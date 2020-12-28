This page is updated at least once daily (excluding Sundays); newest in blue

December 28: 15 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,168)

Today’s Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 15 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County. The cumulative case count is now 4,168. (83 of the 4,168 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location, include 8 more in Key West, 1 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 1 more in Summerland, 1 more in Islamorada, and 4 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 13 years old and the oldest is 82 years old. Most recent information provided by FDOH on current number of local hospitalizations: On Thursday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners). One additional Covid-19 related death is listed in today’s report; however it is still under investigation.

NEW CASES – December 28, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 27):

Total 4,168 (4,153 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

2,216 Key West residents, (8 more) (there were 41 cases on June 1st) 571 Key Largo residents, (1 more) (includes Upper Key Largo & Ocean Reef) (there were 18 cases on June 1) 449 Marathon residents, (2 more) (there were 6 cases on June 1) 266 Tavernier residents, (This includes nursing home cases ) / (there were 22 cases on June 1) 121 Su mmerland Key residents, (1 more) (there were 3 cases on June 1) 108 Islamorada residents, (1 more) (there were 2 cases on June 1) 82 Big Pine residents, (there were no cases on June 1) 61 Stock Island residents, (there were no cases on June 1) 32 Cudjoe Key residents, (1 less) (there was 1 case on June 1) 22 Key Colony Beach residents, (there was 1 case on June 1) 18 Sugarloaf residents, (there was 1 case on June 1) 16 Little Torch Key residents, (there were no cases on June 1) 13 Long Key residents, (there were no cases on June 1) 8 Ramrod Key residents, (there were no cases on June 1) 5 Duck Key residents, (there were no cases on June 1) 3 Conch Key resident, (there were no cases on June 1) 2 Cross Key resident, (there were no cases on June 1) 2 East Rockland Key resident (there were no cases on June 1) 1 Homeless resident, (there were no cases on June 1) 1 Plantation Key resident (there were no cases on June 1) 1 Big Torch Key resident, (there were no cases on June 1) 4 missing location information, (there were 3 cases on June 1) 164 non-FL residents (4 more) (there were 11 cases on June 1)



COVID-19 Hospitalizations to date (as of December 27, 2020): 192 (5% of confirmed cases*) The FDOH reports there have been 192 COVID-19 hospitalizations to-date in Monroe County hospitals with primary diagnosis of COVID-19. (*This is 5% of all confirmed cases however this does not include Monroe County residents with a COVID-19 diagnosis who were or are being cared for in hospitals outside the Keys. Local hospitals have not been willing to share information on the number of patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis that have been transferred to hospitals outside the Keys.)

Current Hospitalizations as per local DOH on December 23, 2020: 4: 1 at LKMC and 3 at Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

COVID-19 related DEATHS to date: 35 (1% of confirmed cases):

34 Monroe County residents to date (there were 4 deaths as of June 1, 2020 – the day of Phase 1 reopening.)

The local DOH has provided an updated list of known COVID-19 testing sites in Monroe County. CLICK HERE.

PREVIOUS UPDATES

December 27: 16 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,153)

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) report shows 16 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,153. (83 of the 4,153 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location, include 12 more in Key West, 9 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf and 3 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 15 years old and the oldest is 73 years old. Most recent information provided by FDOH on current number of local hospitalizations: On Thursday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 27, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 26):

Total 4,153 (4,137 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 25 and 26: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 34) / 27 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,137)

The Florida Department of Health report shows one additional Covid-19 related death of a Monroe County resident: a 63-year-old man. The total number of residents who have died while infected with Covid-19 is now 34.

The FDOH report shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,137. (83 of the 4,110 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location, over the two day period, include 8 more in Key West, 5 more in Islamorada, 4 more in Marathon, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland, 1 more in Cudjoe, and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than one year old and the oldest is 94 years old. On Thursday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 26, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 24 and December 25):

Total 4,137 (4,110 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 24: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,110)

The FDOH report shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,110. (83 of the 4,110 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key West, 6 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Islamorada and 4 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than one year old and the oldest is 78 years old. Yesterday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 24, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 23):

Total 4,110 (4,083 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 23: 1 ADDITIONAL DEATH (NOW 33), 31 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 4,083)

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Monroe County received confirmation from the State Health Office today regarding one additional COVID-19-related death in Monroe County. This individual was a 75-year-old-male resident of Monroe County. There are now 33 total resident deaths in Monroe County.

