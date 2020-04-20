Spread the love

















Note: This page is updated twice daily.

LATEST Sat April 25, AM: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County remains at 77 this morning. There has been one more hospitalization reported, bringing the total hospitalizations to date to 12. There have been 54 more negative test results reported since last night.

Update Fri April 24, PM: FDOH added one more case of COVID-19 in its evening report for a total of 3 new cases today in Monroe County. There are now 77 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus listed for Monroe County. The newest patient is a 63-year-old Key West woman bringing the number of cases in Key West up to 36. FDOH has confirmed that she was infected here in the Keys through “community spread” and that she had no known contact with anyone who has tested positive. A total of 35 new test results were reported today for Monroe County. There are 24 patients who are awaiting test results from state labs and an unknown number of patients awaiting test results from private labs.

(See our new graphs below – updated through yesterday April 23.)

Update Fri April 24 AM: FDOH reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County this morning. The patients are residents of Key Largo and Marathon. Both are men; one is 63-years-old, the other is 42. FDOH is still investigating the particulars such as whether their infections are travel-related and whether they have had direct contact with a known infected person. (The 63-year-old old woman has since been confirmed to have been infected in the Keys.) 33 test results were reported since the previous release of information last evening. Monroe County sent out a press release this morning clarifying that visitors will not be allowed back into the Keys anytime soon: “In detailed discussions with the Florida Dept. of Health in Monroe County, it is not anticipated that Monroe County will reopen to visitors in May. Monroe County understands there has been community discussion on opening dates for lodging and attractions, but because of the continued threat of COVID-19 in areas outside of Monroe County, not allowing visitors back to the Florida Keys will still be in place throughout May, and potentially longer given the state of the virus.” The County is working on a framework for a staged re-opening that would begin with amenities and non-essential businesses serving the local population but when any relaxing of social distancing measures will start to happen depends on the spread of the virus and on the availability of testing: “the relaxing of protective measures may be considered when there are no new cases or a steady downward trend in the Florida Keys for at least two weeks, and analysis of results as testing becomes more widespread. The timeline for applying any benchmarks will not be tied to specific dates and the potential phases may move faster or slower. If issues re-arise, protective measures could be re-implemented.” Widespread testing in the Keys is dependent on first getting the tests (we do not have swab test kits in sufficient quantities for mass testing and those that the state has are going to hot spots in priority; we do not yet have any local antibody testing capabilities) and second, finding the manpower and lab capacity to administer the testing program locally.

RECENT: GRAPHING COVID-19: MOST PREVALENT IN KEY WEST AND THE UPPER KEYS ISLANDS

GRAPHING MONROE COUNTY COVID-19 CASE DATA ( as of April 23 )

Note: These graphs were put together by The Blue Paper. The graphs are not “official” or “government approved.” Although we have spent many hours tracking the data and creating these graphs and have done our best to make them accurate and we believe they are accurate, it is possible that there may have been an inadvertent error when transferring the data. If you find any mistakes please let us know so that we can correct immediately.

We have added a graph showing the number of patients who are listed as cases by FDOH for Monroe County and who have at some point during their illness been hospitalized. This is very limited information. We are not provided daily information about the number of patients who have been discharged or the number of patients currently hospitalized. We do know that overall 3 of the 11 patients who have been hospitalized have died and that at least 4 have been discharged. We know that currently the percentage of overall patients who have been hospitalized is 14%. We do not have information about the level of care required for patients such as how many were in ICU and how many needed intubation and mechanical ventilation.

TESTING April 25 FDOH MORNING Report:

Tests: 1128 (1074 last night)

Negative: 1,051 (997 last night)

Positive: 77 (77 last night)[7% of those tested have tested positive.]

Pending Results: 18 (29 last night; this number reflects only the number of tests sent to a state lab; not those sent to private labs by local doctors; the majority of testing is currently being done in the private sector)

CASES

Total 77 cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys:

36 Key West residents, (1 more this evening)

16 Key Largo residents, (1 new this morning)

8 are non-residents,

5 Tavernier residents, (one case that was formerly counted as a Tavernier resident was moved to the non-resident classification on April 21)

6 Marathon resident, (1 new this morning)

2 Islamorada resident,

1 Cudjoe resident,

2 Summerland Key resident,

1 Key Colony Beach,

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS TO DATE: 12 (10 Residents and 2 Non-residents)

What does “Hospitalizations” mean on the FDOH dashboard?

The dashboard shows the total number of “hospitalizations” to date. This number includes all patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been treated in a hospital as an in-patient at some point during their illness. That number is currently eleven (12). Three (3) Monroe County patients who were hospitalized have died. All three reportedly had underlying conditions that contributed to their deaths. FDOH does not currently provide information regarding how many persons who have tested positive and were hospitalized have been discharged. FDOH is not providing information at this time that would allow us to arrive at the number of patients who are currently hospitalized.

However, on April 20th we learned that there were then four patients at Lower Keys Medical Center with COVID-19 symptoms; one confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 3 others awaiting test results. Later that day 2 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported by FDOH. This morning (April 25) a new hospitalization was reported by FDOH. So we can presume that there are 4 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monroe County at this time. The next update from the hospitals will be on Monday, April 27th.

COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS: 3

To date three (3) Monroe County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. All three had underlying medical conditions that made it difficult to recover and contributed to their deaths. Two died at Lower Keys Medical Center. One Upper Keys resident was transferred to a Dade County hospital where he died. According to data provided by the FDOH, all three were men, all three were infected in the Keys, two had been in direct contact with another person who tested positive, two were 55 years old and one was 75 years old.

COMMUNITY SPREAD:

Travel Related: 21 (presumed to have been infected while traveling outside the Keys)

Community Spread: 43 (infected here in the Keys through “community spread”) ; (1 more confirmed 4/25)

Still Under Investigation: 13

AGE/GENDER:

Ages range from 6 to 80

40 are male, 37 are female

CASES (FDOH April 25 MORNING report, Total 77 cases/12 hospitalizations/3 deaths)

RECENT UPDATES

Thurs April 23 PM: One more case of COVID-19, in Monroe County, was reported in the FDOH’s evening report. The patient is a 45-year-old woman who was infected in the Keys. The woman, who resides in Summerland Key, had no known contact with anyone who had tested positive for COVId-19. Good news: There has been no increase in the number of deaths (3) or hospitalizations (11). 46 test results were recorded by FDOH today with only 1 positive. There are 29 patients who are awaiting test results from state labs and an unknown number of patients awaiting test results from private labs.

Thurs April 23 AM: After four full days with no new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monroe County, again this morning the FDOH report shows zero new cases. The local case count remains at 73. Another 11 negative test results were added to the database this morning. Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County DOH warned on Monday, during a countywide coordinating meeting, that there are still active cases and clusters in our community and that we need to take a very careful approach to reducing social distancing measures. No new cases or a leveling off of cases for at least two weeks will be the first requirement before local officials take measures to open up amenities such as public spaces and non-essential businesses. Local officials are coordinating a phased approach with the counties to our north. Miami-Dade’s case count has reached 10,356 this morning, more than 1/3 of all cases in the state (28,832) [residents and non-residents]. Another important component is the availability of testing. At this time most of the testing being done in the Keys is by private labs that continue to have a lag time of 7-10 days, according to Eadie. These are the swab tests used for diagnosis of active infection on those with symptoms or those who have had direct contact with someone who has tested positive. Monroe County does not as yet have antibody tests that can be used to reveal whether healthy individuals have been infected with the novel coronavirus which can often be asymptomatic. Additionally, once enough test kits of both kinds are delivered to support a robust testing program in the Keys, there are still issues with finding enough personnel to perform the tests and conduct contact-tracing investigations as well as issues with lab capacity. CLICK HERE to find out what else was said during the conference about testing (swab and the pinprick antibody tests), and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more… Recent studies such as one is Santa Clara County have shown that there may be as many as 50 -85 times more persons infected in the community than the number of confirmed cases. For Monroe County that would mean that between 3,650 and 6,205 residents (including the 73 confirmed cases) may have been infected with COVID-19. (Using 74,000 population that means between 4% and 8% of the local population.) We have updated our graphs through yesterday, April 22nd, below.)

Wed April 22 PM: For the fourth day in a row the FDOH reports no new cases in Monroe County. (The total number of cases remains 73.) The number of negative test results during those four days were as follows: Sun – 17, Monday – 25, Tuesday – 16, Wednesday (today) – 17. The ratio of positive results to total number of tests has dropped down to 7%. Based on the best information we have at this time, there are likely 3 persons currently hospitalized in the Florida Keys who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 42 patients awaiting test results from state labs and an unknown number of patients awaiting test results from private labs. Bob Eadie, the Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, told a large group of public officials during a countywide coordinating conference on Monday that most testing is being performed by private labs and that testing capacity and turnaround time is a continuing issue: “There are still tests out there now that are taking 7-10 days to come back and that’s in the private sector. The state lab will get them back in 24 hours to 48 hours but the vast majority is being done privately and they said they had the capacity but they don’t really yet. It’s not ramped up.” CLICK HERE to find out what else was said during the conference about testing (swab and the pinprick antibody tests), and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more…

Wed April 22, AM: There have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported to FDOH since Saturday. Another 14 negative test results were reported this morning. Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County DOH warned on Monday, during a countywide coordinating meeting, that there are still active cases and clusters in our community and that we need to take a very careful approach to reducing social distancing measures. No new cases or a leveling off of cases for at least two weeks will be the first requirement before local officials take any measures to open up amenities such as public spaces and non-essential businesses. Another important component is the availability of testing. At this time most of the testing being done in the Keys is by private labs that continue to have a lag time of 7-10 days, according to Eadie. Monroe County does not as yet have antibody tests that can be used to reveal whether healthy individuals have been infected with the novel coronavirus which can often be asymptomatic. Recent studies such as one is Santa Clara County have shown that there may be as many as 50 -85 times more persons infected in the community than the number of confirmed cases. For Monroe County that would mean that between 3,650 and 6,205 residents (including the 73 confirmed cases) may have been infected with COVID-19. (Using 74,000 population that means between 4% and 8% of the local population.)

