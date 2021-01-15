This page is updated at least once daily; newest in blue

January 15: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 37) / 65 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,884) / 3,025 VACCINATED TO DATE [180 Completed] / 3 Hospitalized locally

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 85-year-old-female resident of Monroe County. There are now 37 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 65 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,884. (87 of the 4,884 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 101 cases (6 more confirmed yesterday) are inmates or staff in a Monroe County Detention Center.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 6 more in each Non-Residents & Tavernier; 24 more in Key West; 2 more in each Key Largo, Key Colony Beach & Long Key; 10 more in Marathon; 3 more in each Islamorada & Big Pine Key; 1 more in each Summerland Key & Cudjoe Key; and 5 more as Missing City.

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 3,025 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 180 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 14, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ] (see more information below)

NEW CASES

January 15, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 14)

Total 4,884 (4,819 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

2,479 Key West residents, (24 more) (there were 41 cases on June 1st) 690 Key Largo residents, (2 more) (includes Upper Key Largo & Ocean Reef) (there were 18 cases on June 1) 519 Marathon residents, (10 more) (there were 6 cases on June 1) 311 Tavernier residents, (6 more) (This includes nursing home cases ) / (there were 22 cases on June 1) 140 Islamorada residents, (3 more) (there were 2 cases on June 1) 135 Su mmerland Key residents, (1 more) (there were 3 cases on June 1) 103 Big Pine residents, (3 more) (there were no cases on June 1) 62 Stock Island residents, (there were no cases on June 1) 43 Cudjoe Key residents, (1 more) (there was 1 case on June 1) 31 Key Colony Beach residents, (2 more) (there was 1 case on June 1) 18 Little Torch Key residents, (there were no cases on June 1) 21 Sugarloaf residents, (there was 1 case on June 1) 19 Long Key residents, (2 more) (there were no cases on June 1) 10 Ramrod Key residents, ( there were no cases on June 1) 6 Duck Key residents, (there were no cases on June 1) 3 Conch Key resident, ( there were no cases on June 1) 3 East Rockland Key resident, (there were no cases on June 1) 2 Cross Key resident, (there were no cases on June 1) 1 Homeless resident, (there were no cases on June 1) 1 Plantation Key resident (there were no cases on June 1) 1 Big Torch Key resident, (there were no cases on June 1) 42 missing location information, (5 more) (there were 3 cases on June 1) 239 non-FL residents (6 more) (there were 11 cases on June 1)



TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 3,025 (180 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 14, 2021

Testing NEWS January 15, 2021:

Mayor Teri Johnston and Assistant City Manager Patti McLauchlin, on behalf of the City of Key West, presented the Keys Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) with a check for over $171,000 for rapid Covid-19 testing.

The money is a portion of the $1.3 million reimbursement from Monroe County for a portion of the losses experienced due to the pandemic. During last week’s City Commission meeting, the Commission voted unanimously to reach out to social services to try and put the money where it is needed most. In addition to the rapid tests, portions of the money will be used for rental assistance, utilities, food, medical, and other essential needs. United Way of Collier and the Keys, along with the Sister Season Fund, will oversee the distribution of these funds.

AHEC Executive Director Michael Cunningham said that the 3,000 tests have arrived and will begin being deployed today. Free rapid testing crucial for anyone who has been exposed and cannot afford to wait for a swab test.

According to Cunningham, the free rapid tests are available for residents of Key West and employees of businesses licensed in the city. In order to find the locations for the tests, visit www.keysahec.org and click on “Key West Rapid Tests.” Appointments are strongly encouraged.

A message from Monroe County Department of Health:

January 12, 2021

Updated Hours for No Cost COVID-19 Testing with Curative for Monroe County at Bernstein Park

COVID-19 testing startup Curative is offering walk-up testing at Bernstein Park in Stock Island on weekdays and Founders Parks in Islamorada daily from 8AM-6PM, with more than 500 tests per day available to the public. Curative offers an oral-fluid swab testing—an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. The observed and directed self-collected oral fluid swab involves having the person cough first, which releases virus from the upper and lower respiratory tract. The virus is then caught in the saliva. The patient then swabs the inside of their cheeks and the roofs of their mouths. Once complete, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to a medical professional to be administered in the lab. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email. Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at www.curative.com.

When and Where:

Daily, Monday through Sunday from 8AM-6PM

Founders Park

87000 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada

And

Weekdays, Monday through Friday from 8AM-6PM

Bernstein Park

6751 5th Street, Stock Island

How :

Walk-ups welcome.

Book an appointment at www.curative.com.

No insurance necessary.

Additional information:

The department has not yet received any additional doses other than the initial 1,300 that were received and have already been assigned to healthcare professionals with direct patient contact and people 65 years and over with appointments. More doses are expected to arrive sometime this week or next.

Personal contact information will not be added to any waitlists by phone, in person, or by email. Please monitor Monroe.flhealth.gov. A press release will also be issued when the website and hotline are ready. These will not be released until more vaccines arrive in the county.

Please do not come to any health department location without an appointment. Walk-ins are not allowed. Walk-ins and congregating outside of any health department facility increases the opportunity for person-to-person transmission of the virus. Contact information will not be collected or kept by the department for anyone requesting for the vaccine in person at these facilities, as well as via the phone and by email.

Walk-ins and congregating outside of any health department facility increases the opportunity for person-to-person transmission of the virus. Contact information will not be collected or kept by the department for anyone requesting for the vaccine in person at these facilities, as well as via the phone and by email. Additional vaccine supplies in-county will allow the department to expand to other vaccination sites throughout Monroe County. A t this time, we are unable to open any sites or appointment times as no additional vaccines have arrived yet in Monroe County.

The department asks that everyone stays vigilant; wear a mask, social distance, and always wash your hands. Those who are vaccinated should continue to follow these criteria. When more information becomes available from the State Health Office, we will share.

Florida vaccine distribution plan here: https://www.flgov.com/2020/12/10/governor-ron-desantis-providesupdate-on-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-plan-2/

HOSPITALIZATIONS

COVID-19 Hospitalizations to date (as of January 14, 2021): 199

The FDOH reports there have been 199 COVID-19 hospitalizations to-date in Monroe County hospitals with primary diagnosis of COVID-19. (*This is 4% of all confirmed cases however this does not include Monroe County residents with a COVID-19 diagnosis who were or are being cared for in hospitals outside the Keys. Local hospitals have not been willing to share information on the number of patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis that have been transferred to hospitals outside the Keys.)

Current Hospitalizations as per local DOH on January 15, 2021: 3: 2 at LKMC and 1 at Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

DEATHS

COVID-19 related DEATHS to date: 37 (1% of confirmed cases):

37 Monroe County residents to date (there were 4 deaths as of June 1, 2020 – the day of Phase 1 reopening.)

TESTING

The local DOH has provided an updated list of known COVID-19 testing sites in Monroe County. CLICK HERE.

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reminds residents that the “CDC’s symptom-based strategy” is followed when determining when COVID-19-positive individuals can resume their normal activities of work, school, travel, etc. Persons with COVID-19 may discontinue isolation under the following conditions:

At least 10 days* have passed since symptom onset/ or test date in those showing no symptoms and

At least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Other symptoms have improved. There are some caveats to this; You can read them at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html.

Close Contacts to COVID-19 Case

If you have been in close contact (within six feet for 15 minutes) with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or in the 48 hours prior to them showing symptoms, please visit the links that follow from the CDC.

*A negative test does not negate the need to quarantine if you have known close contact to someone who tested positive due to the incubation period of the virus being 2-14 days.

For more information, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.

January 14: 32 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,819) / 2,443 VACCINATED TO DATE [176 Completed] / 3 Hospitalized locally

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 32 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,819. (86 of the 4,819 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 95 cases are inmates who became infected while incarcerated at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 11 more in Key West, 9 more in Marathon, 7 more in Key Largo, 2 non-Florida residents, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Key Colony Beach, and 1 more in Summerland.

