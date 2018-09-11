Volunteer at Reef Relief’s International Coastal Cleanup Day Site

The International Coastal Cleanup is this Saturday, September 15th from 9:00am- 11:00am. Reef Relief will be cleaning Boca Chica Beach and the road around it. There is plenty of debris that needs to be cleaned up and we need all the help we can get.

Please wear closed toe shoes that you don’t mind getting wet, water, and sun protection. Meet up is at the end of the Boca Chica Road near the barricades.

For more information: email: reefrelief@gmail.com, call (305) 294-3100 or visit reefrelief.org/

~~~~~

Reef Relief is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving and protecting our coral reef ecosystem. Check us out at reefrelief.org