The FDOH report shows 31 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,083. (83 of the 4,083 cases [2%] are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 [2%] with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 8 more in Key West, 8 more in Key Largo, 8 more in Tavernier, 4 more in Marathon, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Little Torch and 3 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than one year old and the oldest is 77 years old. Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 3 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 23, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 22):

Total 4,083 (4,052 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 22: 12 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 4,052

The FDOH report shows 12 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 4,052. (82 of the 4,052 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 5 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Summerland and 1 more in Key Colony Beach and 3 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 15 years old and the oldest is 65 years old. Today there were 3 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 1 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 22, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 21):

Total 4,052 (4,040 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 21: 30 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 4,040

The FDOH report shows 33 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 30 and is now 4,040. (81 of the 4,040 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) Increases in cumulative case counts by location include 17 more in Key West, 1 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Marathon and 7 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than 1 year old and the oldest is 76 years old. Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 21, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 20):

Total 4,040 (4,010 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 20: 14 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 4,010

The FDOH report shows 14 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count is now 4,010. (81 of the 4,010 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 1 more in Key West, 6 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Islamorada, 1 more in Key Colony Beach, 1 more in Sugarloaf, 1 more in Ramrod, 1 more non-Florida resident. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 2 years old and the oldest is 79 years old.

NEW CASES – December 20, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 19):

Total 4,010 (3,996 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 19: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,996

The FDOH report shows 27 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count is now 3,969. (81 of the 3,996 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, increases in cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 10 more in Marathon, 3 more in Summerland, 1 more in Cudjoe, 2 more in Key Colony Beach, 1 more in Little Torch, 1 more non-Florida resident. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than a year old and the oldest is 75 years old.

Yesterday there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 19, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 18):

Total 3,996 (3,969 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 18: 34 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,969

The FDOH report shows 34 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,969. (80 of the 3,969 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 7 more in Key West, 10 more in Key Largo, 8 more in Marathon, 3 more in Tavernier, 3 in Summerland, 1 in Long Key, and 2 cases for which residency has not yet been ascertained. The youngest newly confirmed resident is 3 years old and the oldest is 83 years old.

Today there were 4 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 2 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 18, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 17):

Total 3,969 (3,935 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 16: 2 More DEATHS / 21 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,890

Today the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported two additional deaths of Monroe County residents who had been diagnosed with Covid-19: a 67-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man. To date there have been 30 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed for Monroe County.

The FDOH report shows 21 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,890. (81 of the 3,890 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 5 more in Islamorada, 4 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Summerland, and 1 more in Cudjoe. The youngest newly diagnosed is 1 year old and the oldest is 85 years old. Today there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 16, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 15):

Total 3,889 (3,868 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 15: 29 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,868 / 7 Patients in local hospitals

The FDOH report shows 29 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,868. (80 of the 3,868 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 4 more in Key West, 6 more in Key Largo, 9 more in Marathon, 2 more in Summerland, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Ramrod, 3 more non-Florida residents and 1 more case for which residency has not yet been ascertained (now 4). The youngest newly diagnosed is 2 years old and the oldest is 76 years old. Today there are 7 patients in local hospitals with a COVID-19 diagnosis: 5 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 15, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 14):

Total 3,868 (3,839 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 14: 18 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,839

The FDOH report shows 18 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,839. (80 of the 3,839 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 6 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 2 more in Marathon, 2 more in Summerland, 4 more non-Florida residents and 1 case for which residency has not yet been ascertained (now 3).

NEW CASES – December 14, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 13):

Total 3,839 (3,821 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 13: 24 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,821

The FDOH report shows 24 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,821. (81 of the 3,821 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) After adjustments, new cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Key West, 9 more in Marathon, 3 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Little Torch and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly diagnosed resident is 3 years old and the oldest is 76 years old.

NEW CASES – December 13, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 12):

Total 3,821 (3,797 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 12: 27 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,797

The FDOH report shows 25 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 27 and is now 3,797. (82 of the 3,797 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 60 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 13 more in Key West, 4 more in Marathon, 2 more in Tavernier, 1 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf, and 2 more non-Florida residents. The youngest newly diagnosed resident is 2 years old and the oldest is 70 years old. Yesterday there were 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 12, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 11):

Total 3,797 (3,770 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 11: 40 ADDITIONAL CASES / NOW 3,770 / 6 Hospitalized locally

The FDOH report shows 43 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 40 and is now 3,770. (78 of the 3,770 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 14 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 9 more in Marathon, 6 more in Tavernier, 2 more in Islamorada, 2 more in Big Pine, 2 more in Cudjoe, 1 more in Sugarloaf, 5 more non-Florida residents and 1 case for which residency has not yet been established. There are 6 patients in local hospitals with a Covid-19 diagnosis: 4 at Lower Keys Medical Center and 2 at the Baptist run hospitals (Fishermens and Mariners).

