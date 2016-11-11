FOR A ONE TIME CONTRIBUTION:
FOR A MONTHLY CONTRIBUTION:
Arnaud and Naja Girard, owners and editors of the new, digital, Key West the Newspaper (The Blue Paper) previously reported for the former Key West The Newspaper, Key West’s longest running independent weekly, published by Dennis Reeves Cooper, Ph.D., from January 1994 until November 2012. The Girards are perhaps best known for their discovery of and extensive research surrounding the US Navy’s 1951 claim of ownership of Wisteria Island but are also responsible for top investigative stories including breaking news coverage of the highly controversial in-custody-death of Charles Eimers on Thanksgiving Day 2013, the catastrophic police tasing of Matthew Shawn Murphy, and the property tax scandal involving Balfour Beatty to name a few. Arnaud and Naja have lived in Key West since 1986.
What a wonderfully uplifting story–especially well-timed. My thanks to to the volunteers, Waste Management, and to the marine salvage boat (Arnaud’s, I presume).
Was this advertised? Next time, I’d like to volunteer or chip in for gas.
Thank you so much for doing and sharing this, Naja.
It was my first time to Wisteria and it is a magical place. The sense of community among the people that regularly use the island is unique and inspiring. These folks really care about each other and the island. They all pitched in and had piles of trash ready for pick up along the beach. A truly beautiful unspoiled place,
Naja and Arnaud, perhaps mostly Naja, are the reason this documentary was able to be filmed. But for them, today, Wisteria Island would look like its near neighbor Tank Key, er, Sunset Key.
How that came about was Naja dug up dried bones of legal histories of Wisteria Island indicating that maybe the US Government still owned it, and the blue paper kept publishing that, as Naja kept digging, and finally she convinced the U.S. Bureau of Land Management that the U.S. Government probably, actually, did own Wisteria, and BLM staked its claim to Wisteria.
That really freaked up the alleged owner-developer’s plans – that would be Roger Bernstein and family, partnered with the Walsh family, who own Sunset Key – to turn Wisteria into Sunset Key Deux. So, Roger took it to federal court and he didn’t like how that turned out. So far. And, here we are, still kinda in limbo, since the federal court only said Roger had waited way too long to bring his lawsuit, and who actually owns Wisteria the federal court did not say. Yet.
I will add this bit of woo woo.
Back when Naja was digging up the bones in the graves in the title history, and the digging was getting rough, I had a dream in which I was told to tell Naja to keep digging, there was more to find, and I told her about the dream and she kept digging. Along the way, it is said, Roger Bernstein labeled Naja witch, which, when I told Naja that, she seemed to really like, and she cackled just like a witch.