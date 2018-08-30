Woman’s Body Discovered in Islamorada

The body of Teresa Ann Hart, 56, who lived aboard a boat in Islamorada, was found in the bayside waters around mile marker 83.5 off Islamorada this afternoon.

Sheriff’s Office detectives reported no signs of foul play.

Hart’s body was found by a group of people out diving for lobsters about 12:30 p.m on Thursday August 30th.

An autopsy is scheduled.

The death remains under investigation.