Tues April 21, PM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 today in Monroe County. The case count remains 73. There have been no cases added for Monroe County since Saturday when 4 new cases were confirmed. The case count for Tavernier was reduced to 5 (formerly 6) as one patient who was previously thought to be a Tavernier resident turned out to be a non-resident. 40 of the 73 patients are confirmed to have been infected in the Keys. 12 patients’ infections are confirmed to have been travel-related and 12 are still under investigation. Only 16 new test results for Monroe County were reported by FDOH today. Only 58 test results have been reported to FDOH for Monroe County since Saturday evening. As of the 5:00 pm report FDOH is awaiting results for 37 patients. Bob Eadie, the Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, told a large group of public officials during a countywide conference yesterday that most testing is being performed by private labs and that testing capacity and turnaround time is a continuing issue: “There are still tests out there now that are taking 7-10 days to come back and that’s in the private sector. The state lab will get them back in 24 hours to 48 hours but the vast majority is being done privately and they said they had the capacity but they don’t really yet. It’s not ramped up.” CLICK HERE to find out what else was said during the conference about testing, and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more…

Tues April 21, AM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 this morning in Monroe County. Likewise, there were no new cases reported on Sunday or Monday. This morning there were an additional 8 negative test results returned. Only 50 test results have been reported for Monroe County since Saturday evening. Bob Eadie, the Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, told a large group of public officials during a countywide conference yesterday that testing capacity and turnaround time is a continuing issue: “There are still tests out there now that are taking 7-10 days to come back and that’s in the private sector. The state lab will get them back in 24 hours to 48 hours but the vast majority is being done privately and they said they had the capacity but they don’t really yet. It’s not ramped up.” CLICK HERE to find out what else was said this morning about testing, and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more…

April 20, PM: FDOH reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus today in Monroe County. FDOH reported 2 new hospitalizations bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 11. The Lower Keys Medical Center reported during a countywide coordinating meeting that obtaining isolation gowns and testing swabs “are a big challenge right now.” LKMC has three persons under investigation for COVID-19 hospitalized and one patient who tested positive for COVID-19 hospitalized.

April 20, AM: FDOH reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus this morning in Monroe County. The Lower Keys Medical Center reported during a countywide coordinating meeting that obtaining isolation gowns and testing swabs “are a big challenge right now.” LKMC has three persons under investigation for COVID-19 hospitalized and one patient who tested positive for COVID-19 hospitalized. CLICK HERE to find out what else was said this morning about testing, and “opening up” the Keys, unemployment checks and more…

April 19, 8:00 PM: FDOH reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus today in Monroe County. A total of 17 test results were added to the state’s database today for Monroe County, all were negative.

April 19, 4:00 PM: No news cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County in FDOH’s morning report. The total case count remains at 73. 14 more negative test results were reported.

April 18, 8:00 PM: No new cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County in FDOH’s evening report, however 5 new cases were added earlier today bringing the total number of cases to 73. See the updated graphs plotting the FDOH’s COVID-19 data for the Florida Keys below.

FDOH has begun tracking race and ethnicity for COVID-19 cases. Here is the information for April 18 for Monroe County:

April 18, 11:30 AM: Cases jumped to 73 from 68 last night. The FDOH dashboard is showing 73 total cases of the novel coronavirus this morning for Monroe County. One new patient is a six-year-old boy. There are 4 new Key West residents and 1 new Key Largo resident who have tested positive. In addition to the 6-year-old boy, the other patients are three men ages, 34, 51, and 58 and one woman, age 26. Four of the five new patients have been in contact with another person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The 34-year-old has been confirmed as a case of “community spread” as opposed to “travel-related” while the other four cases are still under investigation.

April 17, 7:30 PM: FDOH reported two new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County this evening. There are now a total of 68 reported cases for the Florida Keys. One patient is a 10-year-old girl who is not a longterm resident, the other is a 66-year-old woman who resides in Tavernier. Both were infected in the Florida Keys. Whether or not they had been in contact with someone who has been confirmed by testing as infected with the novel coronavirus is still under investigation. There were a total of 50 new test results reported by the FDOH today, 48 were negative and 2 were positive. The current ratio of positive test results is 8%. There have not been any new hospitalizations since Monday April 13th. County Mayor Heather Carruthers reported today during a Facetime Livestream Q&A that there are only 2 patients currently hospitalized in the Keys, although a total of 9 of the 68 Monroe County patients have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Hospital capacity in the Florida Keys is not at all strained at this time.

April 17, 2:00 PM: Another reassuring COVID-19 case report from the FDOH this morning. There have been no new cases of novel coronavirus reported for Monroe County since the April 15th evening report came in. The total number of cases for the Keys remains at 66. 27 more negative test results were added to the FDOH database this morning for the Keys.

April 16, 7:30 PM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County today. The case count remains at 66. There have been no new hospitalizations. There were a total of 39 new negative test results documented by FDOH today.

April 16, 2:00 PM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 for Monroe County this morning. The case count remains at 66. There have not been any new hospitalizations. 23 more more negative test results have been added to the database since yesterday’s 5:00 PM report.

