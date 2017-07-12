A 39 year old Key West man is in jail after he was allegedly caught with a large amount of cocaine hidden in a “Cookie Monster” doll.

Deputy Orey Swilley was parked at 14th Street and U.S. One in Marathon just after midnight Wednesday when he spotted a black Dodge passenger car drive past. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Becky Herrin, the reason for the stop was that the license plate was obscured and the tint on the windows of the car was so dark he couldn’t see who was inside. Deputy Swilley pulled the car over at 73rd Street. Inside he found Camus McNair.

Herrin says Deputy Swilley could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car when McNair rolled down his window. He then searched the vehicle finding a backpack. Inside the backpack was a blue “Cookie Monster” doll. Deputy Swilley noticed the doll seemed to weigh more than it should have. When he took a closer look he found a slit cut in the doll and inside the doll the Deputy reportedly found two packages containing a total of 314 grams of cocaine.

Paperwork found inside the backpack indicated the backpack belonged to McNair.

McNair was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine.

~~~~~

NOTE: Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.