Jan 132017
Dear Editor,
As a yearly visitor to Key West, I understand the Conch Republic’s distance from worries of the Mainland.
Still, I am shocked by the absence of any evidence of protest of the tainted election of an incoming bigot, homophobic, misogynist as President of the US (including all of Florida).
What gives, Key West?
Mindy Brown
January 13, 2017 Issue #201, Letter to the Editor
Secession is always on the table.
Seeing that you’re from The Mainland, We Don’t need your Cry Baby attitudes down here. If you don’t like the President Elect then join the other winers and crybabies and move to Canada-a. Don’t forget everyone had to put up with the most UNAMERICAN president in the history of the USA 🇺🇸