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 2,443 Monroe County residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine. 146 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 13, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ] (see more information below)

The FDOH report today shows one additional Covid-19 related death in Monroe County which our local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

NEW CASES

January 14, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 13)

Total 4,819 (4,787 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):=

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 2,443 (176 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 13, 2021

January 13: 50 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,787) / 2,254 VACCINATED TO DATE [53 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 50 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,787. (86 of the 4,787 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 92 cases are inmates who became infected while incarcerated at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.)

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by residency location include 15 more in Key Largo, 12 more in Key West, 6 more in Islamorada, 5 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Marathon, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Key Colony Beach and 4 more for which residency has not yet been determined.

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 2,254 Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine. 53 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 11, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ]

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 2,254 (53 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 12, 2021

January 12: 18 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,737) / 1,915 VACCINATED TO DATE [51 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 18 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,737. (86 of the 4,737 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 83 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 8 more in Key West, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Key Largo, 2 more non-Florida residents and 1 more in each Marathon, Summerland, and Islamorada.

Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 3 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 0 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 1,915 Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine. 51 of those residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 11, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ]

NEW CASES

January 12, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 11)

Total 4,737 (4,719 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 1,915 (51 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 11, 2021

January 11: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH CONFIRMED (NOW 36) / 23 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,719) / 1,557 VACCINATED TO DATE [47 Completed]

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 54-year-old-male resident of Monroe County. There are now 36 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 23 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,719. (86 of the 4,719 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 83 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.

After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 10 more in Key Largo, 7 more in Key West, 2 more in Marathon, 3 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 1 more in each Islamorada, Cudjoe, Key Colony Beach, Sugarloaf and East Rockland Key. The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 18 year olds and the oldest is 72 years old.

Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 1,557 Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine. 47 residents have completed the 2-part series of vaccinations as of January 10, 2021. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. ] (see more information below)

NEW CASES

January 11, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 10)

Total 4,719 (4,696 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 1,557 (47 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 10, 2021

January 10: 61 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,696) / 1,507 VACCINATED TO DATE [47 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 61 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,696. (86 of the 4,696 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 83 [2%] with the Stock Island jail. Reports from FDOH show that between January 8 and January 9 the number of cases confirmed that are associated with inmates at the Monroe County jail has increased from 61 to 83 (22 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at the jail over a two day period.

After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 23 more in Key West, 7 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 1 more non-Florida resident and 23 cases for which residency has not yet been ascertained. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 18 years old and the oldest are three individuals who are 71 years old.

On Friday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 1,507 Monroe County residents have received vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. [1,507 residents have had their first dose and 47 residents have completed the series of vaccinations.] (see more information below)

The FDOH report shows there has been a 36th Covid-19 related death in Monroe County which the local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 1,507 (47 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 9, 2021

January 9: 52 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,635) / 1,370 VACCINATED TO DATE [40 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 52 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,635. (85 of the 4,635 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 72 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 23 more in Key West, 9 more in Marathon, 6 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Summerland, 3 more in Big Pine, 2 more non-Florida residents, and 1 more on Stock Island. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 6 years old and the oldest are three individuals who are 71 years old.

On Friday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 1,370 Monroe County residents have received vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. [1,370 residents have had their first dose and 40 residents have completed the series of vaccinations.] (see more information below)

The FDOH report shows there has been a 36th Covid-19 related death in Monroe County which the local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

TOTAL VACCINATED

MONROE COUNTY: 1,370 (40 have now completed the 2-dose series)

as of January 8, 2021

January 8: 54 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,583) / 1,064 VACCINATED TO DATE [31 Completed]

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 54 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,583. (85 of the 4,583 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 70 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 23 more in Key West, 9 more in Marathon, 6 more in Key Largo, 4 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Summerland, 3 more in Big Pine, 2 more non-Florida residents, and 1 more on Stock Island. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 6 years old and the oldest are three individuals who are 71 years old.

Yesterday there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 0 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 1,064 Monroe County residents have received vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65. [1,033 residents have had their first dose and 31 residents have completed the series of vaccinations.] (see more information below)

The FDOH report yesterday shows one more Covid-19 related death which the local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

January 7: 102 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,529) / 866 VACCINATED

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 102 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,529. (85 of the 4,529 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 44 more in Key West, 17 more in Key Largo, 15 more Non-Residents, 14 more in Marathon, 3 more in Cudjoe Key, 2 more in each Tavernier, Islamorada & Big Pine Key, 1 more in each Key Colony Beach, Long Key, Ramrod Key and Duck Key and 4 more for which residency has not yet been established. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 10 years old and the oldest is 86 years old.

Today there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 0 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 866 Monroe County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65.

The FDOH report shows one more Covid-19 related death which the local DOH tells us is still under investigation.

January 6: 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,427) / 762 VACCINATIONS TO DATE

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,427. (85 of the 4,427 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 5 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada and 1 more in Cudjoe. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 9 years old and the oldest is 95 years old.

Today there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 762 Monroe County residents have received at least the first series of vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65.

January 5: 40 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,412)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 40 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,412. (85 of the 4,412 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key Largo, 7 more in Tavernier, 6 more in Key West, 5 more in Marathon, 5 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Key Colony Beach, 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 2 years old and the oldest is 85 years old.

Today there were 5 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

To date, 486 Monroe County residents have received the first series of vaccinations against COVID-19. These individuals include health care personnel with direct patient contact, EMS, firefighters, long-term care facility residents and staff, and special needs persons over the age of 65.

January 4: 39 ADDITIONAL CASES OVER TWO DAYS (NOW 4,372)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 39 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County for the 2 day period January 2 and January 3. The cumulative case count is now 4,372. (85 of the 4,372 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key West, 8 more non-Florida residents, 10 more in Key Largo, 3 more Islamorada, 3 more Big Pine, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 10 years old and the oldest is 81 years old. Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES

January 5, 2021 FDOH report (data for January 2 and January 3)

Total 4,372 (4,333 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

January 2: 107 ADDITIONAL CASES OVER TWO DAYS (NOW 4,333)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 107 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County for the 2 day period December 31 and January 1. The cumulative case count is now 4,333. (85 of the 4,333 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 61 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 46 more in Key West, 23 more non-Florida residents, 10 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Marathon, 3 more in Tavernier, 3 more in Long Key, 2 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Ramrod and 3 cases for which residency has not yet been determined. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 4 years old and the oldest is 84 years old. The most recent information provided regarding the number of current hospitalizations was received from the Monroe County Department of Health on Wednesday December 3oth when there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

January 1: The Florida Department of Health did not provide an update on January 1, 2021.

December 31: 29 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,226)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 29 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,226. (84 of the 4,226 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key Largo, 8 more in Key West, 5 more non-Florida residents, 2 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier. The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 18 years olds and the oldest is 90 years old. Yesterday there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW YEAR’S EVE: The Key West curfew was upheld by federal Judge James Lawrence King. The curfew will be in place from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am beginning tonight and ending on January 3rd at 6:00 am. [For those that are curious here is a link to the Duval Street live web cam: https://liveduvalstreet.com/]

NEW CASES – December 31, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 30):

Total 4,226 (4,197 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 30: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH CONFIRMED (NOW 35) / 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,197)

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 48-year-old-female resident of Monroe County. There are now 35 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

United States District Court Judge James Lawrence King has upheld the Mayor’s emergency directive setting a curfew between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am for three nights: December 31, 2020, January 1, 2021, January 2, 2021 (ending January 3, 2021 at 6:00 am).

