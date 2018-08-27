The Primary is Tomorrow and Early Voting Numbers Are Up

Early voting for the primary election closed August 25 and it yielded a healthy voter turnout. The Supervisor of Elections’ office announced that 19.2 percent of registered voters have already cast ballots by mail or through early voting.

This year saw 2,885 earlier voters, up from 2016 (2,638 early voters) and 2014 (1,783 early voters). Mail in votes for 2018 totaled 7,277 – up from 2014 when it was 6,003 but down slightly from 2016 when mail in votes totaled 7,983.

As of August 27, in Monroe County there are 17,179 registered Democratic voters, 20,079 Republican voters, and 15,177 other registered voters.

The primary election is tomorrow, August 28, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After the polls close, the candidates and the public will meet at the Harvey Government Center in Key West as the results are announced.

The general election is November 6.

For more information about this year’s candidates and where to vote, visit the Supervisor of Elections’ website. Additional information and videos of candidate forums can be found on Hometown! Key West.