NEW CASES – December 11, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 10):

Total 3,770 (3,730 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 10: 67 ADDITIONAL CASES [34 are Key West residents] / NOW 3,730 / One-Day Positivity Rate December 9: 5.81% (8.07% statewide) / 4 hospitalized locally

The FDOH report shows 68 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 67 and is now 3,730. (78 of the 3,730 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 34 more in Key West, 3 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Marathon, 5 more in Tavernier, 6 more in Summerland, 5 more in Islamorada, 9 more non-Florida residents and 1 case for which residency has not yet been established. The youngest newly confirmed resident is less than a year old and the oldest is 88 years old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 5.81% (8.07% statewide). Today there are 4 patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis in local hospitals; 3 at LKMC and 1 at Baptist run hospitals – Fishermens and Mariners.

NEW CASES – December 10, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 9):

Total 3,730 (3,663 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 9: 22 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 3,663) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 8: 6.28% (8.64% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 24 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 22 and is now 3,663. (78 of the 3,663 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 6 more in Key West, 4 more in Key Largo, 6 more in Marathon, 1 more in Summerland, 1 more in Big Pine, 1 more in Long Key, 1 more in Key Colony and 1 more non-Florida resident. The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 2-year-olds and the oldest is 68 years old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 6.28% (8.64% statewide). There were 2 patients hospitalized in the Keys (at Lower Keys Medical Center) with a COVID-19 diagnosis today.

NEW CASES – December 9, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 8):

Total 3,663 (3,641 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 8: 37 ADDITIONAL CASES (NOW 3,641) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 7: 13.79% (7.92% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 31 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 37 and is now 3,641. (78 of the 3,641 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 59 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 12 more in Key West (now 2,032), 4 more in Key Largo, 1 more in Tavernier (now 225), 1 more in Islamorada (now 86), 1 more in Big Pine (now 76), 1 more in Cross Key (now 2), 1 more in Long Key (now 13), and 8 more non-Florida residents (now 115). The youngest newly confirmed resident is 1 year old and the oldest is 83 years old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 13.79% (7.92% statewide). There were 4 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center with a COVID-19 diagnosis yesterday.

NEW CASES – December 8, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 7):

Total 3,641 (3,604 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 7: 35 NEW CASES (NOW 3,604) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 6: 12.11% (8.09% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 35 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,604. (78 of the 3,604 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cumulative case counts by location include 11 more in Key West (now 2,020), 7 more in Key Largo, 5 more in Tavernier (now 224), 4 more in Marathon (now 356), 2 more in Islamorada (now 85), 2 more in Big Pine (now 75), 2 more in Cudjoe (now 24), 1 more in Summerland (now 107), 1 more in Little Torch (now 13) and 2 more non-Florida residents (now 107). The youngest newly confirmed resident is 11 years old and the oldest are two 80 year old residents. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.42% (7.86% statewide). There are 4 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

NEW CASES – December 7, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 6):

Total 3,604 (3,569 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 6: 24 NEW CASES (NOW 3,569) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 5: 8.42% (7.86% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 24 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,569. (78 of the 3,569 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cases include 11 more in Key West (now 2,009), 3 more in Key Largo, 3 more in Sugarloaf (now 15), 2 more in Marathon (now 352), 2 more in Summerland (now 106), 2 more in Cudjoe (now 24), 1 more in Tavernier (now 219) and 1 more non-Florida resident (now 105). The youngest newly confirmed resident is 21 years old and the oldest is 80. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.42% (7.86% statewide).

NEW CASES – December 6, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 5):

Total 3,569 (3,545 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 5: 30 NEW CASES (NOW 3,545) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 4: 8.24% (7.32% statewide) /

The FDOH report shows 30 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,545. (78 of the 3,515 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cases include 12 more in Key West (now 1,998), 18 more in Marathon (now 350), 3 more in Tavernier (now 218), 1 more in Islamorada (now 83), 1 more in Big PIne (now 73), 4 more in Cudjoe (now 22), 1 more in LIttle Torch (now 12) and 1 more in Ramrod (now 6). The youngest newly confirmed residents are two 2-year olds and the oldest is 70. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.24% (7.32% statewide).

