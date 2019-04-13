Stock Island: DEVELOPERS ZERO IN ON LAST BIT OF PUBLIC WATERFRONT

THE BLUE PAPER INVESTIGATES:

A public hearing is scheduled for April 17, 2019, ~ 3:00 PM at the Marathon Government Center about the “abandonment” of the east end of Laurel Avenue on Stock Island. Laurel Avenue is a County road that leads into Boca Chica Bay. Laurel Avenue has been used by the public for decades to gain access to the oceanfront. County Code says roads that provide access to land on open water shall not be “abandoned” [closed down to public use and given to adjacent property owners] — but County staff is recommending that the Board of County Commissioners approve the resolution.



FIND OUT WHAT’S NOT BEING REVEALED IN THE STAFF REPORT… [watch the video above]…

Like to take a closer look at some of the documents referred to in the video?

Click here to see the DEP rejection letter

Click here to see the County staff report

Click here to see the email from DEP to Naja Girard of The Blue Paper

DID YOU LIKE THIS STORY?

HELP KEEP LOCAL INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM ALIVE…

TO MAKE A MONTHLY OR A ONE-TIME VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTION

CONTRIBUTE:Become a “Patron” by signing up to give monthly support on Patreon by clicking on the orange button below:

OR

Use PAYPAL or your Credit Card

to give either monthly

or

a one-time donation

by clicking on the button below:

[You will be sending money to Blue Pimpernel LLC [dba Key West The Newspaper]

NOTE: CONTRIBUTIONS ARE NOT TAX-DEDUCTABLE

or if you have a PAYPAL account you can always use this link to send any amount you choose:

https://www.paypal.me/thebluepaper

or send check or money order made out to:

Key West The Newspaper

1214 Newton Street

Key West, FL 33040