April 15, 9:00 PM: FDOH reported two new cases this evening. One in Key West and one in Key Largo. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County is now 66. The Key West total is 31 and the Key Largo total is now 14. One new patient is a 59-year-old woman whose travel history is under investigation and who has been in direct contact with someone who tested positive and the other is a 35-year-old man who was infected here in the Keys and had no known contact with a confirmed positive patient.

Bob Eadie, the Administrator of the Monroe County Department of Health, gave an update at the BOCC meeting this afternoon:

“We have had 9 total hospitalizations. Out of those hospitalizations there have been three deaths. Currently Lower Keys Medical Center has one positive case; three that are under investigation. They discharged someone yesterday. Mariner’s discharged its patient today which was a success story. It was someone who had been there for 18 days who fortunately had been able to avoid intubation which is a good thing. Given that we have had 28 people people out of 64 who would have been considered to be recovered – that the two-week passage – or the time for them to develop the disease or to become more seriously ill has passed. There are 33 who are out there. They’re not showing any symptoms that we know. We are still getting more cases on a regular basis – every day or so.”

April 15, 12:30 PM: FDOH has reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus in Monroe County since Monday. Five new cases had been reported on Monday, April 13th. On Tuesday, April 14th FDOH reported 64 negative test results and this morning another 6 tests were reported negative. 8% of COVID-19 tests performed in Monroe County have returned from labs with a positive result. There have been 785 tests completed to date. There are currently 59 patients awaiting test results.

April 14, 6:45 PM: FDOH reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County today. There was a change in the number of infected Key West residents as the case with the “missing city” designation has now been assigned to Key West. Key West now has at total of 30 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. 64 new test results were reported by FDOH for Monroe County in the evening report. All were negative.

April 14, 2:00 PM: There were no new cases reported this morning in Monroe County in the FDOH’s COVID-19 update. The number of total cases is currently 64 for Monroe County. This is the total number of those who have tested positive. This is not the number of current patients who are sick with the disease; it does not take into account that many people have recovered. Of the 9 people whose symptoms were so severe that they needed hospitalization, 3 have recovered, 3 have died and 3 are currently being cared for at local hospitals. As of today, 14% of those listed by FDOH as positive for the virus have needed hospitalization at some point during their illness (9 out of 64). The overall rate of positive test results vs negative test results lowered to 8% this morning from a steady 9% for the previous 5 days. There have been a total of 759 COVID-19 tests completed so far in Monroe County with 64 positive and 695 negative. There are an additional 55 patients who are awaiting the results of their tests according to the most recent information provided by the FDOH. Tomorrow at approximately 2:00 pm Bob Eadie, Administrator of the Monroe County DOH will address the Board of County Commissioners at their first virtual BOCC meeting. CLICK HERE to find out how to take a look at the full agenda and view/listen/participate in the BOCC meeting which begins at 9:00 am on April 15th.

April 13, 8:30 PM: FDOH reported one more case of COVID-19 this evening as well as 2 more hospitalizations. The total case count has now reached 64 in the Florida Keys and the total number of patients who have been hospitalized during their illness is 9. The number of patients currently hospitalized is 3 according to most recent information we have been able to obtain. 3 of the 9 patients hospitalized have recovered. 3 Monroe County residents have died COVID-19 related deaths. The newest patient is a 48-year-old Key West man bringing the total number of cases in Key West to 29. The percentage of cases returning from labs with a positive result has remained steady at 9% for the past 5 days.

April 13, 12:30 PM: FDOH reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County so far today. We learned this morning during a countywide virtual status conference that three of the seven Monroe County patients who had been hospitalized at some point during their illness have since recovered. Only one Florida Keys COVID-19 patient is currently hospitalized. Let’s all take a moment to send our “virtual” well wishes. Two patients reported this morning to have tested positive for the coronavirus live in Marathon, one lives in Islamorada, and the third is the first patient who resides in Cudjoe.

April 12, 7:00 PM: There were no new cases added to the FDOH database for Monroe County today. This marks the first time since March 22nd that there has not been at least one new case added to the list. There were however a smaller than usual number of test results today; only 12 new test results were documented since yesterday. All were negative. There are 59 cases for Monroe County of those 7 patients have been in-patients at a hospital at some point during their illness. Last night County Mayor Heather Carruthers, in a video statement posted on her Facebook page, stated that only 2 patients remained hospitalized at that time. Three of the hospitalized patients have died. All three had underlying conditions that contributed to the patient’s death. Two of the seven patients hospitalized have been discharged and have or are expected to fully recover.

April 12, 12:00 PM: There have been no changes since the evening report. Total number of cases remains at 59.

April 11, 10:00 PM: Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers provided us with an important piece of information tonight in a video statement she posted to her Facebook page. We learned that only 2 Florida Keys patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. To date 7 of the 59 Monroe County patients have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. 3 of those 7 have died. All of the patients who died had underlying conditions. 2 patients have been discharged from the hospital and either already have or are expected to fully recover.

April 11, 8:00 PM: The FDOH reported one more case this evening, a total of 4 today, bringing the overall number of cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys to 59. The newest case is a 42-year-old woman who is a resident of the Keys. She has been confirmed by the FDOH to have been in direct contact with a person who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Whether her infection will be categorized as travel-related or a case of “community spread” is still under investigation.

