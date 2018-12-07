Summerland Key Doctor Honored for Charity Work

Dec 072018
 

From Left to Right: Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Donor Relations Manager for the South Region Jim Bowman, Dr. Michael Sander, Sander’s daughter, Serena Sander and Sheriff Monroe County Rick Ramsay.

Dr. Michael Sander is a regular donor to Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches and this year, achieved 8-star level donor status with his continued, generous donations. Dr. Sander is an orthodontist who practices on Summerland Key.

Founded in 1957, The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches has been improving the lives of at-risk children through its six Florida locations and programs. The non-profit is credited with helping more than 152,000 children and families in Florida.

For more information about Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches go to www.youthranches.org.

Facebook Comments

Contributed
The Blue Paper thanks its many contributors.
 December 7, 2018  Posted by at 5:43 pm Public Notice  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. See our Privacy Policy here: http://thebluepaper.com/privacy-policy/

Close