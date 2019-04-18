Womankind celebrates National Women’s Health Week with Free “Medical Mingle,” an informal meet-and-greet luncheon

In honor of this year’s National Women’s Health Week, Womankind, a Key West medical center that provides high-quality family planning and primary health care to people of all income levels, is hosting a free “Medical Mingle” gathering on Monday, May 13 from 12:00pm – 1:00pm at the center’s 1511 Truman Avenue location. The informal meet-and-greet luncheon both celebrates Key West professionals who support women’s health and invites local women to learn about the many programs and services offered by them and meet the friendly faces behind them.

This year’s annual National Women’s Health Week kicks off on Mother’s Day, May 12 and is celebrated through May 18, 2018. Led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health, the week serves as a reminder for women to make their health a priority and build positive health habits for life.

To reserve your spot, contact Executive Director Cali Roberts at 305-320-0608 or visit WomankindKeyWest.com. Womankind is located at 1511 Truman Avenue, across the street from Bayview Park, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm.