initially received 1300 vaccinations which have all been administered to health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, persons over the age of 65 with special needs. Local hospitals also received doses of the vaccine as did the Ocean Reef medical clinic (operated by Baptist Health of Miami).

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 31 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 5,024. (89 of the 4,993 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 105 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 12 more in Key West, 10 more in Marathon, 2 more in Key Largo, 2 more non-Florida residents, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 in Long Key and 1 more in Islamorada.

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 20, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 19)

Total 5,024 (4,993 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 4,481 (272 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 19, 2021

January 19: 33 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,993) / 4,207 VACCINATED TO DATE [260 Completed] / 5 Hospitalized locally

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that 67 Publix sites including two in Monroe County will soon be giving COVID-19 vaccinations to people 65 years of age and older. The chosen Publix pharmacies, including one in Islamorada and one in Key West, will start taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, and shots will begin to be administered on Thursday, DeSantis said. Each store will have 100 or 125 shots available per day, DeSantis said. Appointments for a vaccine at a Publix pharmacy must be made online. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. The webpage Publix is setting up for scheduling vaccination appointments will be up and running on Wednesday, January 20 after 6:00 a.m., eligible customers can access COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability beginning Thursday, January 21. Here is a link:https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida

VACCINATIONS: As of yesterday, 4,207 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 260 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations. The Monroe County Department of Health initially received 1300 vaccinations which have all been administered to health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, persons over the age of 65 with special needs. Local hospitals also received doses of the vaccine as did the Ocean Reef medical clinic (operated by Baptist Health of Miami).

New Vaccines Delayed: The Monroe County Department of Health expected to receive more vaccinations and have a website and a dedicated phone line functioning by the end of last week to facilitate vaccinations for all Keys residents over the age of 65 seeking a Covid vaccine. By January 9 FDOH-Monroe had already administered all 1300 vaccines it had obtained from the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM). More doses didn’t arrive last week as promised but 100 more doses are expected mid-week according to Bob Eadie, Administrator of FDOH-Monroe. Eadie also said another round of 1300 doses are expected around February 1st. Distribution of the vaccine and the setting up of a functioning website and dedicated phone line are the responsibility of the FDEM.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 33 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,993. (89 of the 4,993 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 105 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 10 more in Marathon, 7 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Key West, 4 more non-Florida residents, 3 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Summerland and 1 more in Key Colony Beach.

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 19, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 18)

Total 4,993 (4,960 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 4,207 (260 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 18, 2021

January 18: 19 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,960) / 3,947 VACCINATED TO DATE [245 Completed]

VACCINATIONS: As of yesterday, 3,947 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 245 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations. The Monroe County Department of Health initially received 1300 vaccinations which have all been administered to health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, persons over the age of 65 with special needs. Local hospitals also received doses of the vaccine as did the Ocean Reef medical clinic (operated by Baptist Health of Miami).

New Vaccines Delayed: The Monroe County Department of Health expected to receive more vaccinations and have a website and a dedicated phone line functioning by the end of last week to facilitate vaccinations for all Keys residents over the age of 65 seeking a Covid vaccine. By January 9 FDOH-Monroe had already administered all 1300 vaccines it had obtained from the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM). More doses didn’t arrive last week as promised but 100 more doses are expected mid-week according to Bob Eadie, Administrator of FDOH-Monroe. Eadie also said another round of 1300 doses are expected around February 1st. Distribution of the vaccine and the setting up of a functioning website and dedicated phone line are the responsibility of the FDEM.

NEW CASES: FDOH’s report today shows 19 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,960. (89 of the 4,960 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 102 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 8 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Key West, 3 more in Tavernier, 1 more in each Islamorada, Cudjoe, Plantation, 1 more non-Florida resident and 1 case for which residency has not yet been determined.

On Friday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners). (We are awaiting an update from local DOH on current hospitalizations.)

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 3,947 (245 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 17, 2021

January 17: 24 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,941) / 3,908 VACCINATED TO DATE [240 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 24 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,941. (89 of the 4,941 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 102 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 8 more in Key West, 8 more in Marathon, 5 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Tavernier, and 1 more in Islamorada.

