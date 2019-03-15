Hurricane evacuation safety concerns has led a group of Lower Keys residents to sponsor an April 4th community workshop.

Friends of the Lower Keys (FOLKs) has invited Jonathon Rizzo, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service and Martin Senterfitt, Monroe County’s Emergency Management Coordinator to participate in the workshop.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6 pm at the Sugarloaf Fire Station, 17097 Overseas Highway, Sugarloaf Shores, FL.

Mr. Rizzo will be making a presentation entitled: “Why the Weatherman Worries: The unpredictability of rapid intensification hurricanes in the Florida Keys.”

Mr. Senterfitt will speak on Emergency Management in the face of rapid intensification storms.

“The vulnerability of Keys residents to rapid intensification storms – and forecasters’ inability to predict them – is a matter of concern for all of us. We fear that some residents may have assumed that because forecasters’ ability to track the paths of hurricanes has improved, there is also an improved ability to predict the rapid intensification of these storms. Sadly, this assumption is contradicted by the forecasters themselves, who disclaim the ability to reliably predict when and if a hurricane will intensify. Even more sadly, this faulty assumption could prove dangerous for many,” said Ann Olsen, speaking on behalf of FOLKs.

The group invites the public and elected officials to attend the science based workshop which will include a Q&A period.

For more information about Friends of the Lower Keys (FOLKs) visit www.friendsofthelowerkeys.org