A Ft. Myers woman visiting Marathon was arrested on Saturday, June 30, after she allegedly left her child at a hotel bar and then proceeded to spit vomit at police deputies.

According to reports, deputies were called to the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Marathon in response to a child separated from her mother, where they found Kimberly Nicole Day, 28, severely intoxicated and holding her 7-year old daughter on the sidewalk. Police said they had to forcibly remove the girl from Day after she tightened her grip so much that it was difficult for the child to breathe. Reports say the girl opened her mouth to try and to air but wasn’t able to.

Deputies removed the girl and grabbed Kimberly’s arm and she started yell and kicked a deputy, so she was taken to the ground. Police said that while on the ground, she forced herself to vomit, lick it up, and spit it at deputies.

Day’s boyfriend told deputies the couple had been fighting all day. He claimed that he had already checked out of the hotel and was going to leave Day and her daughter there while he returned to Fort Myers.



The report also states that she tried to defecate in her hand and stated that said was going to throw the feces at the deputies. She continued to kick, yell, and spit and was placed in leg restraints and given a spit mask.



Day was taken to Fisherman’s Hospital where reports say her mask had to be removed because she continued to vomit. She then spit at the medical personal and threatened them. Day was taken to the Monroe County Detention Center and is being charged with child neglect without bodily harm, resisting an officer with violence, and assault on a law officer.