Woman Threatens to Kill Bar Owner & Blow Up Deputy

Aug 272018
 

A 36-year-old Marathon woman was arrested early Sunday after throwing a beer bottle at someone and threatening to blow up a deputy.

According to reports, Harolind Michel Jimenez was at the Brass Monkey bar in Marathon causing a scene and threatening to kill the bar owner. She also threw a beer bottle at him that missed and shattered on the floor.

When deputies arrived, Jimenez was refusing to leave the bar and was arguing with the owner. She shoved him in the chest, and he responded by punching her in the face.

While in custody, Jimenez threatened Deputy Maleta by saying she would have her brother “blow him up” and would also have her father kill him. The deputy asked Jimenez how she planned on doing that, but she did not elaborate.

Harolind Michel Jimenez was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of battery and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Note: Information in the crime report is provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

 

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
