Teenager Dies After Being Struck by Boat Propeller

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old Fort Myers boy was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island Sunday afternoon after he was struck by a boat propeller in Lower Keys waters.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident about 12:30 p.m.

The boy was struck in the head by a boat propeller.

The incident occurred in or near Kemp Channel on the bayside. Kemp Channel is the body of water separating Cudjoe Key and Summerland Key.

The boy was taken to Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key to waiting paramedics.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officers were also on scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Trauma Star helicopter was called and then cancelled due to the boy going into cardiac arrest. The helicopter was placed on stand-by.

The boy was taken to the hospital on Stock Island.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in investigating the incident.