On Friday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 3,908 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 240 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 16, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ]

NEW CASES

January 17, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 16)

Total 4,941 (4,917 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 3,908 (240 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 16, 2021

January 16: 33 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,917) / 3,705 VACCINATED TO DATE [231 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 33 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,917. (89 of the 4,917 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 102 cases are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 9 more in Key West, 8 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Tavernier, 4 more in Marathon, 3 more in Summerland, 3 more non-Florida residents, and 1 more in Key Colony Beach.

On Friday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 3,705 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 231 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 14, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ] (see more information below)

NEW CASES

January 16, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 15)

Total 4,917 (4,884 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 3,705 (231 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 15, 2021

January 15: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 37) / 65 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,884) / 3,025 VACCINATED TO DATE [180 Completed] / 3 Hospitalized locally

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 85-year-old-female resident of Monroe County. There are now 37 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 65 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,884. (87 of the 4,884 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 101 cases (6 more confirmed yesterday) are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 6 more in each Non-Residents & Tavernier; 24 more in Key West; 2 more in each Key Largo, Key Colony Beach & Long Key; 10 more in Marathon; 3 more in each Islamorada & Big Pine Key; 1 more in each Summerland Key & Cudjoe Key; and 5 more as Missing City.

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 3,025 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 180 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 14, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ] (see more information below)

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 3,025 (180 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 14, 2021

January 14: 32 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,819) / 2,443 VACCINATED TO DATE [176 Completed] / 3 Hospitalized locally

SCROLL DOWN FOR INFORMATION REGARDING VACCINATIONS and TESTING…

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 32 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,819. (86 of the 4,819 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 95 cases are inmates who became infected while incarcerated at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 11 more in Key West, 9 more in Marathon, 7 more in Key Largo, 2 non-Florida residents, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Key Colony Beach, and 1 more in Summerland.

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 2,443 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 146 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 13, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ] (see more information below)

The FDOH report today shows one additional Covid-19 related death in Monroe County which our local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

NEW CASES

January 14, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 13)

Total 4,819 (4,787 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):=

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 2,443 (176 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 13, 2021

January 13: 50 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,787) / 2,254 VACCINATED TO DATE [53 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 50 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,787. (86 of the 4,787 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 92 cases are inmates who became infected while incarcerated at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 15 more in Key Largo, 12 more in Key West, 6 more in Islamorada, 5 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Marathon, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Key Colony Beach and 4 more for which residency has not yet been determined.

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 2,254 Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine. 53 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 11, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ]

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 2,254 (53 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 12, 2021

January 12: 18 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,737) / 1,915 VACCINATED TO DATE [51 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 18 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,737. (86 of the 4,737 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 83 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 8 more in Key West, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Key Largo, 2 more non-Florida residents and 1 more in each Marathon, Summerland, and Islamorada.

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 1,915 Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine. 51 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 11, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ]

NEW CASES

January 12, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 11)

Total 4,737 (4,719 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 1,915 (51 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 11, 2021

January 11: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH CONFIRMED (NOW 36) / 23 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,719) / 1,557 VACCINATED TO DATE [47 Completed]

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 54-year-old-male resident of Monroe County. There are now 36 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 23 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,719. (86 of the 4,719 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 83 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 10 more in Key Largo, 7 more in Key West, 2 more in Marathon, 3 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 1 more in each Islamorada, Cudjoe, Key Colony Beach, Sugarloaf and East Rockland Key. The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 18 year olds and the oldest is 72 years old.

Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 1,557 Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine. 47 residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 10, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ] (see more information below)

NEW CASES

January 11, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 10)

Total 4,719 (4,696 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 1,557 (47 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 10, 2021

January 10: 61 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,696) / 1,507 VACCINATED TO DATE [47 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 61 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,696. (86 of the 4,696 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 83 [2%] with the Stock Island jail. Reports from FDOH show that between January 8 and January 9 the number of cases confirmed that are associated with inmates at the Monroe County jail has increased from 61 to 83 (22 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at the jail over a two day period.

After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 23 more in Key West, 7 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 1 more non-Florida resident and 23 cases for which residency has not yet been ascertained. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 18 years old and the oldest are three individuals who are 71 years old.