COVID-19 Vaccine Update for Monroe County

Per an executive order issued by Governor DeSantis, COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to long-term care facility residents and staff; persons 65 years of age and older; and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

In Monroe County, vaccine supply is limited. At this time, DOH-Monroe is working directly with community partners to notify residents and visitors about when the COVID-19 vaccine will become available to persons over 65. These vaccines will be administered by DOH-Monroe as well as local community partners. CVS and Walgreens are also working to vaccinate staff and residents of Long-Term Care Facilities in our community in the coming weeks for those over 65.

NEW CASES: Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,197. (84 of the 4,197 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 3 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Little Torch, 2 more non-Florida residents, 1 more in Marathon, 1 more in Key Colony Beach, 1 more in East Rockland, and 1 for which residency has not yet been established. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 18 years old and the oldest is 77 years old. Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 30, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 29):

Total 4,197 (4,182 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):





December 29: 14 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,182)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 14 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,182. (84 of the 4,182 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments increases in cumulative case counts by location include 3 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Key West, 2 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Summerland, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Marathon and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 9 years old and the oldest is 76 years old. Today there were 2 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 1 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 29, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 28):

Total 4,182 (4,168 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 28: 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,168)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,168. (83 of the 4,168 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location, include 8 more in Key West, 1 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 1 more in Summerland, 1 more in Islamorada, and 4 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 13 years old and the oldest is 82 years old. Most recent information provided by FDOH on current number of local hospitalizations: On Thursday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

One additional Covid-19 related death is listed in today’s report; however it is still under investigation.

NEW CASES – December 28, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 27):

Total 4,168 (4,153 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 27: 16 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,153)

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 16 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,153. (83 of the 4,153 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location, include 12 more in Key West, 9 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf and 3 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 15 years old and the oldest is 73 years old. Most recent information provided by FDOH on current number of local hospitalizations: On Thursday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 27, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 26):

Total 4,153 (4,137 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 25 and 26: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 34) / 27 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,137)

The Florida Department of Health report shows one additional Covid-19 related death of a Monroe County resident: a 63-year-old man. The total number of residents who have died while infected with Covid-19 is now 34.

The FDOH report shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,137. (83 of the 4,110 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location, over the two day period, include 8 more in Key West, 5 more in Islamorada, 4 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland, 1 more in Cudjoe, and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than one year old and the oldest is 94 years old. On Thursday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 26, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 24 and December 25):

Total 4,137 (4,110 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 24: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,110)

The FDOH report shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,110. (83 of the 4,110 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key West, 6 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Islamorada and 4 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than one year old and the oldest is 78 years old. Yesterday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 24, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 23):

Total 4,110 (4,083 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 23: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 33), 31 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,083)

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 75-year-old-male resident of Monroe County. There are now 33 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

The FDOH report shows 31 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,083. (83 of the 4,083 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 8 more in Key West, 8 more in Key Largo, 8 more in Tavernier, 4 more in Marathon, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Little Torch and 3 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than one year old and the oldest is 77 years old. Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 23, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 22):

Total 4,083 (4,052 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 22: 12 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 4,052

The FDOH report shows 12 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,052. (82 of the 4,052 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 5 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland and 1 more in Key Colony Beach and 3 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 15 years old and the oldest is 65 years old. Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 22, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 21):

Total 4,052 (4,040 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 21: 30 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 4,040

The FDOH report shows 33 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 30 and is now 4,040. (81 of the 4,040 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) Increases in cumulative case counts by location include 17 more in Key West, 1 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Marathon and 7 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than 1 year old and the oldest is 76 years old. Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 21, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 20):

Total 4,040 (4,010 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 20: 14 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 4,010

The FDOH report shows 14 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count is now 4,010. (81 of the 4,010 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 1 more in Key West, 6 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Key Colony Beach, 1 more in Sugarloaf, 1 more in Ramrod, 1 more non-Florida resident. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 2 years old and the oldest is 79 years old.