April 11, 1:00 PM: The FDOH reported 3 more cases of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys this morning. 1 more in Key West and 2 more in Key Largo. One patient is a 71-year-old man who had recently travelled to New York. The other patients are a 56-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man who were both infected here in the Keys.

April 10, 8:00 PM: No new cases reported this evening by FDOH. It has been confirmed, this evening, that the 63-year-old patient reported earlier today was infected in the Florida Keys through community spread; this patient had no known contact with a person who has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

April 10, 2:30 PM: The Department of Heath’s COVID-19 dashboard is showing 55 cases in Monroe County this morning; the total number of hospitalizations to date remains the same (7) as does the number of deaths (3). The two new cases are residents of Key West and Tavernier. The two women are age 49 and age 63. Both cases are still under investigation regarding whether or not their coronavirus infections are travel-related and whether they had been in direct contact with another confirmed positive patient.

PATIENT TESTING

Testing Criteria: Monroe County is in the queue for rapid testing equipment however an ETA for arrival is unknown; hot spots in the state are receiving the testing equipment in priority.

Testing may occur at the discretion of a doctor or healthcare professional. For CDC guidelines for physicians CLICK HERE.

“State public health lab testing is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness; commercial and hospital laboratories are available for all other testing.” ~ Florida Department of Health

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

QUESTIONS ABOUT HOSPITAL CAPACITY

County Mayor Heather Carruthers announced April 1st, during a Facebook Live Q&A (you can watch by clicking here) that she had asked the head of the Florida Department of Emergency Management to get us more ventilators for our hospitals. She said the number of ventilators has been “doubled” and we will be getting more. The following information has been extremely difficult to obtain from local officials and hospitals who have either claimed they had “no knowledge” or refused to respond (multiple times since March 5) to our direct questions, but we (finally) managed to pull some information together from various sources: Key West’s hospital, Lower Keys Medical Center has 10 ICU beds with ventilators and yesterday claimed to have “5 more on the way”. (They have a total of 167 beds if they expand by dedicating a wing at the hospital on College Road that is not now now being used and also use a floor and a half at their DePoo Hospital on Kennedy Drive. The Baptist South owned hospitals in the Keys (Fishermen’s and Mariner’s) have 8 ICU beds combined. Their surge plan includes sending patients to their hospitals in Miami-Dade. (Miami-Dade currently has 11,005 cases (April 25, 1:30 PM), by far the most of all the counties in Florida. The Sheriff has banned the use of the Trauma Star helicopters for patients suspected or confirmed with Covid-19 infection.) We do not, at this time, have specific information on how many of the currently hospitalized patients are using ventilators or a breakdown of patients per hospital. One patient died at Lower Keys Medical Center, his death was confirmed by FDOH on April 3rd, a second on April 4th. Both were 55-year-old men with underlying conditions. A third patient, an Upper Keys resident, died at a Dade County hospital, after being transferred from one of the Florida Keys Baptist South hospitals. The percentage of those who have tested positive that are/were hospitalized is 16% of those infected (as of April 25 AM). (Data from China showed 19% of patients testing positive were hospitalized, further breakdown: 15% severe symptoms and 4% critical, needing intensive care.)

DRIVE-THRU TESTING

Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) continues to serve on the front lines of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with drive through COVID-19 testing in both Marathon and south Miami-Dade. So far, the non-profit organization has screened more than 1,650 people and tested more than 420. Among the results, 19 have tested positive as of March 25, 2020. [Editor’s Note: We asked for breakdown Miami v Marathon. We were told the information was not available] Patients with positive test results have received a call from the CHI care team informing them and educating them on next steps. In addition, patients have access to the online patient portal to enable real time access to their results. CHI tells those positive patients that the Department of Health (DOH) will also be contacting them as CHI shares all positive results with the DOH. Those looking to get tested need to meet the following criteria: They have recently traveled to any of the high-risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath. Drive through testing will be as follows: Doris Ison Health Center 10300 SW 216 St. Miami, FL 33190 Monday through Friday from 9am to noon. (No need to call first for this testing location and no appointment necessary) CHI Marathon Health Center 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 every Saturday from 11am to 12:30pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Must be a resident of Monroe County and meet testing criteria. Call first (305)216-2107 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org.





REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE

April 2: Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-93, directing the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and other executive agencies to take necessary actions to improve DEO’s Reemployment Assistance Program.

April : Link to download paper application for reemployment assistance if you are having trouble applying online: http://www.floridajobs.org/Reemployment-Assistance-Service-Center/reemployment-assistance/claimants/rapaperapplication

April 8: On April 8th the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced a new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance available at www.FloridaJobs.org/ RAApplication.

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURES AND EVICTIONS

April 2: The Governor also issued Executive Order 20-94, providing targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions for 45 days, without relieving an individual’s obligation to make mortgage payments and rent payments.

SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES TAKEN

VISITOR BAN

Hotels:

Monroe County: Beginning 6:00 pm Sunday March 22 all hotels, short term (less than 28 days) vacation rentals, and other transient rentals like marinas, RV parks, and time shares will cease renting to tourists for 14 days. The ban does not include rentals for military, first responders, health care workers, and construction workers actively engaged in projects in Monroe County. Hotels were directed to no longer take reservations effective immediately [Thursday March 19], the visitors already here were to leave by Sunday at 6 p.m. The only exception is for long-term renters in vacation homes and R/V parks with contracts of 28 days or more, who are presently in the Keys. They are to be allowed to remain until the conclusion of their contracts.

Air Travelers:

Statewide: On March 23rd Florida Governor DeSantis announced that he is issuing an Executive Order to require anyone that travels to Florida from New York to self-isolate for 14 days or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Florida, whichever is shorter. Violating the order is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for up to 60 days and a fine of up to $500.

Click here to view a Facebook Live Q&A: County Mayor Heather Carruthers talks about air travel to the Keys.

TOURIST BAN ENFORCEMENT PROTOCOL – March 24th

The Emergency Directive 20-02 (Tourist Ban) Enforcement Protocol was collaboratively developed by Monroe County and the five municipalities with input from the Tax Collector, the Sheriff, and the State Attorney. Law enforcement officers are not prevented from taking steps to enforce Emergency Directive 20-02 if, in the officer’s discretion, immediate action is warranted.

Complaints: call 1-855-422-4540, the Tax Collector’s hotline.

Tax Collector will reach out to account holders and warn against renting during this State of Emergency and will warn those without accounts of consequences of renting without an account.

Tax Collector staff will refer complaints, as they come in, to the Code Compliance department within the jurisdiction for the property’s location.

The local Code Compliance Department will reach out to complainants to investigate. Code will advise owners, managers, and/or renters of the ban and consequences of non-compliance.

If Code Compliance does not obtain voluntarily compliance, Code will refer case to primary law enforcement agency for their jurisdiction. The State Attorney’s Office investigative division will also help with law enforcement responses.

Law enforcement will take code’s investigative information and initiate contact with violator(s) (owner, manager, and/or renter). If probable cause to believe there is a violation of Emergency Directive 20-02, law enforcement officer will issue a notice to appear (NTA) for violating an emergency directive issued during a state of emergency in violation of F.S. 252.50, a misdemeanor.

SAO will prosecute violations in County Court.

US 1/CARD SOUND ROAD TRAFFIC STOPS/TOURIST TURNAROUNDS

On March 27th southbound traffic stop stations at mile marker 112.5 on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, and on State Road 905 (Card Sound Road), began operations to restrict access to the Florida Keys and to reinforce the island chain’s closure to visitors and non-residents. . Sheriff’s deputies reported 20-22 turnarounds per hour. An estimated 2000 visitors were turned around during the first 48 hours.

Only residents, property owners, and those actively involved in work in the Florida Keys are being admitted, including fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks.

Proof of residency can be demonstrated with a local identification, utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill. [As of April 6, 2020: Due to counterfeiting and other forms of abuse of the reentry sticker program these decals will no longer be adequate for proving residency.]

Those actively engaged in work in the Florida Keys, such as construction workers, will need to show a letter from their employer, employee identification, a paystub, or current construction contract in the Keys.

First responders, healthcare workers and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need proper IDs.

