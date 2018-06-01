by Amber Nolan…….

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night after jumping from a second-floor home in an effort to evade deputies.

According to reports, Sgt. Paul Bean responded to a call on the 30 block of Dolphin Road in Key Largo at 8 p.m., where a man told him that a woman was having a “crack-oriented emergency” and was causing a disturbance. When he and Deputy Tommy Durham were attempting to enter the house, the man stated that the woman, later identified as Tracy Marie Curley, had jumped off the second floor and was attempting to flee.

Sgt. Bean saw Curley running down the street and ordered her to stop but she continued to flee until apprehended. She attempted to pull away from officers, was yelling expletives and tried to head-butt Sgt. Bean in the face. She also began kicking the inside of Sgt. Bean’s patrol car, so officers then used a Hobble restraint on her.

Neither she nor deputies suffered any serious injuries. The male witness stated that he had been trying to get Curley into a drug rehabilitation program, and that she had ingested illegal drugs that day, became increasingly violent, and was breaking things in his home.

Tracy Marie Curley was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Curley was taken to jail.

Information in this report comes from local law enforcement agencies. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. We will continue to update this story as it unfolds.