Trump Inauguration

Jan 132017
 

Dear Editor,

As a yearly visitor to Key West, I understand the Conch Republic’s distance from worries of the Mainland.

Still, I am shocked by the absence of any evidence of protest of the tainted election of an incoming bigot, homophobic, misogynist as President of the US (including all of Florida).

What gives, Key West?

Mindy Brown

Print Friendly
Contributed
The Blue Paper thanks its many contributors.
 January 13, 2017  Posted by at 12:52 am Issue #201, Letter to the Editor  Add comments

  2 Responses to “Trump Inauguration”

  1. keysmiata says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Secession is always on the table.

  2. Dr Geno says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Seeing that you’re from The Mainland, We Don’t need your Cry Baby attitudes down here. If you don’t like the President Elect then join the other winers and crybabies and move to Canada-a. Don’t forget everyone had to put up with the most UNAMERICAN president in the history of the USA 🇺🇸