A ‘Know your Rights’ informational gathering to provide information on the recent policy changes in the Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitians, including the six month extension will take place on Friday, June 23rd at 5:30 pm at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea in the Klaus Murphy Center, 724 Truman Ave..

In order to provide accurate information from a trusted source, Mr. Peterson St. Philippe, Esq., Managing Attorney from Catholic Legal Services of the Archdiocese of Miami will provide updated information and answer questions concerning the changes and implications of the TPS policy.

Background information:

TPS was granted to Haitians allowing them to come to the United States in order to find physical and economic security following the devastation caused by the 2010 Earthquake. This TPS status has been extended over the years and Haitians who benefited from the policy have worked, built lives and are raising families here in the US. The US government recently rescinded the policy and Haitians who have enjoyed TPS will be required to return to Haiti. Very recently the Secretary of Homeland Security extended the TPS for six months (to January 2018) to allow Haitians time to prepare for their to return to Haiti. As a stipulation to the six month extension, Haitians must re-register with the US Immigration office before July 23rd.

Many people have concerns and questions related to this policy change and its implications. This program being provided on June 23rd will provide solid information and answer questions people may have regarding these changes.