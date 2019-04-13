Stock Island: DEVELOPERS ZERO IN ON LAST BIT OF PUBLIC WATERFRONT

Apr 132019
 

THE BLUE PAPER INVESTIGATES:

A public hearing is scheduled for April 17, 2019, ~ 3:00 PM at the Marathon Government Center about the “abandonment” of the east end of Laurel Avenue on Stock Island.  Laurel Avenue is a County road that leads into Boca Chica Bay. Laurel Avenue has been used by the public for decades to gain access to the oceanfront. County Code says roads that provide access to land on open water shall not be “abandoned” [closed down to public use and given to adjacent property owners]  — but County staff is recommending that the Board of County Commissioners approve the resolution. 


FIND OUT WHAT’S NOT BEING REVEALED IN THE STAFF REPORT… [watch the video above]…

 

Like to take a closer look at some of the documents referred to in the video?

Click here to see the DEP rejection letter

Click here to see the County staff report

Click here to see the email from DEP to Naja Girard of The Blue Paper

Arnaud and Naja Girard
Arnaud and Naja Girard, publishers and editors of the new, digital, Key West the Newspaper (The Blue Paper) previously reported for the former Key West The Newspaper, Key West’s longest running independent weekly, published by Dennis Reeves Cooper, Ph.D., from January 1994 until November 2012. The Girards are perhaps best known for their discovery of and extensive research surrounding the US Navy’s 1951 claim of ownership of Wisteria Island but are also responsible for top investigative stories including breaking news coverage of the highly controversial in-custody-death of Charles Eimers on Thanksgiving Day 2013, the catastrophic police tasing of Matthew Shawn Murphy, and the property tax scandal involving Balfour Beatty to name a few. Additionally the Girards have become well known for their in-depth investigations into local governments' sometimes questionable dealings with high dollar developers. Arnaud and Naja have lived in Key West since 1986.
 April 13, 2019  Posted by at 11:30 pm * Featured Story *, Naja and Arnaud Girard, News  Add comments

  One Response to “Stock Island: DEVELOPERS ZERO IN ON LAST BIT OF PUBLIC WATERFRONT”

  1. zobop says:
    April 14, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Wouldn’t it be a shame if the islanders got together and pulled down that stupid and illegal fence. With a couple of four wheel drive vehicles?