Long delays are possible at checkpoints and officials advise not to call 911 with non-emergency questions about U.S. 1.

~~~~~~~

MANDATORY 14-DAY SELF-QUARANTINE

Statewide: On March 24 and March 25 Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring persons who enter Florida from the New York-Tri-State Area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) and the State of Louisiana to self quarantine for a period of 14-days upon entering Florida. Failure to do so is a misdemeanor. The Governor has authorized check-points on highways and at airports to screen incoming travelers.

Key West International and Marathon Airports in the Keys: Beginning on April 8, all incoming passengers from all destinations are now being screened and required to self-quarantine for 14-days. CLICK HERE for more info.

RESTAURANTS

City of Key West: On March 17 the City of Key West ordered all restaurants to limit activities to take-out and delivery only.

Statewide: On March 20, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order, directing all restaurants and food establishments within the State of Florida to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers. The listed establishments may, however, operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services. The directive can be viewed at www.monroecountyem.com/covid-19.

If you believe any restaurant is operating contrary to the Governor’s Executive Order 20-71, please report the information to DBPR using this form:

http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/eo-complaints/

BARS/NIGHTCLUBS

Statewide: March 17: All bars and nightclubs (establishments that receive more than 50% of revenue from sale of alcohol) are required to remain closed until further notice as per Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order.

Executive Order 20-71 suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink or in sealed containers for consumption on the premises at all licensed alcoholic beverage vendor premises. The order provides that such vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off the premises.

GATHERINGS OF 10 or MORE PEOPLE – INCLUDING CHARTER BOATS (CITY OF KEY WEST)

City of Key West: The City of Key West declared on Thursday March 19th that attractions and activities that support social gatherings of ten or more people in a limited area and operate within or from the City of Key West shall cease operations by 12 a.m. on Friday, March 20th. These include gymnasiums, fitness studios, movie theaters, museums, sightseeing vehicles carrying ten or more passengers and/or crew, attraction tour vessels and charter boats carrying ten or more passengers and/or crew, commercial motor coaches, tour buses and similar vehicles carrying ten or more passengers and /or crew. The City established a hotline — 305-809-1101– is staffed 24/7 to better answer your questions related to Covid-19 response efforts.

CRUISE SHIPS (CITY OF KEY WEST)

On March 13, Cruise Lines International Association suspended, for 30 days, all cruise ship operations to and from the United States.

PARKS/BEACHES/PLAYGROUNDS/MUSEUMS

City of Key West: On March 19 the City of Key West ordered all parks and playgrounds, Mallory Square, Southernmost Point, Smathers Beach, Lighthouse Museum, East Martello Tower, Tennessee Williams Theatre, and the Customs House closed. The City closed the Edward Knight Memorial White Street Pier at 5:00 PM on March 27].

Monroe County: Unless directed by the state or CDC, the County will continue to keep its county-owned parks and beaches open. County officials see it as a space where residents can practice social distancing that is productive for mental and physical health. Users must follow the directive of the State that says all congregating must be done in small groups of less than 10 people. Law enforcement is doing regular patrolling of all areas. County-owned playgrounds are being sanitized twice daily until further notice.

HIGGS BEACH IN KEY WEST

Monroe County: March 27: At the request of the City of Key West, Monroe County has closed Higgs Beach and the tennis/pickleball courts at the beach located between Reynolds and White Street.

Reynolds Street Pier at Higgs Beach will continue to close at 6 p.m. nightly. The fitness trail, playgrounds and dog park are open. Practice social distancing by limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and maintaining a separation of at least 6 feet from others. Monroe County officials stress that if federal and state directives are not followed, other closures can happen.

GYMS & FITNESS CENTERS

Statewide: On March 20, 2020 the Governor ordered the closure of gymnasiums and fitness centers within the State of Florida. This order does not apply to gymnasiums and fitness centers which are: (i) amenities of hotels which have a capacity of 10 persons or less, (ii) are an amenity of a residential building, (iii) are interior to any fire or police stations or (iv) are located inside any single-occupant office building.

KOTS [KEYS OVERNIGHT TEMPORARY SHELTER]

City of Key West: Beginning March 27th, KOTS will go to 24-hour operation. Tents have been installed, spreading out the facility’s footprint, and allowing for social distancing for this particularly vulnerable population. SOS has arranged to provide three meals a day for those staying at KOTS.

CITY OF KEY WEST BUSES

Announced April 2: In light of Governor Ron Desantis’s stay at home order — the Key West Transit bus system will suspend service as of 8 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 until further notice. The City will continue to provide essential business, and non-essential workers are being sent home.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

On March 20, the Sheriff’s Headquarters on Stock Island and the substations on Cudjoe Key, Marathon, Islamorada and Plantation Key were closed to the public until further notice. Citizens will not be to able access Sheriff’s Office lobbies or buildings, however non-emergency phone lines to the Sheriff’s Office offices will remain available during normal business hours.

Special Note: Please do not call 911 or the Communications Center non-emergency phone line for COVID-19 related questions. 911 is strictly for emergencies only.

FISHING BRIDGES & BOAT RAFTING

Monroe County: Beginning March 23 all Florida Keys fishing bridges are closed and all public boat ramps are closed to visitors. Residents may continue to use boat ramps.

MCSO Marine Deputies will be partnering with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers in patrolling popular sandbars and social areas on the water. Deputies and Officers will especially be looking for boaters who are “rafting” multiple vessels together and otherwise ignoring social distancing instructions due to COVID-19. Deputies and Officers will additionally be increasing patrols on high traffic days such as Saturday and Sunday.

Statewide: On March 27 Governor DeSantis ordered all recreational boats must be at least 50-feet apart and each vessel must have no more than 10 people on board.

SCHOOLS

Florida K-12 schools are closed until April 15. All K-12 required testing and grading in Florida are canceled for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Grades will not be calculated, and parents will be able to choose if they wish to hold their children in the same grade for the 2021 school year. Updates can be found here, and here.

JUDICIAL SYSTEM SERVICES

Monroe County’s Chief Judge, Mark Jones, has issued an order restricting activities in courthouse facilities due to the Covid-19 state of emergency. See Chief Judge Mark Jone’s official order signed March 18, 2020 HERE.

CLERK OF COURT SERVICES

