MARATHON, FL – A single-engine aircraft’s nose gear collapsed at 1:10 p.m. Thursday while landing on runway 7 at Florida Keys Marathon International Airport. Two people, pilot, Steven Toffler, 53, and passenger Diane Toffler, 49, were aboard the Cirrus SR22 with tail number N941CS. Both people were uninjured, according to Marathon Airport director T. J. Henderson.

Crews took only 50 minutes to clear the runway and reopen it. During this time, four international arrivals circled the airport, waiting to land.