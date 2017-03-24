A film forum sponsored by the Tennessee Williams Exhibit as part of its annual Birthday Celebration for the playwright is set for Monday, March 27 at the Tropic Cinema. A champagne reception will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m., followed by the forum scheduled from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Discussion will be led by Shirrel Rhoades, local film critic and publisher, and will focus on Williams’ ties with Hollywood and his foray into screenwriting, with particular attention given to three of his films recently shown at the Tropic Cinema: “A Street Car Named Desire,” the 1951 film adapted from the play that won Williams his first Pulitzer Prize; “The Rose Tattoo,” filmed in Key West in 1954 and based on the Broadway play that won Williams a Tony; and “The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond, a 2008 independent film based on Williams long forgotten 1957 screenplay. Tickets are available at the Tropic Cinema. For more information, contact Dennis Beaver at 305-294-3121.