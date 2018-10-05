Upper Keys BPW to Host Non-Partisan Political Forum

Oct 052018
 

The Upper Keys Century Business and Professional Women will host a non-partisan political forum at the Whale Harbor Restaurant & Marina Harbor Events in Islamorada, Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Join us beginning at 5:30pm for networking, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

The Upper Keys BPW has been organizing political forums for over thirty years, beginning in 1986. Taking a non-partisan approach, the organizing committee invites all candidates to participate and will be preparing questions based on suggestions from the community and their own research.

Tickets are $25 in advance at upperkeysbpw.org and $35 at the door. The forum will begin promptly at 6:00.

For more information, please contact Gina Boilini, (305) 587-1085 or Ilya Chapman, 305-998-8348 or email bpwpoliticalforum@gmail.com

 

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 October 5, 2018  Posted by at 2:43 pm Election, Islamorada, Special Events  Add comments

