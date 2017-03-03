Don’t miss the bus! Learn what it takes to become a City of Key West bus driver and earn a starting wage of $15.39 per hour.

The City of Key West is holding a two job fairs to recruit drivers for our transit system. There are full time and part time positions available and training for qualified applicants.

The job fairs will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, March 8th and 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 11th at the Transit Building, 5701 College Road.

Come out and find out how to become part of the transit team! Applications are available on the City’s web site at www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.