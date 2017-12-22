by Arida Wright © 2017…….
‘Tis The Season
Jesus is the reason
For the season
But once again
Santa takes center stage
So songs of Silent Night
Are used to sell diamonds
On Black Friday
Cyber Monday
So much emphasis on shopping
When many of us
Would rather spend our time worshipping,
Focusing
Singing songs of praises, celebrating
Arms raised
I do not understand
All the emphasis
On a man who is a fictional character
And a real Jesus
Is the reason for the season
This is a time to grow close
Because angels are still singing
Songs of thanksgiving
So don’t get it twisted
Our Savior is to be uplifted
And this year for Christmas
I want to give children
A gift you can’t wrap
And put under a tree
COMPLIMENTS!
And tell them of
The specialness
And the greatness
That lives inside them
The joy of knowing
The privilege of being
A precious child of the King
And on Christmas
His birthday,
We are reminded
Of His divine love
For He came from above
And that allows us here
To have Christmas cheer
And this is why
We go tell it on the mountain
We tell it on our jobs
On our Facebook page
At our church
We tell it with excitement
For this miraculous season
Jesus is the reason