On Friday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 1,507 Monroe County residents have received vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. [1,507 residents have had their first dose and 47 residents have completed the series of vaccinations.] (see more information below)

The FDOH report shows there has been a 36th Covid-19 related death in Monroe County which the local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 1,507 (47 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 9, 2021

January 9: 52 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,635) / 1,370 VACCINATED TO DATE [40 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 52 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,635. (85 of the 4,635 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 72 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 23 more in Key West, 9 more in Marathon, 6 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Summerland, 3 more in Big Pine, 2 more non-Florida residents, and 1 more on Stock Island. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 6 years old and the oldest are three individuals who are 71 years old.

On Friday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 1,370 Monroe County residents have received vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. [1,370 residents have had their first dose and 40 residents have completed the series of vaccinations.] (see more information below)

The FDOH report shows there has been a 36th Covid-19 related death in Monroe County which the local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 1,370 (40 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 8, 2021

January 8: 54 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,583) / 1,064 VACCINATED TO DATE [31 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 54 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,583. (85 of the 4,583 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 70 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 23 more in Key West, 9 more in Marathon, 6 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Summerland, 3 more in Big Pine, 2 more non-Florida residents, and 1 more on Stock Island. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 6 years old and the oldest are three individuals who are 71 years old.

Yesterday there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 0 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 1,064 Monroe County residents have received vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. [1,033 residents have had their first dose and 31 residents have completed the series of vaccinations.] (see more information below)

The FDOH report yesterday shows one more Covid-19 related death which the local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

January 7: 102 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,529) / 866 VACCINATED

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 102 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,529. (85 of the 4,529 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 44 more in Key West, 17 more in Key Largo, 15 more Non-Residents, 14 more in Marathon, 3 more in Cudjoe Key, 2 more in each Tavernier, Islamorada & Big Pine Key, 1 more in each Key Colony Beach, Long Key, Ramrod Key and Duck Key and 4 more for which residency has not yet been established. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 10 years old and the oldest is 86 years old.

Today there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 0 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 866 Monroe County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65.

The FDOH report shows one more Covid-19 related death which the local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

January 6: 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,427) / 762 VACCINATIONS TO DATE

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,427. (85 of the 4,427 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 5 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada and 1 more in Cudjoe. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 9 years old and the oldest is 95 years old.

Today there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As if yesterday, 762 Monroe County residents have received at least the first series of vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65.

January 5: 40 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,412)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 40 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,412. (85 of the 4,412 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key Largo, 7 more in Tavernier, 6 more in Key West, 5 more in Marathon, 5 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Key Colony Beach, 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 2 years old and the oldest is 85 years old.

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

As of yesterday, 486 Monroe County residents have received the first series of vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65.

January 4: 39 ADDITIONAL CASES OVER TWO DAYS (NOW 4,372)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 39 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County for the 2 day period January 2 and January 3. The cumulative case count is now 4,372. (85 of the 4,372 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key West, 8 more non-Florida residents, 10 more in Key Largo, 3 more Islamorada, 3 more Big Pine, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 10 years old and the oldest is 81 years old. Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 5, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 2 and January 3)

Total 4,372 (4,333 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

January 2: 107 ADDITIONAL CASES OVER TWO DAYS (NOW 4,333)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 107 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County for the 2 day period December 31 and January 1. The cumulative case count is now 4,333. (85 of the 4,333 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 46 more in Key West, 23 more non-Florida residents, 10 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Marathon, 3 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Long Key, 2 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Ramrod and 3 cases for which residency has not yet been determined. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 4 years old and the oldest is 84 years old. The most recent information provided regarding the number of current hospitalizations was received from the Monroe County Department of Health on Wednesday December 3oth when there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

January 1: The Florida Department of Health did not provide an update on January 1, 2021.

December 31: 29 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,226)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 29 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,226. (84 of the 4,226 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key Largo, 8 more in Key West, 5 more non-Florida residents, 2 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier. The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 18 years olds and the oldest is 90 years old. Yesterday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW YEAR’S EVE: The Key West curfew was upheld by federal Judge James Lawrence King. The curfew will be in place from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am beginning tonight and ending on January 3rd at 6:00 am. [For those that are curious here is a link to the Duval Street live web cam: https://liveduvalstreet.com/]

NEW CASES – December 31, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 30):

Total 4,226 (4,197 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 30: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH CONFIRMED (NOW 35) / 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,197)

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 48-year-old-female resident of Monroe County. There are now 35 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

United States District Court Judge James Lawrence King has upheld the Mayor’s emergency directive setting a curfew between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am for three nights: December 31, 2020, January 1, 2021, January 2, 2021 (ending January 3, 2021 at 6:00 am).

