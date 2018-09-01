{VIDEO} Woman Goes Into Labor on Cruise; Is Medevaced Off Ship

The Coast Guard medevaced a pregnant 36-year-old woman from the cruise ship, Carnival Glory, approximately 109 miles southwest of Key West on Friday.
Coast Guard Key West received a medevac request from the Carnival Glory around 11:22 p.m. for a pregnant woman who went into labor aboard the ship. At the time, Carnival Glory was on a seven night Caribbean cruise that was on its way back to Miami from Cozumel, Mexico.
A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter arrived on scene and the crew hoisted the woman and transported her to local emergency medical services who then took her to Lower Keys Medical Center.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
