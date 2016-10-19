A man wanted in Tennessee for interference with child custody has armed himself and is barricaded inside a Marathon home.

There is no one in the house with 25 year old Chris Cox and no other members of the public are endangered by the ongoing situation. Sheriff’s deputies first responded to the home at 898 50th Street, gulf side in Marathon at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Cox barricaded himself inside the house when they arrived and refused to come out. He has a handgun and at several times during the course of the incident he has held the gun to his head, threatening to shoot himself.

Hostage negotiators responded to the scene and have been in contact with Cox on and off through the night. Initially, some people living close to the house were evacuated to a safer location, but they have since been allowed to return to their homes and are being kept safe.

The Sheriff reports the ultimate goal: get Cox to come out of the house peacefully, with no injuries to him or to anyone else.