COVID-19 Vaccine Update for Monroe County

Per an executive order issued by Governor DeSantis, COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to long-term care facility residents and staff; persons 65 years of age and older; and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

In Monroe County, vaccine supply is limited. At this time, DOH-Monroe is working directly with community partners to notify residents and visitors about when the COVID-19 vaccine will become available to persons over 65. These vaccines will be administered by DOH-Monroe as well as local community partners. CVS and Walgreens are also working to vaccinate staff and residents of Long-Term Care Facilities in our community in the coming weeks for those over 65.

NEW CASES: Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,197. (84 of the 4,197 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 3 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Little Torch, 2 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Key Colony Beach, 1 more in East Rockland, and 1 for which residency has not yet been established. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 18 years old and the oldest is 77 years old. Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 30, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 29):

Total 4,197 (4,182 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):





December 29: 14 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,182)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 14 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,182. (84 of the 4,182 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 3 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Key West, 2 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Summerland, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Marathon and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 9 years old and the oldest is 76 years old. Today there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 29, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 28):

Total 4,182 (4,168 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 28: 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,168)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,168. (83 of the 4,168 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location, include 8 more in Key West, 1 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 1 more in Summerland, 1 more in Islamorada, and 4 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 13 years old and the oldest is 82 years old. Most recent information provided by FDOH on current number of local hospitalizations: On Thursday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

One additional Covid-19 related death is listed in today’s report; however it is still under investigation.

NEW CASES – December 28, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 27):

Total 4,168 (4,153 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 27: 16 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,153)

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 16 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,153. (83 of the 4,153 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location, include 12 more in Key West, 9 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf and 3 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 15 years old and the oldest is 73 years old. Most recent information provided by FDOH on current number of local hospitalizations: On Thursday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 27, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 26):

Total 4,153 (4,137 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 25 and 26: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 34) / 27 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,137)

The Florida Department of Health report shows one additional Covid-19 related death of a Monroe County resident: a 63-year-old man. The total number of residents who have died while infected with Covid-19 is now 34.

The FDOH report shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,137. (83 of the 4,110 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location, over the two day period, include 8 more in Key West, 5 more in Islamorada, 4 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland, 1 more in Cudjoe, and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than one year old and the oldest is 94 years old. On Thursday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 26, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 24 and December 25):

Total 4,137 (4,110 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 24: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,110)

The FDOH report shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,110. (83 of the 4,110 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key West, 6 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Islamorada and 4 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than one year old and the oldest is 78 years old. Yesterday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 24, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 23):

Total 4,110 (4,083 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 23: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 33), 31 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,083)

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 75-year-old-male resident of Monroe County. There are now 33 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

The FDOH report shows 31 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,083. (83 of the 4,083 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 8 more in Key West, 8 more in Key Largo, 8 more in Tavernier, 4 more in Marathon, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Little Torch and 3 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than one year old and the oldest is 77 years old. Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 23, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 22):

Total 4,083 (4,052 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 22: 12 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 4,052

The FDOH report shows 12 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,052. (82 of the 4,052 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 5 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland and 1 more in Key Colony Beach and 3 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 15 years old and the oldest is 65 years old. Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 22, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 21):

Total 4,052 (4,040 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 21: 30 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 4,040

The FDOH report shows 33 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 30 and is now 4,040. (81 of the 4,040 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) Increases in cumulative case counts by location include 17 more in Key West, 1 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Marathon and 7 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than 1 year old and the oldest is 76 years old. Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 21, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 20):

Total 4,040 (4,010 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 20: 14 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 4,010

The FDOH report shows 14 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count is now 4,010. (81 of the 4,010 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 1 more in Key West, 6 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Key Colony Beach, 1 more in Sugarloaf, 1 more in Ramrod, 1 more non-Florida resident. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 2 years old and the oldest is 79 years old.