NEW CASES – December 20, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 19):

Total 4,010 (3,996 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 19: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,996

The FDOH report shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count is now 3,969. (81 of the 3,996 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 10 more in Marathon, 3 more in Summerland, 1 more in Cudjoe, 2 more in Key Colony Beach, 1 more in Little Torch, 1 more non-Florida resident. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than a year old and the oldest is 75 years old.

Yesterday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 19, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 18):

Total 3,996 (3,969 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 18: 34 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,969

The FDOH report shows 34 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,969. (80 of the 3,969 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 7 more in Key West, 10 more in Key Largo, 8 more in Marathon, 3 more in Tavernier, 3 in Summerland, 1 in Long Key, and 2 cases for which residency has not yet been ascertained. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 3 years old and the oldest is 83 years old.

Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 18, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 17):

Total 3,969 (3,935 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 17: 2 More DEATHS (4 over past 2 days)/ 45 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,935

Today the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported two additional deaths of Monroe County residents who had been diagnosed with Covid-19: a 70-year old man and a 74-year-old man. There have been four Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in just the past two days for Monroe County. Yesterday a 67-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man, also Monroe County residents, were confirmed to have died. To date there have been 32 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed for Monroe County.

The FDOH report shows 45 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,935. (81 of the 3,935 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 19 more in Key West, 15 more in Marathon, 4 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Sugarload, 1 more in Conch Key, and 1 more in Cudjoe. The detailed list of new cases is not yet available as of this 6:00 pm update. Yesterday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 17, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 16):

Total 3,935 (3,890 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 16: 2 More DEATHS / 21 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,890

Today the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported two additional deaths of Monroe County residents who had been diagnosed with Covid-19: a 67-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man. To date there have been 30 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed for Monroe County.

The FDOH report shows 21 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,890. (81 of the 3,890 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 5 more in Islamorada, 4 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Summerland, and 1 more in Cudjoe. The youngest newly diagnosed is 1 year old and the oldest is 85 years old. Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 16, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 15):

Total 3,889 (3,868 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 15: 29 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,868 / 7 Patients in local hospitals

The FDOH report shows 29 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,868. (80 of the 3,868 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 4 more in Key West, 6 more in Key Largo, 9 more in Marathon, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Ramrod, 3 more non-Florida residents and 1 more case for which residency has not yet been ascertained (now 4). The youngest newly diagnosed is 2 years old and the oldest is 76 years old. Today there are 7 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 5 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

CLICK HERE: to read Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman’s Open Letter — Calling for action in response to Covid-19 surge

NEW CASES – December 15, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 14):

Total 3,868 (3,839 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 14: 18 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,839

The FDOH report shows 18 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,839. (80 of the 3,839 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 6 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Summerland, 4 more non-Florida residents and 1 case for which residency has not yet been ascertained (now 3).

NEW CASES – December 14, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 13):

Total 3,839 (3,821 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 13: 24 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,821

The FDOH report shows 24 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,821. (81 of the 3,821 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Key West, 9 more in Marathon, 3 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Little Torch and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly diagnosed resident is 3 years old and the oldest is 76 years old.

NEW CASES – December 13, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 12):

Total 3,821 (3,797 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 12: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,797

The FDOH report shows 25 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 27 and is now 3,797. (82 of the 3,797 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 13 more in Key West, 4 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf, and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly diagnosed resident is 2 years old and the oldest is 70 years old. Yesterday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 12, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 11):

Total 3,797 (3,770 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 11: 40 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,770 / 6 Hospitalized locally

The FDOH report shows 43 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 40 and is now 3,770. (78 of the 3,770 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 14 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 9 more in Marathon, 6 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf, 5 more non-Florida residents and 1 case for which residency has not yet been established. There are 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

CLICK HERE: to read Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman’s Open Letter — Calling for action in response to Covid-19 surge

NEW CASES – December 11, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 10):

Total 3,770 (3,730 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 10: 67 ADDITIONAL CASES [34 are Key West residents] / NOW 3,730 / One-Day Positivity Rate December 9: 5.81% (8.07% statewide) / 4 hospitalized locally

