‘Taste of Key West 2019’ at Mallory Square Monday, April 15th!

People eager to savor the flavors of the multifaceted Florida Keys can do so at the 24th annual ‘Taste of Key West’, a tempting tasting set for 6-9 p.m. Monday, April 15.

The eclectic feast takes place at Mallory Square, the waterfront home of Key West’s world-renowned nightly Sunset Celebration. Foodies can stroll edibles and drinkables, including seafood, tropical and Caribbean flavors, European dishes, vegetarian offerings and desserts and buy tickets based upon what looks best.

“Two years ago the unavailability of Truman Waterfront, our venue for many years, was a blessing in disguise,” noted Scott Pridgen, Executive Director of A.H. of Monroe County, which stages the 3-hour festival of food and drink. “It forced us to re-invent the event and it became our fresh start for something so full of on-the-spot offerings!”

The open-air event promises a bounty of beverage and palate-pleasing plates. Restaurants and food vendors from across the Lower Keys and Key West donate their staffs’ time and extraordinary culinary talents to create delectable small plates.

In addition to the scrumptious food, libations are free-flowing throughout the event. A selection of wines from across the globe are provided by Republic National Distributing Company. Connoisseurs can expect to be wowed with vintages from vineyards and wineries. If wine is not up your alley, no worries — a vast selection of beers is also offered.

In addition, a kids’ zone is planned to entertain young attendees.

General admission is free. Food/beverage tickets and packages are now available for purchase at www.keystix.com. There, for $25, you can obtain a foodie voucher to be redeemed for a collectible, imprinted wine or print glass and $20 in food/beverage tickets. Other specially-priced packages are also available, including Date Night and Company options.

Money raised helps benefit The SMART Ride 16, the mid-November bike ride from Miami to Key West that annually benefits participating Florida Agencies who specialize in healthcare and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. This year’s Agencies include AH, Pridelines, Broward House, Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Metro Wellness and Community Centers, Miracle of Love, Inc. and Compass Community Center.

‘Taste of Key West’ gates open at 6 p.m. Biking or walking is strongly suggested…for both convenience and to work off those calories!