Stabbing Suspect at Large; Police Need Your Help

Key West Police responded to a reported stabbing Saturday evening around 8 p.m. at the panhandling zone at Mallory Square. Officer located three victims. One man had been punched in the head, and two others had been stabbed with a knife. One victim was stabbed in the abdomen and was flown out to Ryder Trauma Center.

The victims were able to identify the attacker as another homeless man they know as Carlito. The suspect is still at large. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com