Trombone Concert April 1 at the Little Room Jazz Club

The Isle of Bones ‘Bones is back for its 12th annual trombone concert. Highlighting three tenor trombones, the group will perform at the Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval Street, on Monday, April 1, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Featuring Joe Dallas, Jr., his father Joe Dallas, Sr., and Harry Schroeder on tenor trombones, the bass trombone slot will be filled by Georges Hemund on baritone sax, which adds a fine soloist to the group. The rhythm section is Mike Emerson, guitar, Gary Rivenson, bass, and Skipper Kripitz, drums.

Most of the musicians are regular players with the Paradise Big Band, which sponsors the concert. Joe Sr. is a regular visitor as trombone soloist.

Trombone quartets go back many years, to Beethoven and beyond. They became popular in the Fifties and Sixties, when the great jazz trombonists J.J. Johnson and Kai Winding put several such groups together. For this concert, all the charts were written by Schroeder for the group; most of them have never been heard before. “There’s a great advantage to writing for people you know, whose playing you’re familiar with,” he says. “That way you can write to their strengths.” The selections include up-tempo swing, Latin rock, blues, an original, and some standards. A feature of the concert will be a tribute to Hurricane Irma.

Since its inception more than a dozen years ago, this Isle of Bones ‘Bones concert has become a local favorite for jazz fans.

Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval Street, on Monday, April 1, from 7:00 to 8:30. Donations at the door.