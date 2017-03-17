

A ‘Pop up’ event of the Key West Film Festival, ‘The Freedom to Marry’ Movie will be shown 8 PM March 28th at the Key West Theater at 512 Eaton St in Key West. ‘The Freedom to Marry’ chronicles the hard work behind victory that led up to the Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. The epic, nail-biting, untold story of how same-sex marriage became law of the land. It is an inspiring tale of how regular people can actually win and how activists can effectively change the minds and laws of the nation.

Several local participants in the Monroe County landmark case, Huntsman v. Heavilin, have maintained personal and working relationships with the subjects of this film and its Director/Producer Eddie Rosenstein and were actively involved in the filming of this stunning documentary while in Washington DC for the SCOTUS hearing in April of 2015.

Plans are for an audience question and answer series with the local Keys residents involved at the conclusion of the showing.