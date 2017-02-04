An Islamorada woman was arrested today for kidnapping her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend. During the attack, she threatened the woman with a knife, gagging her and tying a rope around her neck.

The incident took place January 27th. 51 year old Laura Bauler reportedly entered the victim’s residence on Parker Drive without permission. The victim was in bed at 11:45 p.m. when Bauler allegedly forced her out of bed at knifepoint. The victim states Bauler then tied a kitchen towel over her mouth and tied a rope around her neck, all the time threatening to kill her with the knife she was holding.

Bauler reportedly drove the victim to the Key Lantern Motel, where she was staying. The victim states, she forced her into a closet, then later into a bathtub. The victim said, once in the bathtub, Bauler ordered her to take off her clothes.

Once the victim was nude, Bauler reportedly forced her to go outside. The victim, once outside, began to run away and scream for help. Bauler caught up with her, tackling her to the ground. They were reportedly fighting on the ground when a couple who lived next door intervened. The couple stated they pulled Bauler off of the victim and took the victim into their residence. Bauler fled the scene.

When Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at 1:22 a.m., the victim explained that she is now living with Bauler’s ex-boyfriend and she believes that is why the attack took place.

Bauler’s was arrested and booked into jail today [Saturday, Feb 4th] on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, kidnapping and burglary. Bond is set at $145,000.00.

Note: The information in the above article was provided by local law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.