NEW CASES – December 20, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 19):

Total 4,010 (3,996 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 19: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,996

The FDOH report shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count is now 3,969. (81 of the 3,996 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 10 more in Marathon, 3 more in Summerland, 1 more in Cudjoe, 2 more in Key Colony Beach, 1 more in Little Torch, 1 more non-Florida resident. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than a year old and the oldest is 75 years old.

Yesterday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 19, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 18):

Total 3,996 (3,969 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 18: 34 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,969

The FDOH report shows 34 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,969. (80 of the 3,969 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 7 more in Key West, 10 more in Key Largo, 8 more in Marathon, 3 more in Tavernier, 3 in Summerland, 1 in Long Key, and 2 cases for which residency has not yet been ascertained. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 3 years old and the oldest is 83 years old.

Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 18, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 17):

Total 3,969 (3,935 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 17: 2 More DEATHS (4 over past 2 days)/ 45 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,935

Today the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported two additional deaths of Monroe County residents who had been diagnosed with Covid-19: a 70-year old man and a 74-year-old man. There have been four Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in just the past two days for Monroe County. Yesterday a 67-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man, also Monroe County residents, were confirmed to have died. To date there have been 32 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed for Monroe County.

The FDOH report shows 45 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,935. (81 of the 3,935 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 19 more in Key West, 15 more in Marathon, 4 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Sugarload, 1 more in Conch Key, and 1 more in Cudjoe. The detailed list of new cases is not yet available as of this 6:00 pm update. Yesterday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 17, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 16):

Total 3,935 (3,890 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 17: 2 More DEATHS (4 over past 2 days)/ 45 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,935

Today the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported two additional deaths of Monroe County residents who had been diagnosed with Covid-19: a 70-year old man and a 74-year-old man. There have been four Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in just the past two days for Monroe County. Yesterday a 67-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man, also Monroe County residents, were confirmed to have died. To date there have been 32 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed for Monroe County.

The FDOH report shows 45 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,935. (81 of the 3,935 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 19 more in Key West, 15 more in Marathon, 4 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Sugarload, 1 more in Conch Key, and 1 more in Cudjoe. The detailed list of new cases is not yet available as of this 6:00 pm update. Yesterday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 17, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 16):

Total 3,935 (3,890 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 16: 2 More DEATHS / 21 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,890

Today the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported two additional deaths of Monroe County residents who had been diagnosed with Covid-19: a 67-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man. To date there have been 30 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed for Monroe County.

The FDOH report shows 21 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,890. (81 of the 3,890 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 5 more in Islamorada, 4 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Summerland, and 1 more in Cudjoe. The youngest newly diagnosed is 1 year old and the oldest is 85 years old. Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 16, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 15):

Total 3,889 (3,868 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 15: 29 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,868 / 7 Patients in local hospitals

The FDOH report shows 29 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,868. (80 of the 3,868 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 4 more in Key West, 6 more in Key Largo, 9 more in Marathon, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Ramrod, 3 more non-Florida residents and 1 more case for which residency has not yet been ascertained (now 4). The youngest newly diagnosed is 2 years old and the oldest is 76 years old. Today there are 7 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 5 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

CLICK HERE: to read Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman’s Open Letter — Calling for action in response to Covid-19 surge

NEW CASES – December 15, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 14):

Total 3,868 (3,839 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 14: 18 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,839

The FDOH report shows 18 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,839. (80 of the 3,839 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 6 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Summerland, 4 more non-Florida residents and 1 case for which residency has not yet been ascertained (now 3).

NEW CASES – December 14, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 13):

Total 3,839 (3,821 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 13: 24 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,821

The FDOH report shows 24 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,821. (81 of the 3,821 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Key West, 9 more in Marathon, 3 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Little Torch and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly diagnosed resident is 3 years old and the oldest is 76 years old.

