Summerland Key Doctor Honored for Charity Work

Dr. Michael Sander is a regular donor to Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches and this year, achieved 8-star level donor status with his continued, generous donations. Dr. Sander is an orthodontist who practices on Summerland Key.

Founded in 1957, The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches has been improving the lives of at-risk children through its six Florida locations and programs. The non-profit is credited with helping more than 152,000 children and families in Florida.

