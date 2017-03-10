‘THE HOOD?!!’

One evening an individual asked me

“What hood you from?” I replied HOOD?!!!!!

I am not from no ‘HOOD’ my friend, and I will never be.

I then told him where I was from and where I will always be from.

I am from The Slums I am from The Ghetto I am from from

an experimental project started by our government called,

‘THE PROJECTS’

Where families with little and next to nothing,

Not only raised their own families, they instinctively raised

The Communities Family

In spite of the Worlds situation at that time, we were SHELTERED, PROTECTED, EDUCATED, AND ENCAPSULATED WITH ALL THE LOVE

AND FEAR OF GOD AVAILABLE. And THE FAMILYS DID EXCEEDINGLY WELL

I’M FROM THE ‘MITCHELL PROJECT’

AND FROM THAT GENESIS CAME:

DOCTORS, LAWYERS, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVST, NURSES , TEACHERS, SOLDIERS, SAILORS, MARINES,

BUS DRIVERS, SPORTS ICONS,

EVANGELIST, PREACHERS, LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, JOURNALIST OH! YEA,

LEST I FOR GET FREE LANCE ‘WRITERS’

I have been blessed to travel the world over,

AND THE WORLD HAS PAID THE PLACE I’M FROM THE ‘ULTIMATE COMPLEMENT……….THEY TRY TO BE LIKE US , THEY HAVE A BETTER CHANCE TRYING TO BE LIKE MIKE.

I’M FROM MITCHELL PROJECTS ALWAYS AND FOREVER AND NOTHING CAN EVER CHANGE THAT, THANK YOU GOD.