NEW CASES – December 13, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 12):

Total 3,821 (3,797 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 12: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,797

The FDOH report shows 25 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 27 and is now 3,797. (82 of the 3,797 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 13 more in Key West, 4 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf, and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly diagnosed resident is 2 years old and the oldest is 70 years old. Yesterday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 12, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 11):

Total 3,797 (3,770 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 11: 40 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,770 / 6 Hospitalized locally

The FDOH report shows 43 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 40 and is now 3,770. (78 of the 3,770 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 14 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 9 more in Marathon, 6 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf, 5 more non-Florida residents and 1 case for which residency has not yet been established. There are 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

CLICK HERE: to read Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman’s Open Letter — Calling for action in response to Covid-19 surge

NEW CASES – December 11, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 10):

Total 3,770 (3,730 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 10: 67 ADDITIONAL CASES [34 are Key West residents] / NOW 3,730 / One-Day Positivity Rate December 9: 5.81% (8.07% statewide) / 4 hospitalized locally

The FDOH report shows 68 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 67 and is now 3,730. (78 of the 3,730 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 34 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Marathon, 5 more in Tavernier, 6 more in Summerland, 5 more in Islamorada, 9 more non-Florida residents and 1 case for which residency has not yet been established. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than a year old and the oldest is 88 years old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 5.81% (8.07% statewide). Today there are 4 patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis in local hospitals; 3 at LKMC and 1 at Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 10, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 9):

Total 3,730 (3,663 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 9: 22 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 3,663) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 8: 6.28% (8.64% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 24 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 22 and is now 3,663. (78 of the 3,663 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 6 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Marathon, 1 more in Summerland, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Long Key, 1 more in Key Colony and 1 more non-Florida resident. The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 2-year-olds and the oldest is 68 years old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 6.28% (8.64% statewide). There were 2 patients hospitalized in the Keys (at Lower Keys Medical Center) with a COVID-19 diagnosis today.

NEW CASES – December 9, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 8):

Total 3,663 (3,641 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 8: 37 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 3,641) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 7: 13.79% (7.92% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 31 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 37 and is now 3,641. (78 of the 3,641 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key West (now 2,032), 4 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Tavernier (now 225), 1 more in Islamorada (now 86), 1 more in Big Pine (now 76), 1 more in Cross Key (now 2), 1 more in Long Key (now 13), and 8 more non-Florida residents (now 115). The youngest newly confirmed resident is 1 year old and the oldest is 83 years old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 13.79% (7.92% statewide). There were 4 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center with a COVID-19 diagnosis yesterday.

SEE NEW UPDATED GRAPH BELOW

NEW CASES – December 8, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 7):

Total 3,641 (3,604 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 7: 35 NEW CASES (NOW 3,604) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 6: 12.11% (8.09% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 35 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,604. (78 of the 3,604 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key West (now 2,020), 7 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Tavernier (now 224), 4 more in Marathon (now 356), 2 more in Islamorada (now 85), 2 more in Big Pine (now 75), 2 more in Cudjoe (now 24), 1 more in Summerland (now 107), 1 more in Little Torch (now 13) and 2 more non-Florida residents (now 107). The youngest newly confirmed resident is 11 years old and the oldest are two 80 year old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.42% (7.86% statewide). There are 4 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

SEE NEW UPDATED GRAPH BELOW

NEW CASES – December 7, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 6):

Total 3,604 (3,569 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 6: 24 NEW CASES (NOW 3,569) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 5: 8.42% (7.86% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 24 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,569. (78 of the 3,569 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cases include 11 more in Key West (now 2,009), 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Sugarloaf (now 15), 2 more in Marathon (now 352), 2 more in Summerland (now 106), 2 more in Cudjoe (now 24), 1 more in Tavernier (now 219) and 1 more non-Florida resident (now 105). The youngest newly confirmed resident is 21 years old and the oldest is 80. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.42% (7.86% statewide).

NEW CASES – December 6, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 5):

Total 3,569 (3,545 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 5: 30 NEW CASES (NOW 3,545) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 4: 8.24% (7.32% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 30 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,545. (78 of the 3,515 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cases include 12 more in Key West (now 1,998), 18 more in Marathon (now 350), 3 more in Tavernier (now 218), 1 more in Islamorada (now 83), 1 more in Big PIne (now 73), 4 more in Cudjoe (now 22), 1 more in LIttle Torch (now 12) and 1 more in Ramrod (now 6). The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 2-year olds and the oldest is 70. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.24% (7.32% statewide).