NEW CASES – December 5, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 4):

Total 3,545 (3,515 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 4: Mayor Imposes 10PM Curfew for Key West – Dec 31, Jan 1, and Jan 2

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, after an extensive discussion at Thursday’s City Commission meeting, has enacted an emergency directive providing for a curfew in order to avoid a public health emergency during the New Year’s holiday.

The directive reads:

“Commencing on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10 p.m. and terminating on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 6:00 a.m., a curfew is hereby imposed for the City of Key West, effective from 10 p.m. each night through 6 a.m. the next morning. All non-essential businesses shall close on or before 10 p.m. each night. Persons shall be in their residences or lodging establishments no later than 10:30 p.m. each night. During the period of such curfew, no person shall make use of any street or sidewalk for any purpose, except police, fire rescue, first responder, medical, health care, media, and utility repair service personnel.”

The curfew will not apply to: people returning directly to their homes from work at essential establishments or going directly to work at essential establishments from their homes; people making deliveries from essential establishments; people walking their dogs within 250 feet of their residences; and those traveling to or from any religious service.

December 4: 35 NEW CASES (NOW 3,515) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 3: 12.20% (7.49% statewide) / 5 HOSPITALIZED in Monroe County hospitals today /

The FDOH report shows 35 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. The cumulative case count is now 3,515. (77 of the 3,515 cases are associated with outbreaks in longterm care facilities and 58 with the Stock Island jail.) New cases include 17 more in Key West (now 1,986), 4 more in Summerland (now 109), 3 more in Key Largo (now 455), 1 more in Islamorada (now 82), 1 more in Long Key (now 11). The youngest newly confirmed Monroe County resident is 7 years old and the oldest is 70 years old. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 12.20% (7.49% statewide). There are currently 5 patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis in Florida Keys hospitals (all are at Lower Keys Medical Center).

NEW CASES – December 4, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 3):

Total 3,515 (3,480 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 3: 56 NEW CASES (NOW 3,480) / One-Day Positivity Rate December 2: 8.63% (8.19% statewide) / 8 HOSPITALIZED in Monroe County hospitals today /

The FDOH report shows 56 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 54 and is now 3,480. New cases include 37 more in Key West (now 1,969), 7 more in Marathon (now 334), 4 more in Summerland (now 105), 3 more in Duck Key (now 5), 2 more in Key Largo (now 452), and 2 more in Tavernier (now 215). The youngest newly confirmed is 5 years old and the oldest is 86 years old. The one-day positivity rate for Monroe yesterday was 8.63% (8.19% statewide). There are currently 8 patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis in Florida Keys hospitals (all are at Lower Keys Medical Center).

NEW CASES – December 3, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 2):

Total 3,480 (3,426 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 2: 35 NEW CASES (NOW 3,426) / 8 HOSPITALIZED in Monroe County hospitals today / One-Day Positivity Rate December 1: 12.23% (9.12% statewide)

Very sad news: It has been reported by the Key West Citizen that Cheryl Cates, wife of former Key West Mayor and current Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, has died. Cheryl Cates, Craig Cates and their daughter Crystal had been receiving intensive care at a Miami hospital after contracting the coronavirus in early November. Craig Cates and Crystal Cates, remain hospitalized. Our sincerest condolences to the beloved Cates family and to all who have lost loved ones to this dreadful disease.

The FDOH report shows 35 new cases of Covid-19 were added for Monroe County yesterday. After adjustments the cumulative case count has risen by 34 and is now 3,426. There was no specific geographic information available in the December 1 report so the following increase in numbers is for the 2 day period November 30 and December 1: 17 more in Key West (now 1,932), 9 more in Key Largo (now 448), 8 more in Marathon (now 327), 1 more in Tavernier (now 213), 3 more in Big Pine (now 72), 1 more in Cudjoe (now 18), 1 more in Key Colony Beach (now 17), 1 more in Sugarloaf (now 15), 1 more non-Florida resident (now 104). The youngest newly confirmed is 8 years old and the oldest is 82 years old.

NEW CASES – December 2, 2020 FDOH report (data for December 1 and November 30):

Total 3,426 (3,392 previous report) cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys (there were 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County on June 1, the date of Phase 1 reopening):

December 1: 1 Additional DEATH (NOW 28); 11 Additional CASES (NOW 3,392) / One-Day Positivity Rate Nov 29: 7.28% (8.69% statewide) / 7 HOSPITALIZED in Keys LKMC Today

Today the Florida Department of Health reported the death of a 65-year old male resident of Monroe County bringing the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 here in Monroe County to 28. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on November 15.

The FDOH report shows 11 new cases of Covid-19 were added for Monroe County yesterday.

