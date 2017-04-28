Wolves

Wolves were here

when these woods crept

to the precarious edge of town.

How their tails would fly

at each season’s count

pinned on the walls of barns!

So men cleared all their troubles out.

Those dark dens are dooryards now;

the foliage of the wilderness is trimmed;

the last murky swamp, solid ground.

New wolves wait, a more patient breed,

at the other end of the well-trod stairs,

behind the smiles for the cocktail hour,

in proper rooms of barren mien,

along the streets in the glare of noon

and if we look quick,

the mirrors still catch

the ceaseless watch

of their lidless stare.

Kirby Congdon

Kirby Congdon
Kirby Congdon found his calling in the time of the Beat Movement, his poems being published by the New York Times, The New York Herald Tribune and the Christian Science Monitor as well as countless small-press outlets. While influenced by the assertive stance of a new generation in literature, he preferred to set aside the spontaneous approach of his friends and use his work as an exploratory tool in establishing the new identity of his times as well as that of his own maturation. This search was incorporated in 300 works which were compiled in a bibliography by a Dean of the English Department at Long Island University in his retirement and made available in hard-back with an extensive addenda by the literary activists of Presa Press through their skills achieved from the University of Michigan and their own experience which commands a movement in itself of contemporary literary action.

Congdon’s work in poetry covers innumerable treatments of countless subjects in single poems, long treatments on a subject, and many collections of both serious thought and imagination through not only the poetry but through essays, plays and ruminations. Named the first poet laureate of Key West, he received a standing ovation for his reading honoring this position and was the featured poet in a festival celebrating Frank O’Hara in the New York region. He was also asked to read his work as well as give a talk on the country’s national poet laureate, Richard Wilbur, at a seminar honoring that man. Currently, Congdon is working on an autobiography and a collection of complete poems.
