Due to the generous contributions of friends and supporters around the nation, UWFK is currently investing $397,700 in direct aid for hurricane recovery efforts throughout Monroe County.

In the weeks immediately following the storm, UWFK has distributed over $20,000 in direct aid in the form of store gift cards and cleaning supplies and tools. $52,700 in emergency “mini-grants” were also disbursed to eight local, established partner nonprofits directly serving individuals and families impacted by the storm. Additionally, $45,000 was dedicated towards hotel rooms to assist residents in the Upper Keys without housing due to Irma related damages to their homes.

This week, UWFK will allocate another $80,000 in additional “mini-grants” to sixteen previously vetted partner agencies, including Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, Burton Memorial Church, Southernmost Boys & Girls Clubs, KAIR, Star of the Sea Mission Outreach, and many others. Further, an application for an additional $100,000 worth of funding is open to any human service nonprofit engaged in hurricane recovery and rebuilding efforts at http://www.keysunitedway.org/uwfk-mini-grants-hurricane-irma-relief. There is also a link to the application on the UWFK homepage.

The UWFK Board of Directors has committed another $100,000 for direct aid and case management to assist families and individuals struggling with the effects of the storm, in managed in partnership with local organizations including Catholic Charities, KAIR, and FKOC.

With support from generous friends and neighbors, UWFK is helping rebuild our community. The rebuilding effort will focus beyond the immediate impact to serve mid and long-term recovery needs in the Keys. This is part of United Way’s ongoing work to support community rebuilding, a role played after first responders’ work is done.

Local United Way of the Florida Keys funding for nonprofit partnerships and our work serving Keys residents comes from donations accepted year-round. If you would like to make a donation, you can access our online giving portal by clicking the “Donate” button at http://www.keysunitedway.org. Thank you for helping us be the leader in community caring!

