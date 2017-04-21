Dear Editor,

Our Florida Mosquito Control Authority is considering term limiting themselves. I salute them.

However a board member seems to be set on setting the term limits so high that the entire purpose of term limiting would be nullified.

A member is suggesting that terms be limited to a total of 16 years…16 years. That is just too darned long.

The President of the United States is limited to 8 years in office. That’s enough. In Florida our Governor is limited to 8 years in office. That’s enough.

Our State House members area limited to four consecutive terms 2 year terms (8 years) but can run again after sitting out one election.

Our State Senators are generally limited to 2 4 year terms.

Those who argue against term limits or extended term limits claim that the learning curve in public office requires extended service so as permit officials to become knowledgeable.

Friends…it strikes me that the candidate who wins has shown that he/she has a pretty solid base of information on the issues and plans as to how to best serve and be a problem solver.

By the end 6 months a newbie elected official certainly knows where the restrooms are. He or she knows where the parking spaces are, knows what the issues are, and has developed ideas as to how to address the issues. He/she has forged relationships with other officials and is off and running working on solving the problems that he/she promised to solve.

Think about it. It takes only about a year and half or so to earn a masters degree. We would expect that a newly elected official would have demonstrated ability and knowledge commensurate with a baccalaureate degree in order to get elected.

It only takes 4 years to graduate from our military academy’s as an officer. Many civilians earn a baccalaureate degree in 3 years or less.

Those who argue against term limits, or for extended term limits, also argue that limits will result in the loss of “institutional knowledge.” That argument is specious.

All too often “institutional knowledge” is nothing more than cozy relationships with persons who serve special interests. With term limits those special interests will be more often confronted with fresh new faces…skeptical faces, faces that are not interested in making public service a career. All too often “institutional knowledge” results in a jaded outlook, going along to get along.

We need term limits. 8 years is enough.

Please take just a second and let the Bug Board know how you feel: The Chair is Phil Goodman email him at:pgoodman@keysmosquito.org. You can make a difference.

Walter Lagraves

Big Pine Key