From following everything about this island I thought the battle was over and it never belonged to Florida , so any sale of it was illegal. From what has been shown it is federal land. As to the people living on it , no proof has been shown as to who is trashing it. Yes likely some of the homeless just might be trashing it but lets not ignore that trash falls of boats every day and can end up on land. Been on dozens of sunset cruses and yes accidents do happen and food and cups fall into the water.
I do hope this ownership issue comes to an end and perhaps as federal land it could be a solution to a much wanted nude beach. Proof that a nude beach is safe can be seen at Haulover beach. This could increase tourism and bring in major dollars and be out of sight to non nudist.
No matter how rich Berstein is the simple fact is this is not his island and never will be. Would rather see it remain as it is than see another sunset key for the rich.
And before the county arrests anyone it best figure out who owns it.
Sure if anyone on the warrants list is found on it then do your job and arrest them. Most living on that island are homeless because of the low wages paid in KW. It has been this way for many years with the boats around it. And on each visit we see even more boats. Just maybe they are part of the trash issue.