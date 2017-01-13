Commissioners Jimmy Weekley, Richard Payne and Sam Kaufman proclaimed January 21st Women’s March on Duval Day during last week’s City Commission meeting.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognizes the inherent dignity and equal and unalienable rights of all members of the human family as the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world,” reads the proclamation.

The march is the local manifestation in support of a planned march on Washington the protection of women’s rights, safety, and health. The Women’s March on Washington is aimed at sending a message to the new administration and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.

“We come together today and everyday as One Human Family to protect our constitutional right and pledge to continue to fight for equality for all citizens,” says the Key West proclamation.

The Duval march begins at the Southernmost Beach at 2 p.m. on January 21st, proceeding down Duval Street to Mallory Square.