NEW CASES – December 5, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 4):

Total 3,545 (3,515 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 4: Mayor Imposes 10PM Curfew for Key West – Dec 31, Jan 1, and Jan 2

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, after an extensive discussion at Thursday’s City Commission meeting, has enacted an emergency directive providing for a curfew in order to avoid a public health emergency during the New Year’s holiday.

The directive reads:

“Commencing on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10 p.m. and terminating on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 6:00 a.m., a curfew is hereby imposed for the City of Key West, effective from 10 p.m. each night through 6 a.m. the next morning. All non-essential businesses shall close on or before 10 p.m. each night. Persons shall be in their residences or lodging establishments no later than 10:30 p.m. each night. During the period of such curfew, no person shall make use of any street or sidewalk for any purpose, except police, fire rescue, first responder, medical, health care, media, and utility repair service personnel.”

The curfew will not apply to: people returning directly to their homes from work at essential establishments or going directly to work at essential establishments from their homes; people making deliveries from essential establishments; people walking their dogs within 250 feet of their residences; and those traveling to or from any religious service.

December 4: 35 NEW CASES (NOW 3,515) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 3: 12.20% (7.49% statewide) / 5 HOSPITALIZED in Monroe County hospitals today /

The FDOH report shows 35 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,515. (77 of the 3,515 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cases include 17 more in Key West (now 1,986), 4 more in Summerland (now 109), 3 more in Key Largo (now 455), 1 more in Islamorada (now 82), 1 more in Long Key (now 11). The youngest newly confirmed Monroe County resident is 7 years old and the oldest is 70 years old. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 12.20% (7.49% statewide). There are currently 5 patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis in Florida Keys hospitals (all are at Lower Keys Medical Center).

NEW CASES – December 4, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 3):

Total 3,515 (3,480 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 3: 56 NEW CASES (NOW 3,480) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 2: 8.63% (8.19% statewide) / 8 HOSPITALIZED in Monroe County hospitals today /

The FDOH report shows 56 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 54 and is now 3,480. New cases include 37 more in Key West (now 1,969), 7 more in Marathon (now 334), 4 more in Summerland (now 105), 3 more in Duck Key (now 5), 2 more in Key Largo (now 452), and 2 more in Tavernier (now 215). The youngest newly confirmed is 5 years old and the oldest is 86 years old. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.63% (8.19% statewide). There are currently 8 patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis in Florida Keys hospitals (all are at Lower Keys Medical Center).

NEW CASES – December 3, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 2):

Total 3,480 (3,426 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 2: 35 NEW CASES (NOW 3,426) / 8 HOSPITALIZED in Monroe County hospitals today / One-Day Positivity Rate December 1: 12.23% (9.12% statewide)

Very sad news: It has been reported by the Key West Citizen that Cheryl Cates, wife of former Key West Mayor and current Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, has died. Cheryl Cates, Craig Cates and their daughter Crystal had been receiving intensive care at a Miami hospital after contracting the coronavirus in early November. Craig Cates and Crystal Cates, remain hospitalized. Our sincerest condolences to the beloved Cates family and to all who have lost loved ones to this dreadful disease.

The FDOH report shows 35 new cases of Covid-19 were added for Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 34 and is now 3,426. There was no specific geographic information available in the December 1 report so the following increase in numbers is for the 2 day period November 30 and December 1: 17 more in Key West (now 1,932), 9 more in Key Largo (now 448), 8 more in Marathon (now 327), 1 more in Tavernier (now 213), 3 more in Big Pine (now 72), 1 more in Cudjoe (now 18), 1 more in Key Colony Beach (now 17), 1 more in Sugarloaf (now 15), 1 more non-Florida resident (now 104). The youngest newly confirmed is 8 years old and the oldest is 82 years old.

NEW CASES – December 2, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 1 and November 30):

Total 3,426 (3,392 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 1: 1 Additional DEATH (NOW 28); 11 Additional CASES (NOW 3,392) / One-Day Positivity Rate Nov 29: 7.28% (8.69% statewide) / 7 HOSPITALIZED in Keys LKMC Today

Today the Florida Department of Health reported the death of a 65-year old male resident of Monroe County bringing the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 here in Monroe County to 28. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on November 15.

The FDOH report shows 11 new cases of Covid-19 were added for Monroe County yesterday.

TO VIEW UPDATES PRIOR TO DEC 1, 2020 CLICK HERE