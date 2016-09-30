Dear Editor,

Thursday, August 30th 2016. Florida’s Department of Health in its daily ZIKA reports states: “There are three new non-travel related cases today in Miami-Dade County, one is associated with the Miami-Beach investigation.” “There are 16 new travel related cases today, five in Miami-Dade, three in Palm Beach, two in Broward, two in Orange, one in Polk and three involving pregnant women.”

It is astonishing and shameful that some folks are so hysterically opposed to the use of all safe and effective methods to keep ZIKA and Dengue out of our community.

These folks caterwaul and claim that Oxitec’s efforts to educate the public are in some fashion improper. That claim is the zenith of hypocrisy given that the anti GMO folks operate a number of different FaceBook groups that specifically deny access to anyone who expresses support for the use of GMO.

For all of the ripping of bodices, tearing of hair, and shrill speech, it all boils down to simple fact. That fact is that the anti GMO crowd is trying to deny Monroe County a safe and effective method of keeping mosquito born disease the hell out of the Keys. The anti GMO crowd deserves the sobriquet… “The Save the Skeeter Squad.” Their clarion call is SOS SOS SOS…Save Our Skeeters!

Walter Lagraves

Big Pine Key