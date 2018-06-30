Stolen Fishing Reel: Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Identifying Suspect

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement and is asking the public for help identifying a suspect:

“Sheriff’s Office detectives say the man pictured in the attached image entered the Tackle Center of Islamorada, 82661 Overseas Highway, at 6:49 p.m., Friday, put a Shimano BeastMaster 9000 fishing reel (a picture of which is also attached) in his shirt and walked out without paying. The reel is valued at $1,700. The white male, between the ages of 55 to 60, was wearing a teal Columbia fishing shirt, black swimming trunks, a NFL Miami Dolphins visor and Smith sunglasses. He may have left the property in a white sport utility vehicle of an unknown make or model.”

 Anyone with information about this crime should contact Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nancy Alvarez at 305-853-3211. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.