The FDOH report shows 68 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 67 and is now 3,730. (78 of the 3,730 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 34 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Marathon, 5 more in Tavernier, 6 more in Summerland, 5 more in Islamorada, 9 more non-Florida residents and 1 case for which residency has not yet been established. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than a year old and the oldest is 88 years old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 5.81% (8.07% statewide). Today there are 4 patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis in local hospitals; 3 at LKMC and 1 at Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 10, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 9):

Total 3,730 (3,663 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 9: 22 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 3,663) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 8: 6.28% (8.64% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 24 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 22 and is now 3,663. (78 of the 3,663 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 6 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Marathon, 1 more in Summerland, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Long Key, 1 more in Key Colony and 1 more non-Florida resident. The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 2-year-olds and the oldest is 68 years old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 6.28% (8.64% statewide). There were 2 patients hospitalized in the Keys (at Lower Keys Medical Center) with a COVID-19 diagnosis today.

NEW CASES – December 9, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 8):

Total 3,663 (3,641 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 8: 37 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 3,641) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 7: 13.79% (7.92% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 31 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 37 and is now 3,641. (78 of the 3,641 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key West (now 2,032), 4 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Tavernier (now 225), 1 more in Islamorada (now 86), 1 more in Big Pine (now 76), 1 more in Cross Key (now 2), 1 more in Long Key (now 13), and 8 more non-Florida residents (now 115). The youngest newly confirmed resident is 1 year old and the oldest is 83 years old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 13.79% (7.92% statewide). There were 4 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center with a COVID-19 diagnosis yesterday.

SEE NEW UPDATED GRAPH BELOW

NEW CASES – December 8, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 7):

Total 3,641 (3,604 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 7: 35 NEW CASES (NOW 3,604) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 6: 12.11% (8.09% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 35 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,604. (78 of the 3,604 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key West (now 2,020), 7 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Tavernier (now 224), 4 more in Marathon (now 356), 2 more in Islamorada (now 85), 2 more in Big Pine (now 75), 2 more in Cudjoe (now 24), 1 more in Summerland (now 107), 1 more in Little Torch (now 13) and 2 more non-Florida residents (now 107). The youngest newly confirmed resident is 11 years old and the oldest are two 80 year old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.42% (7.86% statewide). There are 4 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

SEE NEW UPDATED GRAPH BELOW

NEW CASES – December 7, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 6):

Total 3,604 (3,569 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 6: 24 NEW CASES (NOW 3,569) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 5: 8.42% (7.86% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 24 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,569. (78 of the 3,569 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cases include 11 more in Key West (now 2,009), 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Sugarloaf (now 15), 2 more in Marathon (now 352), 2 more in Summerland (now 106), 2 more in Cudjoe (now 24), 1 more in Tavernier (now 219) and 1 more non-Florida resident (now 105). The youngest newly confirmed resident is 21 years old and the oldest is 80. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.42% (7.86% statewide).

NEW CASES – December 6, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 5):

Total 3,569 (3,545 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 5: 30 NEW CASES (NOW 3,545) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 4: 8.24% (7.32% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 30 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,545. (78 of the 3,515 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cases include 12 more in Key West (now 1,998), 18 more in Marathon (now 350), 3 more in Tavernier (now 218), 1 more in Islamorada (now 83), 1 more in Big PIne (now 73), 4 more in Cudjoe (now 22), 1 more in LIttle Torch (now 12) and 1 more in Ramrod (now 6). The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 2-year olds and the oldest is 70. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.24% (7.32% statewide).

NEW CASES – December 5, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 4):

Total 3,545 (3,515 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 4: Mayor Imposes 10PM Curfew for Key West – Dec 31, Jan 1, and Jan 2

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, after an extensive discussion at Thursday’s City Commission meeting, has enacted an emergency directive providing for a curfew in order to avoid a public health emergency during the New Year’s holiday.

