In Monroe County, almost HALF of school aged children come from families who don’t earn enough money to afford their basic necessities. Many of them begin the school year without school supplies such as paper, pencils, backpacks, and notebooks. UWFK’s “Stuff the Bus” program provides school supplies for these children, ensuring they have the resources to succeed academically.

Every dollar collected for “Stuff the Bus” goes directly toward purchasing supplies. Working closely with each Monroe County school, UWFK will purchase the supplies most needed by students and allows UWFK to expand beyond backpacks, paper and crayons to include important educational devices like graphing calculators and other digital equipment students cannot always afford.

Donations may be made before August 24:

· online at KeysUnitedWay.org by clicking on the red Donate button

· through electronic Amazon gift cards emailed to admin@keysunitedway.org

· checks or physical Amazon gift cards mailed to PO Box 2143 Key West, FL 33045

· Purchase “Tools for Schools” gift cards at Publix checkout counters

· Make a monetary donation at collection boxes in local participating businesses

All donations will support our efforts to ensure Monroe County students have the supplies needed for a successful school year.