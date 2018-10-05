Upper Keys BPW to Host Non-Partisan Political Forum

The Upper Keys Century Business and Professional Women will host a non-partisan political forum at the Whale Harbor Restaurant & Marina Harbor Events in Islamorada, Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Join us beginning at 5:30pm for networking, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

The Upper Keys BPW has been organizing political forums for over thirty years, beginning in 1986. Taking a non-partisan approach, the organizing committee invites all candidates to participate and will be preparing questions based on suggestions from the community and their own research.

Tickets are $25 in advance at upperkeysbpw.org and $35 at the door. The forum will begin promptly at 6:00.

For more information, please contact Gina Boilini, (305) 587-1085 or Ilya Chapman, 305-998-8348 or email bpwpoliticalforum@gmail.com