If only a few people could take off their “officials” hats and look at Wisteria Island through a regular citizenss eyes, I think they would have a very different opinion and even a love for Wisteria Isand. If only every old time local could see Wisteria as it truly is, and NOT how a very few are trying to portray it. I have participated in clean ups in the past and have met some of the nicest, down-to-earth, GOOD people while on the island. I am afraid Roger Bernstein will never give up on developing the island. He has way too much time invested, and I can not even imagine how much money he has spent on attorneys over the years. In the end, it is all about the money to him. There are certainly no more safety concerns spending time on Wisteria, than in Key West and other islands in the Keys. In fact it is probably much safe, and certainly more tranquil!
Though a spoil island, Wisteria is a simple, beautiful island of yesteryear. It may be the only green space we have left. The 33 acre peoples park has been shanghaied, paved, and a amphitheater built for tourists and the tourism industry. And last week we learned through the Blue Paper that the old Hawk Missile sight off Flagler is likely to be developed in some way. What’s so wrong with green space? Let’s figure out how we can save this last little vestige of old time Key West for LOCALS to enjoy.
Once the Sheriff’s Department lies about finding “wanted” people on the island they’ve lost all credibility with me. Why can’t we just leave the people who now enjoy the island alone? I didn’t see anything in the video warranting closing the island off to locals. Those who run this island have always sided with and bent over backwards for rich, greedy developers and it appears this is headed in that same direction.