“Sub-area policy my behind! I think that local officials need to quit it with the spot zoning, allowing special treatment for some property owners who pay lawyers and consultants to re-write our laws. Why spend all that time going to workshops and meetings, not to mention millions on consultants, to write a new “Comprehensive Plan” if we are just going re-write the law every time some rich developer doesn’t want to follow it and wants more transient rentals?” Enough already! Have you seen the traffic? ~ Anonymous

RESPOND BELOW

See Our Comment Policy