The Monroe County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Kevin Madok, has suspended all public walk-in and non-essential services at all three office locations, effective March 20, 2020. This directive will be reassessed in two weeks. Clerk employees will still be working with the 16th Judicial Circuit Court to continue proceedings that are deemed “mission critical” as defined in Administrative Order 2.077. The Clerk’s Office has also suspended all tax deed and foreclosure sales. Members of the public who are dropping off paperwork that requires a payment must pay with a check, money order or cashier’s check. The Clerk continues to encourage the public to conduct business using available on-line services where possible. Please feel free to contact us online at www.clerk-of-the-court.com or via phone at (305) 292-3458 Key West; (305) 289-6027 Marathon; and (305)852-7145 Plantation Key

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Kevin Madok, announced his office would resume limited marriage license services effective Mar 30. The Monroe County Clerk of

The services will be limited to Monroe County residents and will only be offered at the Marathon Clerk’s Office, 3117 Overseas Highway, Marathon, Florida by appointment only. We continue to be unable to conduct marriage ceremonies due to the requirement of social distancing. For an appointment you must call (305) 289-6347. Unfortunately, we remain unable to issue marriage licenses out of our Key West and Plantation Key locations at this time.

LIBRARIES

Monroe County: As of March 22, 2020 the Monroe County Library System branches are closed to in-person visits until April 6. Library staff will be available by telephone Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for reference, renewal of material, and assistance for new users in the creation of an E-Library card. The E-Library card will allow users access the library system’s digital collection and electronic resources. The “Ask-a-Librarian“ service will be expanded to provide reference services via chat and email. Librarians will provide, using the branch’s respective Facebook Live and website pages, daily virtual programming such as story time, book talk on our digital collection, and training sessions on our digital resources. Drop boxes will remain open at all locations and late fees will be suspended. Contact your local branch library or visit the library website at www.keyslibraries.org for additional links and information.

FERRY TERMINAL (CITY OF KEY WEST)

City of Key West: Beginning Tuesday March 17 the City will no longer be accepting arriving passengers at the Key West Ferry Terminal.

NON-ESSENTIAL MEDICAL SERVICES

Statewide: As of March 20, by executive order of the Governor of Florida, all hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the State of Florida are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patient’s immediate health, safety, or wellbeing at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition. Accordingly, all health care practitioners licensed in the State of Florida, including dentists, shall immediately cease performing these elective services. Examples of procedures to delay may include, but are not limited to, some endoscopy, most cataract and lens surgeries, non-urgent spine and orthopedic procedures, and cosmetic procedures. Permissible procedures include, but may not be limited to, removal of a cancerous tumors, transplants, limb-threatening vascular surgeries, trauma-related procedures, and dental care related to the relief of pain and management of infection.

NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL & COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES

City of Key West: As of 5:00 pm March 23, all non-essential retail and commercial establishments were ordered to cease operations. All essential establishments are listed in this directive. The directive also urges employers to utilize all reasonable measures to allow employees to work remotely whenever possible. The directive does not limit the number of people present at a religious service. But people attending such services are urged to practice social distancing such as keeping six feet between each other and limiting group size to less than ten people.

Monroe County: Gov. DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-91, which places the entire state of Florida under the “Safer at Home” initiative. This order, which has been implemented in Monroe, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties since Monday, March 30, states that all persons within the state of Florida shall limit the time spent outside their home to only essential activities.

This order still allows people to take care of pets and engage in outdoor recreational activities, as long as social distancing is observed. Senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Any business capable of providing delivery, or curbside service is encouraged to do so.

Click here to learn what Monroe County means by “essential services:

PROTECTIVE MEASURES FOR “ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES”

The City of Key West issued a new directive for “essential businesses”: B

Beginning midnight, April 7, 2020, all essential businesses shall:

Limit capacity and monitor entrances and exits to reduce maximum occupancy load by 50 percent.

Businesses that have multiple entrances and exits shall establish a protocol of entrance and exit points only.

Provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers for use by customers and employees, subject to the availability of supplies.

Provide disinfecting wipes at points of entrance, cash registers, and other appropriate locations. As an alternative, essential businesses shall designate staff responsible for disinfecting cars, shopping baskets, point of sales terminals and other areas as frequently as possible.

Implement procedures to ensure that both employees and customers remain at least six feet apart at all times. This can be accomplished with marking floors and other visible systems.

Close all salad bars and other self-serve food station.

Refrain from distributing free samples or conducting tastings.

All employees and customers of any essential business where ten or more people congregate shall be required to wear a form of covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the business. Examples of such businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, food distribution points and hardware stores. These coverings may include face masks a homemade mask or other cloth covering such as a scarf or bandana. In addition, employers are strongly urged to implement policies for employees to use other protective equipment like gloves.

The requirements of the directive shall not apply to any outdoor activity, except for persons providing delivery services.

In addition, the directive orders any person who has been diagnosed, or is reasonably believed to have been infected with COVID-19 shall separate themselves from all individuals who are not infected to present the possible spread of the disease.

Monroe County has adopted similar measures commencing Wednesday April 8. For more information on the new regulations CLICK HERE.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES

City of Key West: The City of Key West is requesting that any business with the City be conducted remotely.

For building permits:

Contact blg@cityofkeywest-fl.gov

Find the eTrakit instructions on the City’s website under the building department

Submit electronically at: http://etrakit.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/etrakit/

Walk through Wednesdays have been temporarily suspended.

Monroe County: Beginning Monday, March 23rd until further notice, Monroe County permitting and all in-office operations will be closed (for at least 14 days). The public may call or email the staff, so staff can continue to work on items that do not require in-office work. Contractor Licensing is continuing via email and phones. Code Compliance and Planning are continuing operating certain services via email and phones. All essential services, like solid waste, social services, animal control, and emergency management, will continue to operate. Please visit www.monroecounty-FL.gov to view department contact information.