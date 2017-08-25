Trump rolling back safeguards affecting water, air and pesticides

Shutting out science and health experts in favor of industry and politics

Trump disbanded a federal panel created to advise policymakers and the private sector on how to plan for climate change.

– Meanwhile, Ryan Zinke’s Interior Department is quietly breaking up a scientific group established to advise him on climate change, with its website now referring to it in past tense.

– Chemical industry campaign supporters of EPA’s Scott Pruitt are happy that he is weakening rules governing the toxic chemical review process – but environmental groups are suing.

– Pruitt is directing all grant requests to a Trump political appointee, trading scientific and institutional knowledge for politics and cronyism for polluters.

– After stonewalling by the Administration, top Senate Democrats asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate Trump’s appointments at the EPAand CEQ for potential ethics violations.

– California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is suing the EPA for failing to provide records that could expose Pruitt for violating ethics laws.

Sign up today for EDF ICYMI, and we’ll keep you informed about the Trump Administration’s latest efforts to roll back environmental protections.