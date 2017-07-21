by John Donnelly…….
Being scolded and threatened by individuals visiting the Florida Keys with their large vehicles and trailers, as they create traffic jams and dangerous driving conditions for the citizens that live here; because we’ve asked our County Commissioners to decrease their destructive impact, via the creation of a “toll road” for entry onto our islands, identifies a certain type of contempt, insensitivity and indifference for the safety and basic needs of Monroe County residents.
Intrusions from the vehicular invasion that’s upon us, has resulted in increased deaths, injuries and property damage in Monroe County. The regular stream of litter and pollutants deposited by visitors on our roads and waterways has reached epidemic proportions. Civic minded citizens living here, have been forced to routinely pick up extensive fields of debris strewn along our shorelines and roadways by reckless visitors to our islands, in an attempt to stave off the more “toxic infestations” resultant from lethal waste and poisonous chemical disposal.
The quality of life we sought via the monetary investments we made when purchasing our homes, has been eroded and destroyed by unrestricted and excessive vehicle congestion, which has intruded into every facet of our lives, destabilizing and darkening our normal routines.
Reasonable and responsible leadership from those in positions of governance; requires immediate action that will maintain our infrastructure and protect our reefs, while safeguarding our waterways and fragile aquatic ecosystem; so that the people who live here are not ruined and crippled by the unrelenting onslaught of nonresident conveyances. Coalescing with forces that are destroying our neighborhoods and communities, identifies a particular type of callousness not usually exhibited by “democratically elected officials”, entrusted to safeguard and represent the best interests of their constituents.
A recent headline addressing the barbaric conduct of some mainland visitors we’ve welcomed into our communities: “Men hog-tie 3 endangered Key deer, put one in the trunk” and “One of the 3 hog-tied Florida Keys deer must be euthanized”.
Inviting cruelty and killing into our island communities and neighborhoods via a never-ending stream of traffic bearing poachers and garbage heaving litterers, illustrates a reckless incompetence and callousness by those charged with protecting our health and well-being.
Along with chronic “resource violators” routinely coming done to the Keys to pilfer and kill undersized and endangered sea life; there are the innocuous “day trippers” tossing lighted cigarette butts, dirty diapers, cans, bottles and fast food wrappers from their moving vehicles.
I pay many Miami-Dade County tolls going to and coming from the Miami VA, every time I seek treatment for my combat wounds. Vacationers can most assuredly pay “one” Monroe County toll to offset the infrastructure and environmental expenses we’re subjected to, in order to keep and maintain the structures and services these visitors seek and enjoy on our islands.
I agree totally with this concept. This is not to say that visitors are responsible for all the trashing of the environment because I have no doubt that residents contribute as well, but at least there will be money designated specifically for trash removal. Improper disposal of trash has been a perennial problem, and only recently has there been more than one effort to address that problem. RV resorts and vacation rentals also accomodate many people who frankly don’t give a damn about wildlife and the environment. I have witnessed this personally.
Full-time residents can be issued car stickers linked to their home address to enable them to pass toll free, but investors, many of whom are snowbirds since they generally rent their homes when they aren’t using them, and visitors would have to pay a toll to enter and leave the Keys. Provisions can be made for routine commercial traffic (that with a history of regular entry/exit) – Winn Dixie trucks, postal service trucks, etc.
The environment of the Florida Keys is extremely fragile as the waters are affected by the pollution in Florida Bay as well as local toxic pollution and trash, and the lands suffer toxic pollution of vehicles leaking fluids and deliberate improper disposal of trash by uncaring people. For years, only one small group worked to keep the environment clean, and now, a few more are doing it, but none can keep up with the polluters. It is definitely time to address this issue.
Keysmiata,
So glad for your comment with its comprehensive solution and method for application. The brilliance and simplicity of your plan is “spot on”.
It will benefit residents and visitors alike. Maintaining and improving our infrastructure, while increasing the beauty and environmental splendor of our islands for those seeking a vacation or respite from city life “stressors”.
Sincerely appreciative your input. The solutions and answers you bring to the table are invaluable.
Thank you again.
Blessings & Respect…
Thank you John and KeysMiata. Your messages here relate well to the discussion that former KW City Commissioner Bethel has opened up regarding the use of TDC funds. These tourist-supplied dollars are being used primarily to advertise the Keys to the rest of the world
A very small portion of those dollars today go towards maintaining and enhancing the infrastructure that made the Keys the treasure that it is — or once was.
I hope that the Blue Paper will encourage its readers to coalesce around a movement to address the future of our beloved Keys, as they have already done with things like preservation of Wisteria Island and Key West Harbor, public safety and affordability, among others.
When we moved from Key West two years ago, we left a piece of our hearts there. We want to continue to visit the places we knew and they people we came to know and love. We’re just not sure that we’ll able to visit very often, or will even want to.
The governments who (should?) control where the TDC money gets spent continue to dole out large amounts of it right back to the TDC.
We often call the Keys paradise. If we build it and maintain it, they (the visitors) will come. Time for a product refresh.
Who will do it?
Bob & Janet Kelly
Whiskey Creek, FL
Bob & Janet @ kwshoes,
So beautifully written and laid out. Thank you so very much. I appreciate your comment and words of wisdom. They go a long way in bringing attention to an area of concern that has reached its “Tipping Point”.
I am aware of former City Commissioner Bethel advancing the idea of TDC funds being used to preserve our infrastructure and environmentally sensitive islands from further destruction. I support and stand with him 100%. It’s extremely refreshing to have a former Commissioner come out and identify a serious matter of concern, while offering a solution that will alleviate the suffering our residents are forced to deal with.
As you alluded to, it’s really a matter of common sense and survival. If we continue to allow our Islands to be torn to shreds and toxically polluted; we will have placed our own necks into a noose for the executioner to have his way with us; as our homes and land are turned into a vast “wasteland”.
I’m deeply grateful for your contribution to the discussion. Perhaps a coalescing of the powers that be, will make their voices heard and began to responsibly work together and spare us an unholy end. The luxury of time is no longer upon us. Corrective action must be taken, if we want to live with some semblance of peace and harmony within our homes, neighborhoods and communities.
Again, my sincerest thanks and appreciation for your valuable insights.
Blessings & Respect, Always…
John emailed this column to the County Commissioners and a few others, including myself. I answered him with a comment to “reply all”:
Hear, hear , John! I’d forgotten about the various tolls I pay when I drive to the Miami VA for my own disabled veteran treatments. Please, Commissioners, spend the money wisely.
Mayor George Neugent, I am glad to report, answered thus:
Richard & John,
I wanted to Thank both of you: John, for your excellent letter which articulates several salient points that accurately point out why it’s the least they could pay.
And, to Richard for pointing out, even our Vets have to pay a Toll to visit the VA for treatment in Dade County.
……….
Kind regards to both.
Sincerely,
George Neugent
I am glad it seems we have someone on the Commission receptive to your plea, John. Since the email is public record, I am not betraying a confidence here. Thank, you, Mayor Neugent.
Helena aka Miata, I like your trying to get the investors to pay. One way would be only to give the passes to those homesteaded here. BUT: that screws the renters who are legitimate residents. Any ideas how to be fair to them?