The directive reads:

“Commencing on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10 p.m. and terminating on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 6:00 a.m., a curfew is hereby imposed for the City of Key West, effective from 10 p.m. each night through 6 a.m. the next morning. All non-essential businesses shall close on or before 10 p.m. each night. Persons shall be in their residences or lodging establishments no later than 10:30 p.m. each night. During the period of such curfew, no person shall make use of any street or sidewalk for any purpose, except police, fire rescue, first responder, medical, health care, media, and utility repair service personnel.”

The curfew will not apply to: people returning directly to their homes from work at essential establishments or going directly to work at essential establishments from their homes; people making deliveries from essential establishments; people walking their dogs within 250 feet of their residences; and those traveling to or from any religious service.

December 4: 35 NEW CASES (NOW 3,515) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 3: 12.20% (7.49% statewide) / 5 HOSPITALIZED in Monroe County hospitals today /

The FDOH report shows 35 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,515. (77 of the 3,515 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cases include 17 more in Key West (now 1,986), 4 more in Summerland (now 109), 3 more in Key Largo (now 455), 1 more in Islamorada (now 82), 1 more in Long Key (now 11). The youngest newly confirmed Monroe County resident is 7 years old and the oldest is 70 years old. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 12.20% (7.49% statewide). There are currently 5 patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis in Florida Keys hospitals (all are at Lower Keys Medical Center).

NEW CASES – December 4, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 3):

Total 3,515 (3,480 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 3: 56 NEW CASES (NOW 3,480) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 2: 8.63% (8.19% statewide) / 8 HOSPITALIZED in Monroe County hospitals today /

The FDOH report shows 56 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 54 and is now 3,480. New cases include 37 more in Key West (now 1,969), 7 more in Marathon (now 334), 4 more in Summerland (now 105), 3 more in Duck Key (now 5), 2 more in Key Largo (now 452), and 2 more in Tavernier (now 215). The youngest newly confirmed is 5 years old and the oldest is 86 years old. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.63% (8.19% statewide). There are currently 8 patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis in Florida Keys hospitals (all are at Lower Keys Medical Center).

NEW CASES – December 3, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 2):

Total 3,480 (3,426 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 2: 35 NEW CASES (NOW 3,426) / 8 HOSPITALIZED in Monroe County hospitals today / One-Day Positivity Rate December 1: 12.23% (9.12% statewide)

Very sad news: It has been reported by the Key West Citizen that Cheryl Cates, wife of former Key West Mayor and current Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, has died. Cheryl Cates, Craig Cates and their daughter Crystal had been receiving intensive care at a Miami hospital after contracting the coronavirus in early November. Craig Cates and Crystal Cates, remain hospitalized. Our sincerest condolences to the beloved Cates family and to all who have lost loved ones to this dreadful disease.

The FDOH report shows 35 new cases of Covid-19 were added for Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 34 and is now 3,426. There was no specific geographic information available in the December 1 report so the following increase in numbers is for the 2 day period November 30 and December 1: 17 more in Key West (now 1,932), 9 more in Key Largo (now 448), 8 more in Marathon (now 327), 1 more in Tavernier (now 213), 3 more in Big Pine (now 72), 1 more in Cudjoe (now 18), 1 more in Key Colony Beach (now 17), 1 more in Sugarloaf (now 15), 1 more non-Florida resident (now 104). The youngest newly confirmed is 8 years old and the oldest is 82 years old.

NEW CASES – December 2, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 1 and November 30):

Total 3,426 (3,392 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 1: 1 Additional DEATH (NOW 28); 11 Additional CASES (NOW 3,392) / One-Day Positivity Rate Nov 29: 7.28% (8.69% statewide) / 7 HOSPITALIZED in Keys LKMC Today

Today the Florida Department of Health reported the death of a 65-year old male resident of Monroe County bringing the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 here in Monroe County to 28. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on November 15.

The FDOH report shows 11 new cases of Covid-19 were added for Monroe County yesterday.

TO VIEW UPDATES PRIOR TO DEC 1, 2020 CLICK HERE